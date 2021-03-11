GP Strategies Corporation (GPX) Q4 2020 Earnings Conference Call March 11, 2021 10:00 AM ET

Thank you. Good morning, everyone and welcome to GP Strategies fourth quarter and year end 2020 earnings call. On the call today are Adam Stedham, CEO and President and Mike Dugan, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that today's comments will include forward-looking statements, including statements about the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and related events on our business and results of operations. Because these forward-looking statements are based upon management's expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties, there are important factors that could cause our actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. For a complete discussion of these risks, we encourage you to read our documents on file with the SEC, which are posted on the Investors section of our website at gpstrategies.com.

At this time, I’d like to turn the call over to Adam Stedham.

Adam Stedham

Thank you, Candice and welcome everyone. For today’s call, I will share some high level information about our 2020 performance and provide you with some updates on the company’s strategy going forward. Then Mike will share the detailed financials for Q4 2020, followed by a Q&A session.

We are pleased with the fourth quarter of 2020 results as we continue to execute on our initiatives to build a strong balance sheet, managed the company through the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and ultimately position the company for success going forward. GP Strategies successfully navigated through a challenging market environment, and our efforts are reflected in the 2020 fourth quarter and full year results. Although revenue was impacted during 2020, the company’s active management of the business enabled us to control the impact of the pandemic on margins and strengthen the balance sheet. As we move through the year, our performance continued to improve. In the fourth quarter of 2020, the company delivered a sequential increase in revenue, gross margin, adjusted earnings per share and adjusted EBITDA compared to both the second and third quarters of 2020.

Now I’d like to remind everyone that during the second half of 2019, GP Strategies had an organic growth rate of 7% and ended 2019 with a backlog of $349.8 million, which was the highest backlog in the history of the company. The global slowdown tied to COVID impacted the company’s revenue in 2020, yet by leveraging deep knowledge of our customers and the markets we serve, the company took clear and decisive action, which translated into solid momentum. As a result, we finished the fourth quarter with the third consecutive quarter of adjusted EBITDA growth, a strong balance sheet and a clear strategy.

Now I’d like to take a minute to highlight the balance sheet just a bit more. Since the summer of 2019, we’ve taken significant steps to delever the company. And as a result, our balance sheet is strong, and the company is positioned well to take advantage of long-term opportunities for growth. During 2020, we improved cash flow conversion, expanded margins and executed divestitures in line with our overall strategy. Now, at this point, I’d like to discuss the company’s business environment. GP’s industry leadership, regional focus, talented team and our ability to scale quickly enable the company to attract clients and deliver superior service. We expect this to translate into organic growth. The opportunity that we anticipate has been demonstrated during past business cycles. Historically, during an economic recovery, businesses scale up, adding people, processes and technology, all requiring training services. In addition, the training outsourcing market has been historically active during the recovery from downward economic cycles. As we come out of the business downturn caused by the pandemic, we expect similar business cycle activity to occur that could drive growth for GP Strategies.

We believe for 2021 we will likely return to more of a traditional quarterly revenue cycle that the company has experienced in the past. The standard cadence for our industry is that the first quarter of the year is the lowest revenue quarter of the year and below the cyclically higher fourth quarter of the previous year. Now our focused strategy targets business development and our corporate resources on four key industry verticals that we expect to drive organic growth. During 2020, approximately one-third of our revenue was within industries beyond the four focus industries. This portion of the company serves many great clients and presents meaningful potential for growth, particularly for our training outsourcing services. But with that said, this portion of the company does include some specialized services and products that had significant business potential but are less applicable across our core focus industries. We continue to evaluate these businesses with the objective of capitalizing on the opportunities that we expect to evolve in a post-COVID environment, while at the same time, driving long-term shareholder value. We believe there are multiple paths that can provide ideal outcomes for both our clients and our shareholders.

