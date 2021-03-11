Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Q4 2020 Earnings Conference Call March 11, 2021 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Dennis Fong - Investor Relations

Claudio Erba - Chief Executive Officer

Ian Kidson - Chief Financial Officer

Alessio Artuffo - Chief Revenue Officer

Conference Call Participants

Robert Young - Canaccord

Stephanie Price - CIBC

Daniel Chan - TD

Richard Tse - National Bank

Gavin Fairweather - Cormark Securities

Martin Toner - ATB Capital Markets

Suthan Sukumar - Eight Capital

Nick Agostino - Laurentian Bank

Dennis Fong

Before we begin, Docebo would like to remind listeners that certain information discussed today maybe forward-looking in nature. Such forward-looking information reflects the company's views with respect to future events. Any such information is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For more information on the risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to forward-looking statements please refer to Docebo's public filings, which are available on SEDAR and on EDGAR.

During the call, we will reference certain non-IFRS financial measures. Although we believe that these measures provide useful supplemental information about our financial performance, they are not recognized measures and do not have standardized meanings under IFRS. Please see our MD&A for additional information regarding our non-IFRS financial measures, including for reconciliations to the nearest IFRS measures. Please note that unless otherwise stated, all references to any financial figures are in U.S. dollars.

Now I would like to turn the call over to Docebo’s CEO, Claudio Erba.

Claudio Erba

Thanks, Dennis and good morning everyone and thank you for joining us on our fourth quarter earnings call. With me today is Ian Kidson, our Chief Financial Officer and Alessio Artuffo, our Chief Revenue Officer.

Over the past year, managing through pandemic brought many challenges for our employees, our customers and the global economy. But one clear trend has emerged the digital transformation of training is accelerating rapidly. A critical component to any corporate learning program is the LMS, which manages training delivery. Today, the Docebo LMS is positioned as one of the premier solution on the market.

In the first quarter, we continued to see strong momentum across our business as we once again generated record new logos, up-sell, and OEM sales. This was driven by broad-based demand as we added 154 net new customers from the third quarter of 2020 and ended the fourth quarter with 2,179 customers. Average contract value grew both quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year to $34,000. And the average contract value for new customers in the fourth quarter was over $40,000. In addition, in the fourth quarter, approximately 80% of the ARR from logo and customer expansion signing were for multiyear deals, showing again that learning is strategic for our customers.

External customer and partner training is one of our favorite customer use cases. But we are also winning a large number of internal training use cases. Two examples, in the first quarter were with NBC Universal Media and Ubisoft. NBC Universal, the American media and entertainment conglomerate, was in search of an LMS that would simply and effectively support their reporting requirements. They chose Docebo to deliver them the autonomy to manage their own training courses internally and to provide their learners with a dynamic learning experience that nicely fits with their branding requirements. Ubisoft, the French-based video gaming company with more than 18,000 employees, and 40 studios around the world, has a vision to create a learning environment that allows for consistent reskilling through highly qualitative digital experiences. In order to consolidate their training and manage their compliance requirements, Ubisoft signed in with Docebo, introducing such a learning and collaborative elements with global workforce and providing them with exciting new learning opportunities.

Another key driver in our growth has been land and expand. And in the fourth quarter, we signed customer expansion agreements with Cisco and Heart and Stroke. Cisco has been a Docebo customer since 2018 when they acquired Broadsoft, a global voice-over IP and unified communication provider that began using the Docebo LMS in 2016. Cisco has since expanded its adoption of Docebo, including their most recent addition of WebEx in the fourth quarter of 2020. Heart and Stroke Foundation begun using Docebo in the second quarter of 2020 when we provided them with free use of the Docebo platform for 9 months to support their training and research during the time of remote working triggered by COVID. In Q4, after having tested the AI-powered learning platform, they have officially signed with Docebo to transform their learning experience through their organization.

A third part of story in our growth is our OEM business, which continues to outperform and has been the largest single contributor to ARR for several quarters. Once again, OEM revenue increased quarter-over-quarter, both in absolute dollars and as a percentage of our total subscription revenue. This remains a very exciting channel for us, and we have an active pipeline of OEM opportunities that we hope to convert in 2021. All of our success today has been on the back of the strength of one core product, Docebo LMS. The year we have spent evolving the Docebo platform has put us in a position to solve the learning challenges of some of the largest and most progressive companies in the world. But today, in order to take advantage of the full promise of digital learning, our customers need to turn to multiple vendors with the LMS being just one piece of the solution.

