Introduction

The ninth edition of the Asian Event-Driven Weekly shines the spotlight on Chinese telecommunications services company China Telecom Corporation Limited's (CHA) [728:HK] A-share listing plans, Asian conglomerate Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited's (OTCPK:JMHLY) (OTCPK:JARLF) [JM:SP] (OTCPK:JMHLY) privatization of Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited (OTCPK:JDSHF) [JS:SP], and the possibility of Chinese toll operator Yuexiu Transport Infrastructure Ltd (OTC:OTC:GZITF) [1052:HK] being one of the first few companies to spin off an infrastructure REIT in China.

Corporate Actions In Asia Dominate The Headlines

There has been a slew of planned or potential corporate actions with regards to certain Asian companies which have caught investors' attention.

China Telecom's American Depositary Shares or ADSs were halted for trading on January 11, 2021, after the New York Stock Exchange or NYSE decided to delist the ADRs of the company alongside its other two Chinese telecommunications peers, China Mobile Limited (CHL) [941:HK] and China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (CHU) [762:HK]. This is in view of the Trump executive order that prevents US investors from investing in Chinese companies linked to the military.

On January 21, 2021, China Telecom announced that it "filed with the NYSE a written request for a review of the Determination (delisting of the ADSs) by a Committee of the Board of Directors of the NYSE." China Telecom subsequently disclosed on March 9, 2021, that it "proposes to apply for the offering and listing of A Shares on the Main Board of the Shanghai Stock Exchange" which has been approved by the company's board of directors and is now pending shareholder approval. China Telecom remains listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the ticker 728:HK, and non-US investors in general have no issues trading in the company's Hong Kong-listed shares.

Other corporate actions that were in the news recently included Asian conglomerate Jardine Matheson proposing to acquire the remaining 15% equity interest in Jardine Strategic which it does not own, and Yuexiu Transport potentially spinning off its toll road assets into an infrastructure REIT in the future.

All the Singapore- and Hong Kong-listed companies highlighted in this article can be traded with US brokers which have international markets coverage such as Interactive Brokers (IBKR).

All Eyes On A-Share Listing

It is not uncommon for US-listed and Hong Kong-listed Chinese companies to either spin off their subsidiaries or do a dual listing on the Chinese A-share markets such as the Shanghai Stock Exchange, the Shenzhen Stock Exchange or The Shanghai Stock Exchange STAR Market (often referred to as the Chinese equivalent of Nasdaq).

For US-listed Chinese companies, dual-listings are usually done to hedge the risk of a US delisting; while Hong Kong-listed Chinese companies typically have the intention of getting better valuations as companies listed in the Chinese A-share market tend to trade at a premium to their Hong Kong-listed counterparts. The market currently values China Telecom at consensus forward FY 2021 and FY 2022 P/E multiples of 7.9 times and 7.3 times, respectively. The stock also boasts consensus forward FY 2021 and FY 2022 dividend yields of 5.2% and 5.7%, respectively.

At the company's FY 2020 earnings call on March 9, 2021 (transcript and audio recording not publicly available), China Telecom highlighted that the company had chosen to proceed with the dual-listing on the Shanghai Stock Exchange now, because 5G is bringing about significant new opportunities, especially at the B2B (Business-to-Business) end, and the company wishes to "seize the opportunity and carry out major reforms." In the company's announcement disclosing the proposed A-share listing, China Telecom also stressed that "the A Share Offering can help the Company establish more flexible and diversified financing channels as well as utilize both domestic and overseas capital markets."

On the flip side, the A-share listing will result in near-term earnings dilution and limit future dividend growth. China Telecom acknowledged at the recent FY 2020 results briefing that the listing on Shanghai Stock Exchange could potentially lead to a slight earnings dilution in the first and second years of the IPO based on its initial estimates.

Also, China Telecom has maintained a consistent dividend payout per share of HK$0.125 for three consecutive years in FY 2018, FY 2019 and FY 2020. The company seemed to suggest at its recent full-year 2020 earnings call that it will continue to maintain an absolute dividend payout of HK$0.125 for the foreseeable future. This might disappoint certain investors who had expected an increase in China Telecom's dividends in the coming years, as its ARPUs (Average Revenue Per User) grow in tandem with an increase in the number of 5G mobile subscribers.