Currently, we have one business unit in this segment that is listed as an asset held for sale on the balance sheet and the business unit generated $13.3 million in revenue in 2020. Now the company’s industry-focused strategy is part of a broader business simplification strategy that will lower overhead cost by reducing the complexity of the business. Throughout 2020, the company was committed to taking actions that drove margin improvement and ensure the sustainability of business initiatives throughout the year. One of the actions during Q4 2020 was hiring a specialized consulting firm, which resulted in some restructuring costs. This firm has specific experience helping organizations address the challenge of simplifying the complexities and managing the cost that can arise from business expansion in a global world. We engaged this firm to assist with the transformation of our G&A and operating model that will be completed by mid-2021. Our goal is to sustainably return GP’s EBITDA percentage to those realized between 2014 and 2016. As we look forward, we’re excited about the combined impact of our organic growth focused strategy and margin improvement plans. We believe these should be very positive for our clients, our employees and our shareholders.

So at this point, I will turn the call over to Mike and he will provide you with some details regarding our current quarter.

Mike Dugan

Thanks, Adam and good morning everyone. Before I get into the details of the quarter-over-quarter results, I want to briefly go over our 2020 financial highlights on Slide 9. Q4 revenue was up $7.5 million or 6.5% over Q3, which is consistent with our previously communicated outlook of revenue growing sequentially in Q3 and Q4 from Q2 results.

Gross profit and gross margin are both up in Q4 over Q3 and Q3 over Q2, demonstrating the results from our focus on margin expansion and cost containment strategy. After adjusting for severance and the PTO item in Q3, G&A in Q4 is down $1.1 million or 7.5% compared to Q3. Adjusted EBITDA in Q4 is up $3.5 million or 35% over Q3 and represents the third quarter in a row of adjusted EBITDA increase over prior quarter in a very challenging economic environment.

In Q4, the company was able to generate positive cash flow from operations of $13.6 million. And as a result, along with cash proceeds from our divested businesses in 2020, we were able to flip long-term debt net of cash to a positive net cash balance of $10.3 million, which is an $85 million swing from the net debt balance of $74.7 million at the end of 2019. I will now go through some of the details of the drivers of the Q4 financial results.

Turning to revenue and gross profit for the company on Slide 10, we reported Q4 revenue of $123.1 million, which is down $32.3 million or 20.8% from the revenue reported in Q4 last year. The primary drivers of the revenue decline are a $17.9 million decline in revenue due to the cancellation and/or postponement of revenue that can be directly linked to COVID-19, a $6.3 million decline due to the divestitures of the LNG and IC Axon businesses and a net $9.4 million decrease in revenue that cannot be directly attributed to COVID-19 or divestitures. When considering this $9.4 million decrease, I’d like to reiterate how the company is identifying the revenue impact related to COVID-19.

Our business can be broken out into three main categories. The first category is long-term multiyear contracts with clients that get funded each year. The second category is annual work that gets renewed each year with existing clients. Declines due to cancellations and delays in delivery in these two categories can be identified and quantified as directly related to COVID as we have contract agreements in place, but the work delivered is less than expected contract volumes. The third category of work is for shorter term duration project-based work with existing and new clients, primarily 1 to 6 months in duration. This category of work is the primary driver of the remaining decline of $9.4 million. For this category, our rate of project completions is slightly outpacing the rate of new project awards. This decline is not directly classified as being related to COVID-19, since it can’t be linked to contracted work that was delayed or canceled. However, this delay in new awards in our short-term project-based cycle is indirectly linked to the overall macroeconomic disruption caused by COVID-19.

Finally, partially offsetting these declines in the quarter was a $1.3 million increase in revenue due to FX exchange rates. In terms of company gross profit and gross margin percent, the company reported gross profit of $23.1 million, which is down $0.2 million or 1% from the gross profit reported in Q4 ‘19. While gross profit dollars are down slightly, we are seeing improvements in gross margin percent as a result of our focus on margin expansion and cost containment initiatives.

Breaking the Q4 revenue and gross profit drivers out by our regional reporting segments on Slide 11, the North America segment reported Q4 revenue of $80.1 million, which is down $23.4 million or 22.6%, from the revenue in Q4 of last year. Primary drivers of the decline in revenue are a $12.4 million decrease due to cancellation or postponement of revenue due to COVID-19 impact, a $6.3 million decrease due to the divestiture of IC Axon and alternative fuels businesses in 2020, and within the North America segment, the organizational performance solutions service offerings saw a decline of $1.4 million, primarily due to the decline in managed learning services and content development work.