Our customers are looking for solutions to address the content creation, major learning effectiveness and drive insights from learning analytics, all the while the core LMS function of learning delivery also continued to evolve. It is our longer term vision that Docebo will be able to provide customers within a single cohesive platform all these solutions and we have been working towards achieving this goal for the past several years. I am very happy to be able to tell you that we have started to take our first significant step along this journey. We have started with the recent lines of learning impacts, the learning effectiveness tools, which we have acquired via the forMetris purchase. This will be followed later in the year by Docebo Shape, our AI-based content creation tool. Other tools and features are expected to follow at various points over the next 18 months. Of course, we look forward to being able to cross-sell these new products to our existing LMS customers, but many of these are stand-alone products that will be also be made available to customers using other LMS platforms. In the coming months, we will be sharing more with you on our long-term vision of the industry and the upcoming product launches, so please stay tuned.

Lastly, I want to touch on our activities since our NASDAQ IPO in December, where we raised approximately $155 million in net proceeds. Our U.S. listing has been another great milestone in the Docebo progression as a leading player in global LMS [indiscernible] and resulted to raise our profile with prospective customers and employees. We are actively adding depth and talent through our organization, and this investment is a key focus for our leadership team as we prepare Docebo for the next $100 million in revenue growing beyond. In line with this thinking, I want to take a moment to welcome Trisha Price who recently joined Docebo as an independent director, further increasing the diversity and experience for our Board. Trisha is currently the Chief Product Officer at the global cloud banking leader nCino and we look forward to drawing down her wealth of knowledge in software-as-a-service and financial services technology as we continue on our growth journey.

In summary, the strength in our customers’ pipeline, upcoming new products and the funding profile with our industry has increased our confidence as we enter 2021. With consistent above guided ARR growth, over 50% in 2020, while operating near adjusted EBITDA breakeven, we believe our financial performance puts us in a select group of fast-growing publicly traded global SaaS company.

With that, I will now pass the call to Ian to speak to the financials.

Ian Kidson

Thank you, Claudio and good morning everyone. As usual, I will remind everyone that you can find a detailed breakdown of our financial results for the 3 months ended December 31, 2020, in our press release, our MD&A and financial statements, which are now made available on our website and have also been filed on SEDAR and EDGAR.

We also have a slide deck accompanying our earnings call discussion that was made available on our Investor Relations website this morning. For those who want to follow along, I am going to start my remarks with Slide 4. As most of you are aware, in January 2021, in cooperation with a major shareholder, Docebo facilitated a secondary offering on the NASDAQ Exchange. In conjunction with the offering, we released early guidance results for the fourth quarter for 2020 for several key metrics, including revenue, ARR and average contract value or ACV. The ranges provided were $18.25 million to $18.75 million for revenue, $73 million to $74 million for ARR and $33,500 to $33,950 for ACV.

Today, I am pleased that we are able to report final results, either close to or above the high end of each of these ranges. Total revenue grew to $18.8 million, an increase of 53% from the prior year. Subscription revenues grew 49% from the prior year period and were $16.7 million or nearly 89% of total revenue for the quarter. Professional Services revenue in the fourth quarter was $2 million, an increase of 94% from the prior year. ARR is the driver behind subscription revenue growth, and we’re reporting $74 million in ARR at the end of the fourth quarter, an increase of 57% from the $47.2 million in ARR that we reported at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019. Of particular note, the growth in ARR in the fourth quarter was broadly based. There were no large outlying deals to skew the results, either to the good or bad. When compared to the third quarter of 2020, the $9.4 million increase in ARR represented a new high watermark for Docebo.

In considering this performance, it’s worth emphasizing that our ARR growth is all truly organic and does not reflect the benefit of any M&A as the revenue from forMetris is not currently categorized as ARR. Professional Services revenue increased substantially period to period. Unlike subscription revenue, which is highly predictable, professional services revenue can vary significantly, even between what would otherwise be highly comparable contracts. In the near to medium term, we expect that professional services revenue will continue to represent approximately 7% to 8% of total revenue.