A Cleaner Corporate Structure For An Asian Conglomerate

Asian conglomerate Jardine Matheson calls itself "a diversified Asian-based group" that owns "a broad portfolio of market-leading businesses, which represent a combination of cash-generating activities and long-term property assets that are closely aligned to the increasingly prosperous consumers of the region" on its corporate website.

Jardine Matheson announced on March 8, 2021, that it planned to acquire "the 15 percent. of Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited's issued share capital that it and its wholly-owned subsidiaries do not already own" and also "cancel Jardine Strategic's 59 percent. shareholding in Jardine Matheson" post-acquisition with aim of "the simplification of the parent company structure of the Group."

Also, Jardine Matheson noted at the company's investor call on the same day that the proposed acquisition "will bring to an end the system of 2 parent companies with a cross shareholding that was put into place in the 1980s to ensure the long-term stability of the group when we largely held minority shareholdings in the group companies." Prior to the proposed transaction, Jardine Matheson had an 85% stake in Jardine Strategic, and Jardine Strategic in turn owned a 59% equity interest in Jardine Matheson. Both Jardine Matheson and Jardine Strategic were the holding companies for the Jardine group.

Jardine Matheson's Singapore-listed shares rose by +15% from $53.69 as of March 5, 2021, to $62.00 as of March 8, 2021, following the announcement, suggesting that the market views Jardine Matheson's cleaner corporate structure with the removal of cross-holdings with Jardine Strategic in a positive light.

More importantly, Jardine Matheson's proposed deal has drawn attention to the company's listed subsidiaries, some of which are equally or even more undervalued than the parent company. At Jardine Matheson's investor call explaining this proposed transaction on March 8, 2021, the company emphasized that "we very much remain committed to a group structure built around the listed companies", in response to a question with regards to whether Jardine Matheson "see any further scope for further streamlining the group structure." This seems to suggest that a privatization of Jardine Matheson's listed subsidiaries is less likely.

Jardine Matheson's most notable listed subsidiaries are Singapore-listed pan-Asian retailer Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (OTCPK:DFIHY) (OTCPK:DFILF) [DFI:SP] and Singapore-listed office landlord Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCPK:HKHGF) (OTCPK:HNGKY) [HKL:SP]. Specifically, Hongkong Land's share price has increased by +42% from $3.70 as of August 7, 2020, to $5.26 as of March 10, 2021, since I turned Bullish on the name in an article published on August 10, 2020. It is noteworthy that Hongkong Land still trades at only 0.34 times P/B and offers a decent consensus forward FY 2021 dividend yield of 4.2%, despite its good share price performance in the past seven months.

Toll Road Operator Could Spin Off Its Assets Into An Infrastructure REIT

In the second edition of the Asian Event-Driven Weekly published earlier on January 25, 2021, I noted that China has plans to develop a infrastructure REIT market, and toll operators like Yuexiu Transport Infrastructure could potentially benefit from this development.

At its FY 2020 results briefing on March 10, 2020 (transcript and audio recording not publicly available), Hong Kong-listed Chinese toll road operator Yuexiu Transport highlighted that it had earlier applied to be on the initial list of Chinese companies to establish an infrastructure REIT, and it has continued to engage the relevant regulatory authorities and the Hong Kong stock exchange operator on this issue. However, Yuexiu Transport also stressed that the list of Chinese companies eligible for the initial pilot of the Chinese infrastructure REIT program has yet to be finalized. In other words, nothing is confirmed as of now.

Yuexiu Transport is currently valued by the market at 6.7 times consensus forward FY 2021 P/E and it offers a consensus forward FY 2021 dividend yield of 8.4%.

Besides the potential spin-off of toll road assets into an infrastructure REIT, another medium-term catalyst will be the injection of new toll road assets by its state-owned parent, Guangzhou Yuexiu Holdings Limited. In the company's FY 2020 results announcement, Yuexiu Transport noted that its parent "acquired the toll collection right of Henan Lanwei Expressway in a judicial bidding at the consideration of RMB2.483 billion", which "is a section of the Rizhao Nanyang Expressway, one of the 28 national planned core highways."