The Technical Performance Solutions service offerings saw a decline of $5 million, primarily due to a $1.2 million decline in disaster recovery services as a contract in this area winds down, a $1.1 million decline in other government services that saw a large material spend in Q4 of ‘19 that did not repeat in Q4 of 2020, and a $2.7 million decline due to the macroeconomic conditions impacting our shorter-term project-based work cycle. The Automotive Performance Solutions Service offering saw a net $1.7 million increase in revenue. That was primarily due to the ramp-up of the previously announced multiyear outsourcing contract with a major automotive client that was partially offset by the completion of certain vehicle launch projects in 2019 that did not renew in 2020.

Publication revenue in this area in Q4 2020 was $5.1 million, which was down $4.9 million from publication revenue reported in Q4 of ‘19 as the customer canceled a Q4 2020 pub due to COVID-19. For 2021, the forecasted publication revenue by quarter is $0.4 million in Q1, which is a $4.7 million decrease from Q4 of 2020 and $8.1 million in Q2, $3.9 million in Q3 and $7.3 million in Q4.

The EMEA segment reported Q4 revenue of $28.6 million, which is down $5.2 million or 15.4% from the revenue in Q4 of last year. Primary drivers of the decline are a $4.6 million decrease due to the cancellation and postponement of revenue due to COVID-19 impact. And within the EMEA segment, all 3 solution areas are seeing a net decline of $1.9 million, which is primarily due to the macroeconomic conditions impacting our shorter-term project-based work cycle. Offsetting these decreases in EMEA segment was a $1.3 million increase in revenue due to changes in foreign currency exchange rates.

The Emerging Markets segment reported Q4 revenue of $14.5 million, which is down $3.7 million or 20.5% from the revenue in Q4 last year. Primary drivers are a $0.8 million decrease due to cancellation and postponement of revenue due to COVID-19 impact. The Organizational Performance Solutions area is down $1.5 million, primarily due to macroeconomic conditions impacting shorter-term project-based work cycle, and the Automotive Performance Solutions revenue was down $1.4 million, partly due to the completion of certain automotive contracts in the region and partly due to the macroeconomic conditions impacting shorter-term project-based work cycle.

In terms of gross profit, dollars in gross profit, gross margin percent at the segment level, our focus on margin expansion and cost containment strategy is delivering results. After excluding severance expense for both comparable periods, while gross profit dollars are down due to the revenue declines previously noted, each of the operating segments is seeing near steady or improving gross margin percent in Q4 2020 compared to Q4 ‘19.

Moving on to total year revenue and gross profit for the company on Slide 12, outside of the impact of COVID-19, divestitures and FX, the other revenue changes in our three reporting segments net to a decrease of $10.1 million. Within North America, about half of the $8 million decrease can be attributed to the completion of certain vehicle launch events in 2019 that did not occur in 2020. The rest of the North America decline as well as the small declines in EMEA and emerging markets, while not directly linked to COVID-19 can be attributed to the macroeconomic environment caused by COVID-19 impacting shorter-term project-based work. While our 2020 gross profit dollars are down after excluding severance and other PTO policy change – and the PTO policy change for both periods, gross margin percent for 2020 was 17.6% versus 15.6% for 2019. More details of the 2020 versus 2019 comparison by segment are included on Slide 13 and in our MD&A section of the 10-K, or for this call, I will skip this slide.

Before we move on, however, I want to provide a little insight as we look forward to 2020. As you heard from Adam, we are excited about the outlook for 2021. Our strong balance sheet with GP’s industry leadership position, regional focus and talented team as well as our ability to scale quickly, enable the company to attract clients and deliver superior services that we expect to translate into organic growth going forward.