We had 2,179 customers at the end of the fourth quarter, and our average contract value, or ACV, increased to approximately $34,000, up 24% from the $27,000 at the end of the fourth quarter last year. Historically, we have reported net dollar retention rate, or NDRR, as being greater than 100%. This year, we’re providing a more precise net dollar retention rate with our 2020 year-end reporting and we will continue to provide NDRR annually on this basis going forward. NDRR measures the relative increase or decrease in revenue from a consistent cohort of customers period-to-period and provides insight into the net effect of up-sells and churn in an underlying portfolio of customers. In 2020, NDRR was 108%, which compares favorably to the 105%, which was actually realized in 2019. We are particularly pleased by the year-over-year improvement in this metric in the context of the pandemic that we experienced during the year and the consequential higher rates of churn, which have now been normalized.

The fifth slide shows gross profit for the fourth quarter. As a percentage of revenue, gross profit margin was 84.1% of sales, an increase from 81.2% of sales in the prior year. Gross margin this quarter benefited from lower fees with our hosting provider. And while we will continuously work with our provider to further optimize this agreement, our long-term expectation for gross margin is for it to normalize in the 82% to 85% range.

On Slide 6, you can see a summary of our operating expense lines. Total operating expenses for the fourth quarter increased to $19.9 million as compared to $13.1 million for the prior year. Included in the $19.9 million is a foreign exchange loss of $3.4 million, which relates primarily to the cash held on our balance sheet at year-end and is, therefore, for the most part, unrealized. Operating costs, excluding this loss, were $16.5 million and compared to the $13.4 million in operating costs, also excluding foreign exchange impacts that we reported in the third quarter of 2020.

The primary drivers of the increase in operating expenses from the third quarter were higher G&A and sales and marketing expenses. G&A expense growth came as the result of higher salaries, benefits and recruitment fees in support of our growing operations as well as the increased cost of compliance associated with our NASDAQ listing, including increased accounting, legal, and directors and officer’s insurance expenses. On a go-forward basis, we estimate our U.S. listing will add approximately $5 million of annual recurring costs as compared to only being listed on the TSX. D&O insurance is the principal component of this increase.

Sales and marketing expense increased, on an absolute dollar basis, from $5.8 million to $6.5 million in the quarter, but declined as a percentage of revenue to 34.4% as compared to the 36% for the third quarter of 2020. To some extent, we’re playing catch-up on personnel investments we had postponed earlier in the year, so we expect sales and marketing expense as a percentage of revenue to continue to increase both absolutely as well as the percent of revenue in the near term. Our medium-term expectation for sales and marketing expense as a percentage of total revenue continues to be in the 35% to 45% range and will remain there for so long as our growth trajectory continues at or close to its current level.

We reported adjusted EBITDA of $0.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to a loss of $1 million in the prior year. We also reported a net loss of $3.7 million for the quarter as compared to $3.3 million net loss for the prior year. As already noted, the net loss for the fourth quarter reflects a $3.4 million foreign exchange loss. In the fourth quarter, we generated positive free cash flow of $6.5 million, driven by $7 million in positive cash flow from operations, largely as a result of a strong performance in the accounts receivable collection.

Our balance sheet today is very healthy, given our free cash flow profile and the proceeds we’ve realized from recent equity financings. With an additional $155 million in net proceeds from the U.S. IPO in December, cash at the end of the fourth quarter was approximately $220 million, and we carry no debt. In 2021, our focus will be to invest to maximize organic revenue growth and will continue to be such so long as our LTV to CAC remains attractive as we believe this is the best use of our capital. We will continue to look at M&A opportunistically to advance our objective to offer a complete suite of learning products and provide more cross-sell opportunities. Although this may mean expense growth accelerating faster than revenue growth in the near term, we believe it sets the stage for higher growth and profitability over the longer term.

With that, I will turn it over to the operator now to take some questions from the analysts.

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator Instructions] The first question comes from Robert Young at Canaccord. Please go ahead.

Robert Young

Hi, good morning. Thanks for the disclosure on the retention. I’d like to ask a question there. The increase from 105% to 108%, you already highlighted the expectation of churn. Beginning of the year, it was expected to be higher, and it’s improved since then. But I’d like to better understand the increase. Is it more driven by expansion of existing customers or is it driven by better churn on payment than maybe you would have expected at the beginning of the year? Because it looks like that would have reverse course significantly to get an increased retention?

Claudio Erba

Robert, it’s Claudio speaking. Before handing the answer to Ian, I just want to say ciao. So Ian, are you taking it?

