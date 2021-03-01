U.S. Weekly FundFlows Insight Report: Equity Funds, ETFs Attract Net New Money As Dow Posts Another Record Close

Summary

  • Investors were overall net purchasers of fund assets (including those of conventional funds and ETFs) for the fifth consecutive week.
  • Equity ETFs witnessed their fifth consecutive week of net inflows - attracting $12.9 billion for the most recent fund-flows week.
  • For the second week in three, taxable fixed income ETFs witnessed net outflows, handing back $2.9 billion this last week.

Investors were overall net purchasers of fund assets (including those of conventional funds and ETFs) for the fifth consecutive week. They injected $45.4 billion for Refinitiv Lipper's fund-flows week ended March 10, 2021. Fund investors padded the coffers of money market funds (+$28.9 billion), equity funds (+$14.8 billion), tax-exempt fixed income funds (+$1.1 billion), and taxable bond funds (+$683 million) for the week.

Market Wrap-Up

The broad-based U.S. indices ended the fund-flows week on the plus side as Treasury yields stabilized, nonfarm payrolls came in better-than-expected, and Congress passed the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package.

On the domestic side of the equation, the Russell 2000 Price Only Index (+3.53%) posted the strongest returns of the other broadly followed U.S. indices for the fund-flows week, followed closely by the Dow Jones Industrial Average Price Only Index (+3.28%). The NASDAQ Composite Price Only Index (+0.55%) was the relative laggard. Overseas, the Xetra DAX Total Return Index (+1.75%) posted the strongest returns of the other often-followed broad-based global indices, while the Shanghai Composite Price Only Index (-6.85%) suffered the largest declines.

On Thursday, March 4, 2021, the NASDAQ continued its slide, closing at a three-month low as the tech-heavy index approached correction territory. The 10-year Treasury yield closed the day out at 1.55%, seven basis points (bps) higher than the preceding day. While January U.S. factory orders rose 2.6%, new jobless claims from the week prior rose by 9,000 but were still lower than analyst expectations.

Oil futures rose to $63.83 per barrel (bbl) on the day after OPEC confirmed that it will continue its production cuts through April and gold futures continued their decline, settling at $1,700.70 per ounce. U.S. stocks rallied on Friday, February 26, after the Department of Labor reported that the U.S. economy added a better-than-expected 379,000 new jobs in February, beating analysts' expectations of 210,000 and pushing the unemployment rate to 6.2%. Near-month oil futures continued their ascent, rising to $66.09/bbl, while gold closed down to $1,698.50/oz.

While the Dow closed just shy of the 32,000 mark on Monday, March 8, 2021, the NASDAQ fell into correction territory, declining more than 10% from a recent market peak after investors learned that the Senate passed the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package over the weekend. They continued to rotate out of the stay-at-home stocks and bid up energy and financial issues. Nonetheless, on Tuesday, March 9, the NASDAQ booked its largest one-day gain in five months - rising 3.7% on the day - after the 10-year Treasury yield declined four bps from the prior day to 1.55% and near-month crude oil futures lost about 1.6%.

Investors appeared to be buying the dip of some of the recently beaten-down technology issues. On Wednesday, March 10, the Dow closed at a new record above the 32,000 mark as investors bet on additional market gains from the massive injection of cash after Congress passed the $1.9 trillion spending package, which is expected to be signed into law by President Joe Biden on Friday. The 10-year Treasury yield declined an additional two bps for the day after the February U.S. consumer price index reportedly rose a modest 0.4% for the month, in line with analyst expectations.

Exchange-Traded Equity Funds

Equity ETFs witnessed their fifth consecutive week of net inflows - attracting $12.9 billion for the most recent fund-flows week. Authorized participants (APs) were net purchasers of domestic equity ETFs (+$10.2 billion), injecting money, for the fourth week in five. Nondomestic equity ETFs witnessed net inflows for the twelfth week running, attracting $2.7 billion this past week. The iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM, +$1.8 billion) and the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV, +1.3 billion) attracted the largest amounts of net new money of all individual equity ETFs.

At the other end of the spectrum, the Invesco QQQ Trust 1 ETF (QQQ, -$1.7 billion) experienced the largest individual net redemptions, and the SPDR Gold ETF (GLD, -$1.2 billion) suffered the second largest net redemptions of the week.

Exchange-Traded Fixed Income Funds

For the second week in three, taxable fixed income ETFs witnessed net outflows, handing back $2.9 billion this last week. APs were net purchasers of government Treasury ETFs (+$1.4 billion) and flexible ETFs (+$237 million) while being net redeemers of corporate high-yield ETFs (-$3.9 billion) and international & global debt ETFs (-$936 million). The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT, +$671 million) and the iShares Core Total USD Bond ETF (IUSB, +$555 million) attracted the largest amounts of net new money of all individual taxable fixed income ETFs.

Meanwhile, the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG, -$2.1 billion) and the iShares JPM USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB, -$964 million) handed back the largest individual net redemptions for the week. For the second week in a row, municipal bond ETFs witnessed net inflows, taking in $232 million.

Conventional Equity Funds

Conventional fund (ex-ETF) investors were net purchasers of equity funds for the third week in four, injecting $1.9 billion this week, with the macro group posting a 0.89% market gain for the fund-flows week. Domestic equity funds, suffering net redemptions of slightly more than $619 million, witnessed their eleventh weekly net outflows while experiencing a 1.55% gain on average for the fund-flows week.

Nondomestic equity funds - posting a 0.54% weekly loss on average - witnessed their fifth consecutive week of net inflows, taking in $2.5 billion this past week. On the domestic equity side, fund investors shunned large-cap funds (-$1.8 billion) but directed money toward small-cap funds (+$628 million) and equity income funds (+$422 million). Investors on the nondomestic equity side were net purchasers of international equity funds (+$2.0 billion) and global equity funds (+$559 million).

Conventional Fixed Income Funds

For the twelfth week in a row, taxable bond funds (ex-ETFs) witnessed net inflows - taking in $3.6 billion this past week - while posting a 0.08% return for the fund-flows week. Investors were net purchasers of corporate investment-grade debt funds (+$3.2 billion), flexible funds (+$1.1 billion), and government Treasury funds (+$550 million) while being net redeemers of corporate high-yield funds (-$1.5 billion) and balanced funds (-$218 million).

The municipal bond funds group posted a 0.46% gain on average during the week and witnessed its seventeenth week of net inflows in 18, attracting $861 million this week. High Yield Municipal Debt Funds (+$418 million) experienced the largest net inflows of the group.