With that being said, as we look to bridge from Q4 2020 revenue to Q1 2021 revenue, I want to point out a couple of factors that come into play. First, as I mentioned before, the publication revenue will be down $4.7 million in Q1 ‘21 compared to Q4 ‘20 simply due to the timing of publication shipments in 2021. Second, as Adam mentioned, we expect 2021 to have a revenue profile that returns more towards our historical quarterly cyclicality. Looking at our historic results for 2015 through 2018, which are time periods unimpacted by material acquisitions or COVID-19, the average decline in revenue from Q4 to Q1 was around 3%. This is excluding pubs. So this is a natural cyclical headwind that we anticipate for Q1 of 2021 when compared to Q4 2020.

In terms of gross profit, as we look forward to 2021, we do expect our focus on margin expansion to continue to deliver results. However, it’s important to calibrate that in 2021, as our business picks up, there will be a corresponding increase in cost of sales related to 2 items that could offset margin expansion efforts. First, as the global economy reopens, we expect to incur more indirect travel expenses as we support our business development activities and client relationship initiatives. And second, in 2020, there was very little short-term incentive earned under the company’s STI plan due to the impact that COVID-19 had on our overall results. We will potentially book higher STI costs in 2021 compared to 2020.

Moving on to SG&A on Slide 14, general and administrative expenses for Q4 was $13.6 million, which is down $4.1 million or 23.3% from Q4 ‘19. The primary drivers of the decrease are a $1.9 million decrease in G&A labor and expenses due to cost reduction initiatives, a $1.2 million reduction in bad debt expense as Q4 of ‘19 had a large bad debt write-off related to the final settlement of an AR balance with the foreign oil and gas client that had been in dispute since Q4 of ‘17, a $0.7 million reduction in amortization expense, primarily due to divestitures, and a $0.3 million reduction related to a one-time credit for legal expense that were in excess of an insurance deductible for which we received a refund. Sales and marketing expense for Q4 of 2020 was $1.8 million, which is down $0.3 million compared to Q4 ‘19.

Moving on to other P&L items on Slide 15 and to touch upon just a few, restructuring charges in Q4 totaled $0.5 million, which relates to a transformation initiative aimed at increasing efficiencies within our G&A function as well as within our operating model. As Adam mentioned, this initiative is expected to be completed by mid-2021. There was a difference in the gain on sale of business, Q4 decreased by $7.1 million based on the accounting for the sale of the Tuition Management business in Q4 2019 versus sale of the IC Axon business in Q4 of 2020. The effective income tax rate for 2020 was 17.9%. This rate was impacted by several discrete items, including the sale of IC Axon. As we look forward, while there are a lot of variables that could impact the future tax rate, for 2021, we are projecting a tax rate in the neighborhood of 30%.

Moving on to the earnings summary on Slide 16, after adjusting for special items, we reported adjusted earnings per share for Q4 of $0.38, which is $0.15 more than the adjusted earnings per share reported in Q4 ‘19. Adjusted EBITDA for Q4 was $13.6 million, which is up $2.6 million from the adjusted EBITDA we reported in Q4 last year. For details on adjusted EPS and adjusted EBITDA, you can refer to the appendices at the end of this presentation.

Moving on to some balance sheet drivers on Slide 17, operating cash flow for Q4 was $13.6 million and year-to-date was $59 million. One item to note when considering cash flow performance year-to-date is that the company currently has deferred payroll tax and other tax liabilities totaling $10.4 million relating to the CARES Act and other COVID relief, which will be paid through 2020. A rough wind down of this deferred liability is a net $7.4 million decrease as payments come due in 2021 and a $3 million decrease as all remaining payments are due in 2022. I would point out that our 12/31/20 balance sheet has a carve-out for the pending sale of a business that serves one of our non-target industries. The asset held for sale is $42.5 million, which is mostly comprised intangible assets and the liability held for sale are $5.9 million.

Turning to backlog on Page 18, backlog as of Q4 2020 was $316.1 million, which is down $33.7 million or 9.6% compared to the backlog that was reported for Q4 ‘19. $11 million of this decline is due to the divestiture of the LNG and IC Axon business in 2020. The remainder of the decline can be attributed to backlog reductions, primarily due to the COVID-19 cancellations and economic disruptions. While the company views backlog as more of a notional leading indicator, it is a positive trend that our 12/31/20 months of backlog metric exceeded the year-end 2019 metric along with the fact that our Q4 2020 backlog is up $29.7 million or 10.4% over Q3 of 2020.