Ian Kidson

Sure. It was a combination of factors, Rob. We started implementing some better controls on churn and internal processes on customer management in late 2019. And it was fortuitous timing, because obviously the environment changed through 2020. So our ability to manage our customers has been improving. That was coupled with better performance on the up-sell/cross-sell front. So it was both.

Robert Young

And that’s one of the areas that you have been investing, is the up-sell like better support organization, better ability to drive that land and expand. And so would it be fair to say that your performance there in expenses has moved forward significantly in 2020 and that’s going to stay as the case here in 2021 or is it going to be better, how do we think about that?

Ian Kidson

I will say yes to that, but probably best to have Alessio maybe talk a little bit about our performance on the up-sell side.

Alessio Artuffo

Hey, Rob. Good morning. We are pleased with seeing that the tactics and the activities on retention improvement are paying back. You’re right when you say that there is focus on expansion. We continue to win departments of very large organizations. And when that happens, it leaves itself to the possibility of continuing to win business within the same business or across the ecosystem of those companies. It is no secret that we have continued to invest in empowering this engine, the up-sell expansion engine. We think that even net of any new product, there is a tremendous opportunity. And as we continue to successfully launch products like Docebo Learning Impact that opportunity increases even further. So we think we’re very well positioned to maintain high performance in NDRR and I would just not make a statement that it will be either or churn related or up-sell related because our goal really and what we are executing is improving both.

Robert Young

Alright. And one quick one on, I think a quarter ago or two quarters ago, you highlighted QSR expansion that was going to fall into Q1. I was just – you didn’t update anything on that in the release. I was wondering if that’s still something you expect to happen in Q1? I’ll pass the line.

Ian Kidson

Yes, it is.

Thank you. The next question comes from Stephanie Price at CIBC. Please go ahead.

Stephanie Price

Hi, good morning. I just wanted to follow-up on Rob’s question on the customer expansions. Obviously, you have had some very strong ones, including Cisco this quarter and Walmart in the past. Just curious about the sales process and how you kind of look to expand within these existing customers and whether you have ramped up that sales team at all?

Claudio Erba

Yes, Stephanie, Claudio speaking, great to meet you. I will leave it to Alessio answer this question.

Alessio Artuffo

Stephanie, great question. I could probably speak to you about this for the next 15 to 20 minutes, but I’ll give you the short version of our strategy in up-sell. Number one, a good up-sell strategy starts with a happy customer base. Our number one effort is to continue to create products that lead our customers to adoption and happiness. That’s really the foundation of any good up-sell engine. Having said that, there’s really a company-wide effort, and I really mean it. We are investing proportionately in empowering our professional services organization to implement faster and better. We’re investing in our support organization to provide to customers the support they need to solve the issues at the right time. That creates the premises for a customer experience and account management team to continue winning business. I understand that your question is on the sales motion. So at a high level, when we’re winning new customer and new organization, there is a team of account managers and customer experience specialists that support these customers. When we look at these customers, we try and think what is the opportunity size across the customer and not only within the organization itself, but around the ecosystem of sister companies and such of these customers. And we activate account development motions to understand who are the different buyer personas across the companies. And I would say we like to say that every customer we land that there is another 6 to 8 buyers within the customer that we could reach out to, and we execute towards that. At a high level, I think this is what you’re asking, Stephanie. Is it satisfactory?

Stephanie Price

Yes. No, absolutely. That’s great color. And maybe a completely unrelated question, just around forMetris, just curious about how the integration is going and how customers are responding to the expanded offering?

Ian Kidson

Claudio, you are on mute.

Claudio Erba

Sorry. Before answering the specific forMetris question, Stephanie, I want to reiterate what Alessio stated. I mean, Docebo has always been perceived like a product company, where the product is our main asset. But actually, our sales organization, over time, and especially during the last year, became another strategic asset for Docebo. And it’s an asset we can leverage to sell new products to the market. Let’s say that the first product that will be sold to our actual customers, but also to new customers is the former forMetris product that now renamed the Docebo Impact, and when we have demoed the logic that LMS is delivering the training. But you need an assessment tool to understand the quality of the learning you deliver, of the curricula you deliver and using this data to restrategize some part of the learning strategy that doesn’t – that is not effective as expected. This is the real strength of Docebo Impact. Let’s say that every new product we are building, and expect some news in the future, building and releasing and selling, of course. Well, it’s built to be sold not only to Docebo LMS users but can be flagged inside other learning management system that can benefit from a learning impact analysis, also if these customers are not using the Docebo Learning Management System.