This concludes the financial update. I’ll now turn the call back to Adam.

Adam Stedham

Thank you, Mike. I appreciate that. And we are excited about where we are, as Mike said, and I believe now we’ll open up for the Q&A.

[Operator Instructions] Our first question today will come from Alex Paris with Barrington Research. Please go ahead. Pardon me, Alex, you maybe muted.

Alex Paris

Yes. I am sorry. Thanks for taking my call. Congratulations on a strong finish to what was a tough year. I just have a couple of questions here for you. I wanted to dive a little deeper and get a better sense of the restructuring program that you commenced in the fourth quarter by hiring a consulting firm. And then I have a follow-up related to business units held for sale and so on.

Mike Dugan

Yes, Alex. How are you doing? Yes. So the restructuring effort, we’ve done some benchmarking. And if you look at our G&A growth over the year, as we expanded globally, we’ve done some benchmarking and determine that. We’ve got to look at where are opportunities where we can make that organization more efficient. Part of our focused strategy has been, as a company grew globally, the level of complexity outpaced our revenue growth. And that shows up in the G&A support services. So we’ve done that assessment of where are there opportunities that started in Q4. We are currently in the planning phase to outline a plan and then start the implementation of the initiatives identified during that as part of that overall restructuring effort. So it’s an in-process initiative right now. But again, it’s in line with our goal of margin expansion and cost containment and cost reductions to help improve overall margins for the company.

Alex Paris

So a related question, the restructuring charge in the quarter was $1.4 million. We should anticipate additional restructuring charges in Q1 and Q2.

Mike Dugan

I believe in the quarter, it was $500,000.

Alex Paris

Okay, $500,000.

Mike Dugan

Yes. In the quarter is $500,000 and yes, we should – we do anticipate additional restructuring charges in Q1 and Q2 related to this initiative and then we expect in the second half of the year to be primarily done with that initiative and see the results of the efficiencies to be gained there.

Alex Paris

Do you have any target for SG&A or G&A as a percentage of revenue? I realize it has been increasing and are you willing to share that?

Mike Dugan

We don’t have a target that we’re willing to share, but I certainly can share the notion that we’re looking to have our G&A trend to be – start to turn back towards the G&A as a percentage of revenue that we’ve had historically. So I can give you a notional goal there. That’s our objective. That’s why we started this initiative, but we’re not providing any specific targets there.

Adam Stedham

And overall, Alex, between gross margin improvement, which is also a part of what we’re doing within this as well as G&A cost improvement. And as we said, our goal is to get back to EBITDA percentages that we experienced in 2014 to 2016.

Alex Paris

That’s helpful. And then just kind of going back to the restructuring charges, Mike, do you want to – can you offer me at this point or no, an order of magnitude, the size of the remaining restructuring charges to be taken in Q1 and Q2?

Mike Dugan

No. I don’t think we’re going to – we’re providing that information on a forward-looking basis.

Alex Paris

Okay, fair enough. And then my related question and my last question is, I just wanted to talk about the one-third of revenue in industries that are beyond the four focus industries. One-third of revenue means $165 million in revenue in 2020. And you said you have one business unit listed as for sale as of December 31 for $13 million in revenue. How should I think about the difference, the $150 million or so in revenue? Could we see more significant divestitures in that area?

Adam Stedham

It’s possible, but it’s also quite possible that we don’t. I don’t think you could really characterize it other than saying that we anticipate there are parts of that business that historically has been very strong in the training outsourcing market, and we would expect that to potentially occur again, in the economic recovery, and we plan to take full advantage of that. But there are other businesses that aren’t necessarily tied to that. So all I can say at this point, Alex, is that we’re continuously evaluating those businesses to determine, do they create the most value inside of the firm or outside of the firm? And are they best for or do they best serve the clients and the shareholders? We have some great clients in this part of the business that we’ve worked with for many, many years. We intend to continue working with those clients. But we do – we are analyzing this part of the business a little differently with the overall goal of reducing the complexity of the company, reducing the overhead of the company and improving the margin profile of the company without impacting our ability to organically grow revenue.

Alex Paris

That’s very helpful. I appreciate the color guys. Thanks again.

Adam Stedham

Thank you.

And our next question will come from Jeff Martin with ROTH Capital. Please go ahead.

Jeff Martin

Thanks. Good morning, Adam and Mike. I hope you are doing well.

Adam Stedham

Hi, Jeff.

Jeff Martin

I wanted to dive in a little deeper on the non-four industry verticals piece as well. It sounds like a good portion of that is outsourced training, but help us understand from a high level, what the big – the largest pieces of that third of business are comprised of.

Adam Stedham

So we haven’t really broke that down in a way as – if you look at our overall industry sectors, we continue to have a very strong industry sector in life sciences as well, which is not in our four key industries, our core focus industries. Energy, oil and gas is another sector that’s inside of there. And then you have a lot of smaller sectors. So the two largest industry verticals are life sciences and energy, oil and gas. Now, life sciences is a great industry for us. We have strong clients in training, outsourcing. We have a very, very – an exciting proposition for training outsourcing in that space. And we continue to plan to focus on that heavily, training outsourcing in the life sciences space. So those are the two largest industry verticals. And then it breaks down into different pieces from there. Our intention in the future is to break down this business a little bit more in a granular way in terms of service lines to help you understand that, but at this point in time, we haven’t broken it out in that way. Does that make sense?

Jeff Martin

Sure. No, that’s helpful. Well, congratulations on improving the balance sheet, getting back to nice levels of profitability in the second half of 2020. And now that you’ve got the stronger balance sheet, what’s your outlook in terms of acquisitions? What areas would you be targeting and how does this shape the company over the next 3 to 5 years?

Adam Stedham

So I think it positions the company very well. Historically, there have been opportunities to buy businesses during the back end of an economic down cycle at very favorable pricing. So the company would be open to that. And so we’re definitely looking at that, if it was something that was clearly aligned to what we’re trying to do. It’s important that as we look forward on any acquisition that we may do, it’s going to have to be an acquisition that doesn’t add to the complexity of the business. We want something that would enable the business to grow and allow us to drive further organic growth without adding to the complexity of the business. So at this point, from a capital structure, capital allocation structure, we would be open to that. And there are other avenues that we’re looking at in terms of what’s the best use for our capital allocation for in terms of organic growth, shareholder value and all of the factors that we consider. So right now, we have not clearly defined where we think we’re going to go forward with the capital allocation. It’s opportunistic. And we’re comfortable with the balance sheet that we’re in right now. And if we get to a point where we have more cash on hand, we’re obviously going to be looking for what’s the best use of that capital.

Jeff Martin

Right, right. Okay. And then last question, do you have a specific time frame in mind when you’re targeting a return to your historic EBITDA margins?

Adam Stedham

Yes. So not specifically, but what we are targeting is the first half of this year, we want to be done with the restructuring and the positioning of the company to take full advantage of all of the opportunities presented by the recovery from the COVID downturn and return to a more normal clean income statement that doesn’t have the adjustments as much and really is positioned for long-term growth starting the second half of this year to take full advantage of it.

Jeff Martin

Right, right. Okay. Thanks for taking my questions.

Adam Stedham

Thank you, Jeff.

[Operator Instructions] Our next question will come from Zach Cummins with B. Riley. Please go ahead.

Zach Cummins

Hi. Good morning, Adam and Mike. Thanks for taking my questions. Adam, I just wanted to ask a question about what you’re seeing in the environment so far this year? I mean in terms of the overall recovery, are you seeing a different pace of recovery across each geography?