Stephanie Price

Okay. That’s great color. Thanks so much.

Thank you. The next question comes from Daniel Chan at TD. Please go ahead.

Daniel Chan

Hi, good morning. Just wanted to touch on the OEM sales, those continue to be strong, you mentioned it was record performance. Can you provide any insight on how the attach rate to your partner solutions are going and any feedback you are getting from them?

Claudio Erba

So about the attachment rate and the answer, I will let Ian answer. The sales, I want to say that I’m very happy and excited on the technology we have built for the OEM and the pipeline we have. Let’s see, Ian, are you going to answer about this question.

Ian Kidson

Sure. I mean, Dan, we’ve never commented on our penetration within any particular OEMs, and I think that’s probably the way we’re going to proceed in the future. So I can’t respond definitively. I will say, though, that to the extent that our OEM business is driven by HCM platforms, which I think it’s fair to say that today, it is. The HCMs are historically very strong in the fourth quarter and as a consequence a strong performance that – our strong performance in the fourth quarter was related to that. Alessio, are there any other general observations that are worth making with regards to – with regard to the OEM performance?

Alessio Artuffo

Yes. With regards to OEM performance, that’s absolutely correct. And I would reiterate what we have said in the past that while HCM leads itself to being a primary target for us for OEM relationships, we’ve widened that net to other sectors and other types of organizations that are showing interest. But that’s just the product also about the maturity of our OEM product itself. But with regard to attachment rates specifically, I would confirm what you said, Ian.

Daniel Chan

Okay, that’s helpful. And then maybe can you comment on the relative size of deals won from OEM sales relative to your direct sales?

Ian Kidson

Alessio, do you want to touch on that or?

Alessio Artuffo

My line was bad. The question didn’t come through clearly. I apologize about that. Could you please repeat it?

Daniel Chan

Sure. Just on the relative size of deals for OEM sales, do they – how do they compare to sales made from your direct sales?

Alessio Artuffo

Yes, yes. Well, the nature of the sale of an OEM organization is add-on whereas the nature of the sale of our direct team is the primary product, that in itself is the most significant and notable difference. Now, when you look at add-on sale, just like we have add-ons on our side, the beauty of it is that they can be very powerful in sales execution, both [indiscernible] and in the base. So we like partnering with organizations that have a large installed base. Because with proper execution of up-sell and sales expansion that base is a very fertile territory for add-on add, the average deal size is in itself smaller and that depends also on the segment that they sell into. But the velocity of those deals tends to be much faster. And so in a short and brief recap, smaller deals as a part of an add-on strategy.

Daniel Chan

Okay. That’s very helpful. And then maybe related to deal size, your ACV continues to grow. Can you comment on whether that’s volume-driven or whether the customers are taking on more modules? And if it’s the latter, which modules have been very popular? Thank you.

Alessio Artuffo

Yes. So, it’s a mix of both. And the reality is we continue to work with larger organizations. Yes, that’s a fact. They are buying more products and modules, that’s a fact. And we’re getting better acquisitioning certain capabilities and winning business from – and displacing competitors that are very strong in the enterprise segment. And we’re very happy with our results in the enterprise and major segments that are really our target markets. So I wouldn’t attribute growth in ACV to again a specific factor, rather it’s a mix of combined efforts.

Thank you. The next question comes from Richard Tse at National Bank. Please go ahead.

Richard Tse

Yes, thank you. Just for our sort of modeling purposes, I was curious to get your perspective, no doubt, as you look at sort of the full year, you guys had some incredible growth, certainly relative to lot of names, 54% in terms of the subscription part. No doubt, some of that probably had to do with the shift to remote learning. So as we look out into 2021 and 2022, should we expect that to moderate a little bit to sort of reflect hopefully, a return to a normal life here or should we sort of assume it’s going to be sustained given the initiatives that you are putting in place here going forward?

Claudio Erba

Yes. So, I think that you have to imagine the adoption of a learning management system as a software as a strategic move. I mean there is not a one-to-one correlation to the pandemic like Zoom. I mean if you come back to the office, you are not using Zoom for working with your peers and with your colleagues. So there is a direct reduction. What we are seeing in our industry is actually that there is an awareness that there is a tool, which is a learning management system and online learning in general, that was not leveraged efficiently like can be done. So now the customers are more aware that they have this tool and this tool will not fade away because it does not have a direct correlation between employees coming back to the office. We are not providing guidance on the growth, but we are happy that now the buyers are becoming more and more sophisticated. Let’s say, I would like Ian giving you more color on the direct question you have raised.

Ian Kidson

Sure. Look, the – as everyone knows, we don’t provide guidance. The way that I tried to respond, because I know the appetite is insatiable, but the way that I’ve tried to respond in the past is to say that we obviously monitor momentum in our business. And at this point, even though our business is slightly seasonal, there is nothing – as I’ve said, historically, that there is nothing that we see that would suggest there is going to be a change in the momentum in our business to the downside. So again I’m not an expert on how businesses are operating in the U.S. But a lot of the U.S. is more functionally normal than what we see here in Canada. And the concern for evidence of a significant headwind as COVID starts to diminish, we have not seen as of yet any indication that that’s going to be the case.

Richard Tse

Okay. That’s totally fair. I just sort of get kind of curious to get that perspective.

Ian Kidson

No, no. Look, we understand it, and we watch our funnel daily to try to figure that out.

Richard Tse

Right. Okay. As far as my second question goes, obviously, you guys have done an incredible job on the OEM side as well. Beyond kind of HCM, there are probably some meaningful opportunities and other sort of segments, notably like ERP and such. What’s the plan or is there a plan to sort of expand kind of the OEMs over the next 12 months into some of those other areas?

Ian Kidson

A great question. So yes, we have made no...

Claudio Erba

I was muted. Yes, yes, sorry, Alex, product guy speaking here. So we have built a super great technology because it’s agnostic on the software we interface with. So we OEM – with that said, it’s just a matter of fantasy on where we can plan Docebo in OEM, why? Because learning is happening in every phase of the workflow, so you are learning when you are inside your CRM. You are learning when you are into your partner portal system. So with our technology, we are capable to be plugged in interesting vertical software that needed to provide learning but don’t have the capability to build their own LMS or their own learning technologies because don’t forget that Docebo is becoming a multiproduct suite. Let’s say if I have to identify immediate opportunities also based on feedback on the beta testing of new OEM models that we are releasing, and I’m thinking about plugging of Docebo that run inside the web pages. I can say that partner portals are interesting because usually the partner portal is providing training inside the partner portal to the partner network. So partner portal software, talent management software, OEM software, I can say also maybe some CRM are great opportunities for us. And I repeat myself. Docebo OEM as a product is agnostic that same plan inside all the technologies.

Richard Tse

Okay, thank you.

Thank you. The next question comes from Gavin Fairweather at Cormark Securities. Please go ahead.

Gavin Fairweather

Hey there. Good morning. Good afternoon. Claudio, just on the 150 new logo additions in the quarter, that’s up from kind of 100 in the past few quarters. I guess I’m just curious for some attribution on that. Would you tie that to higher inbound leads or higher win rates or maybe a bit of both?

Alessio Artuffo

Oops, sorry.

Ian Kidson

Sorry, it’s okay. Alessio, I can comment on this one quickly. It was two things. Two things. One, when we look at logo additions, it’s always on a net basis. And we’ve said in the past that we have a historical component of our customer base that are very small pieces of our revenue pie, still folks who pay us $1,000 a year. As that piece diminishes, then the fall off that we have that acts against our new logo adds also starts to diminish, right? And so that’s one thing that happened in the quarter. The other aspect, though, probably more important is, first of all, the dollar – the gross dollar add was very significant, and there were no really big wins included in that add. And so they were basically all singles. There might have been 1 or 2 doubled, but there were no grand slams in the quarter.

Gavin Fairweather

Okay. I guess I was just curious if you wanted to comment on onboard rates in particular and whether those have moved your numbers, I don’t know if Alessio would have any comments on that?

Ian Kidson

Sorry, you’re breaking up there.

Gavin Fairweather

Okay, I will pass it on. Thank you.

The next question comes from Martin Toner at ATB Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Martin Toner

Good morning and thanks for taking my call, and congrats on a great year.

Claudio Erba

Thank you, Martin. Good morning. Nice to have you with us.

Martin Toner

So you mentioned higher profile as a function of the NASDAQ listing and I mean that sounds pretty positive for revenue growth prospects going forward. Can you talk a little bit about that?