Adam Stedham

Absolutely. Not only each geography each country. If you look at – for example, if you look at our business in China, it’s recovering much faster than our business in Japan because of the situation, the government’s position, the COVID situation. And so really, our regional strategy that we implemented, our regional structure we implemented during the summer has been very beneficial for us in terms of being able to respond very quickly and still control all of our costs around the world. But it is absolutely a country-by-country situation, industry-by-industry situation. But what we do feel optimistic about and excited about is, as specific industries and specific countries begin to operate in more of a post-COVID type of manner, the patterns of recovery that we’ve historically seen in the business are happening in those specific areas. So we believe as more and more countries, more and more of our verticals start to move into more of a post-COVID recovery environment, it will pick up speed for us.

Zach Cummins

Understood. And then just following up on that, I would be curious to hear your feedback that you’ve received from clients when it comes to training budgets for this year. And also, with you shifting to kind of a hybrid model with both face-to-face and virtual modalities, any sort of insight you can give around the potential mix between those two, as we proceed forward?

Adam Stedham

So we’re definitely seeing budgets for 2021 that are higher than budgets for or higher than actuals for 2020. The vast majority of our clients spent less in 2020 than they had budgeted going into the year, simply because that they did not anticipate the impact of COVID going into the year when their budgets were set at the end of ‘19. So if you compare the budgets for ‘21 versus the actual for ‘20, that’s there. Once again, on a country-by-country, business-by-business basis, we have industries that are eager to return to face-to-face training. We have other businesses that have and other clients that have had to quickly convert to virtual training. And so now they are budgeting a process of taking what was quickly done and making that into something more sustainable, more effective long-term. So if there was a push to move from live instructor to virtual instructor, however, it could be done as fast as possible. Now there is a push to, let’s revisit the curriculum, let’s redesign it, let’s optimize it for this new virtual modality. So once again, it really depends upon the industry and the country in terms of their appetite for face-to-face, going back to face-to-face versus optimizing the virtual.

Zach Cummins

Understood. That’s helpful. And then just one question for Mike to finalize here, really impressive free cash flow generation throughout the year, I know you did get a little bit of a benefit from the deferred payroll tax liabilities and other things around the CARES Act. But how should we be thinking about cash flow on a go-forward basis, I mean, excluding the anticipated headwinds that you’ll see with the payback of those deferred liabilities?

Mike Dugan

Yes. So if you look at what happened in 2020, a couple of things were in play on top of the deferred liability benefit of around $10 million. One, we ended Q4 of 2019 with $155 million of revenue. And as the revenue declined, we kind of converted a lot of that working capital into cash flow generation. So there was a natural increase in cash flow generation from that aspect. And in addition, I think that there was a heightened focus on accounts receivable collections. We’ve seen some improvement in that as well as a laser focus on making sure our unbilled and that we’re getting our billings out the door as rapidly as possible. Again, all steps we took to make sure that we maintained good financial discipline during this time. So I think it’s kind of a factor of the wind down of the working capital at lower revenue volumes, converted a lot of that working capital cash, improved collections and improved timeliness of really laser focus on the timing of getting invoices out the door, along with that benefit of $10 million of COVID relief. As we look forward, we typically, historically, outside of all those anomalies I just talked to, typically, somewhere around 50% of EBITDA converts to cash as we go forward. That’s generally been our rule of thumb. And we might be in the 50% to 55% of EBITDA conversion to cash as we go forward. That’s generally been the profile that we use in our modeling.

Zach Cummins

Great. That’s helpful. Congrats again on the progress here in Q4 and best of luck going forward.

Adam Stedham

Thanks, Zach.

Mike Dugan

Thanks, Zach.

And this will conclude our question-and-answer session. I’d like to turn the conference back over to Adam for any closing remarks.

Adam Stedham

Thank you. And so as we close, as we said, we believe, historically speaking, that we’re entering into a period of time that has been very positive for the company. We’re positioning ourselves to take advantage of that. We feel that we are positioned to take advantage of it. There is excitement within our client base around how do they equip their workforce with the knowledge, skills and abilities that they need to be successful in the new world that has been defined by the COVID situation. And to enable that human capital to reach its full potential, they need help in terms of developing those knowledge, skills and abilities in their workforce. We believe that presents a significant opportunity for us, and we’re doing everything we can to position ourselves to take full advantage of that, deliver maximum value to our clients and our shareholders. So appreciate everybody taking the time today.