Ian Kidson

Sure. I mean, look, being listed on the NASDAQ is, look, it’s an expensive undertaking. And if we didn’t think that there were positives associated with it, obviously, we wouldn’t have moved forward. But the profile that we believe that it provides us is multifaceted. It’s – and I almost wouldn’t want to wait any of these as being dramatically more important than the other. But we’re obviously, from an investor perspective, to the extent they can trade our stock in a home currency, on a home exchange, it makes it better for U.S. investors or just more natural for U.S. investors. But as I said, equally important for us is, given our hiring requirements, being listed on the NASDAQ Exchange and having compensation programs that can reflect stock and incentive plans associated with a NASDAQ listing is also important. It’s a competitive world out there. And that’s something that has already proven to be beneficial for us. And then the last thing, of course, is with our customers. There is an element of being a grown up company in listing on the NASDAQ. Candidly, I think it’s fair to say, and Alessio, you may want to comment on this, but I think it’s fair to say that the days where we used to fight the battle with our customers of, are we real, are we big enough to service a large company. I think those days are, to all intents and purposes, behind us at this point. But Alessio, why don’t you take that?

Alessio Artuffo

I agree on that last comment. There is two factors that contribute to that perception evolving and changing. One is certainly NASDAQ adds a level of prestige to the organization and the customers and prospects appreciate that, and they understand what it comes with. And secondly, as we continue to win large logos and partner with organizations in the degree of maturity and success of the AWS and Walmart, there is a recognition that, that doesn’t happen randomly. And those are statements to the growth of the company on top of the NASDAQ listing. So yes, we are pleased with it.

Martin Toner

Super. Thanks so much. If I can add a follow-on, why does the forMetris revenue go into ARR? And will that change going forward or will you consider a change to the revenue model that will allow it to go into ARR?

Ian Kidson

Yes, it’s a great question. Candidly, it’s a technicality. And we did struggle a little bit and decided to take the high road. The structure of their contracts today, if you were to take that structure and compare it to our MSSA, it’s just different. And we will be working with their customer base to put them on to paper that’s structured like ours. And that’s why in our remarks I said, the – our revenue is not currently classified as ARR. As we convert those contracts into – as I said, as we convert those contracts onto our paper, then we will start to classify them as ARR.

Martin Toner

Okay, super. Thank you very much.

The next question comes from Suthan Sukumar at Eight Capital. Please go ahead.

Suthan Sukumar

Good morning gents and congrats on the strong results. Good to see this strong momentum in the business continue. I wanted to touch on some of the strengths you’re seeing in new customer wins here. What can you share on the profile of these new customers coming onboard? And how much of these are net new to learning versus competitive displacements?

Alessio Artuffo

Suthan, good morning and thank you for the kind words. What can we share on the makeup of the new customers? Well, couple of things. I think it was in the script. It was a record quarter not only for new logo, but also for up-sell. And when we think up-sell, we don’t think just up-sell to the same customer, but cross-sell within the customer organization. And I think that’s important to answer your question and give context. With regards to the new customers that we are signing, no very net new specific trend. Suthan, we continue to excel in industries and sectors in which we have shared great stories in the past. I also believe it was in the script. But to add more color, just to be very clear, we haven’t incorporated in the quarter four results really large, so to speak, well deals, well above the standard ticket. We have, in fact distributed this across a multitude of customers, primarily in software and technology, in the manufacturing, financial services, retail. Those are some of the sectors in which we continue to see strong momentum. The displacement factor is the primary case. The ideal customer profile of Docebo is not anymore a first-time adopter. It used to be the ideal customer of Docebo as a competitor in-house or in homegrown solution. But I would say that 90% of the instances we displace either a large HCM or another LMS point solution. And we’re seeing a trend where HCM or talent management suite displacement happens most frequently in the enterprise segment. That’s where we win the bigger deals from the talent LMS combined type of solutions.

Suthan Sukumar

Great. That’s pretty helpful. Secondly, I wanted to touch on the competitive landscape. Curious if you guys are seeing any notable changes in the competitive backdrop now versus kind of recent quarters. I mean, we saw Microsoft launch Viva wondering what you’re seeing from some of the existing competitors in this space and if there is any emergence of new entrants here as the market opportunity for learning really expands here?

Claudio Erba

Yes, Claudio speaking. I think that the industry is changing, and the product needed to change very fast to keep – to go where the learning is going. I mean, Viva is a collector of several functions that want to revamp the old school Internet, which is great. I mean, the unification of activity is important, but we think that the new integration with Docebo with Microsoft Team, which we have released recently, is more important especially to support the remote work that is still continuing and will continue at least at the end of H1 in North America and probably a little bit longer everywhere else in the world, but will say that classic competitors are growing because e-learning is growing. And we know them. What scares me is what I don’t know. And mainly now learning in the workflow, the skill system or the enablement platform like sales enablement platform. If you imagine, these only has learnings can happen inside every single platform. So we need to be ready to bring the learning where the learner is and not only pretending that the learner logged in inside an LMS. And that’s where we are working.

Suthan Sukumar

Okay, good. Thanks, good color. Thanks you, Claudio. That’s it for me guys. I will pass it on.

Thank you. And the last question comes from Nick Agostino at Laurentian Bank. Please go ahead.

Nick Agostino

Excuse me, sorry. Yes. Good day all. I guess, just coming back to the OEM question. If you guys could comment on when you look at the revenue growth from the OEMs, is it driven – recognizing the relative proportions of your OEM partners, was it driven by 1 OEM? Or was it equally proportional, again, recognizing the relative proportion? Was it equally proportional in terms of their contributions? And second part of that question is what regions, if there was any, where these OEMs were getting a greater attraction?

Ian Kidson

Do you want me to take that, Alessio?

Alessio Artuffo

Sure. Go ahead. Let me know if you want me to chime in. Absolutely.

Ian Kidson

Okay. Hey, Nick, thanks for the question and great to have you with us. So when we started our work with Ceridian, it took us a long time, like over 2 years to be in a position where we could support them. And I think everyone is familiar with that story. It’s still, though – even though technically, we are now capable of responding very quickly and being integrated within an OEM platform, working with an OEM is still a critical strategic decision for them. And so we have put a team together that over the past year has built the pipeline to add to our stable of OEM partners. Having said that, the vast majority of our OEM revenue still comes from our original partner and that’s why when I look at our business over the next 5 years and think about the kind of companies that we can partner with and should be partnering with and are in our pipeline, that’s why I get excited. So to answer your very specific question, the vast majority or the very material majority of our OEM revenue is still a single customer related.

Nick Agostino

Okay. And then on that same topic, if we look at Ceridian and we look at MHR and you spoke about it took 2 years, probably a good adoption with Ceridian. When you overlay the traction of those 2 OEMs, would you say that MHR is ahead of or on par with or behind where Ceridian would have been at that same point in time? Just trying to understand the penetration you’re getting as you might bring on other OEMs.

Ian Kidson

Alessio, why don’t I let you talk about?

Alessio Artuffo

Yes. So…

Ian Kidson

Without getting specific, yes.

Alessio Artuffo

Yes. No, no. Okay. So look, we know the potential of the relationship with Ceridian. We’re close partners, and we’ve been in this, like Ian said, for a while. So our visibility on the model there is certainly more mature. MHR started ramping late 2020. So it’s early days. With that said, Ceridian remains a – we plan on them to continue to be a significant driver. But when we look at MHR and beyond, the opportunities that we have in funnel, we think that over the next 2 years, the curve that is primarily attributable to Ceridian will flatten away and distribute more evenly. It’s hard to say today exactly when and how, but we know it will. I think one important note, MHR is, from a regional standpoint, which I think was in your initial question, is very U.K. focused, whereas Ceridian, despite the incredible effort in acquisition also is a much more global player with footprint in North America. Our strategy and our goal and what we’re executing is continuing to partner with organizations that cover the entire world without focusing or precluding any single geography. So we’re looking carefully at each and every market to OEM with companies from Northern Europe to APAC and so on and so forth. So we’re actively pursuing every opportunity. And regions are a consideration in our hunting strategy.

Nick Agostino

Okay, thank you.

Thank you. There are no further questions. I will now turn the call back over to Claudio Erba for closing comments.

Claudio Erba

It was a pleasure having you here for our first call – first earnings call together with TSX and NASDAQ, I felt the pressure. And I really hope to have you in the next earnings call, which will be probably in May, so not longer. And probably, I’m not saying we will be in a vaccine improved immunity scenario, but it will be more relaxing. Anyway, guys, thank you so much. It has been a pleasure. Thank you.

