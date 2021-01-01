AerCap (NYSE:AER) has announced that it has agreed to acquire GECAS part of General Electric (NYSE:GE). It is an acquisition that will shape the aircraft leasing landscape considerably when approved. In this report, I want to have a look at what the acquisition means for AerCap’s business. I have been bullish on AerCap’s potential to delivery returns that outperform the market and so far that is also the case with a 111% return versus the market return of 17%.

Source: AerCap

The details of the acquisition

With the acquisition of GECAS, AerCap will be a company with over 2,000 owned and managed aircraft, over 900 owned and managed engines, over 300 owned helicopters and approximately 300 customers around the world. With the acquisition, AerCap will get a hold of Milestone Aviation which brands itself as the world’s biggest helicopter lessor, GECAS’ aircraft leasing business and the engine leasing business. So, this is a significant expansion not just by size, but also in activities.

AerCap will pay $24B for which financing has already been committed for $34B of GECAS assets. Next to that GECAS will receive 111.5 million of newly issued shares and $1B in AerCap notes or cash.

Price-to-book value

There are various ways to assess whether AerCap got itself a good deal or not. One can reasonably expect that the $34B in assets is after considering any risk of impairment of the lease assets. For the assets valued $34B, AerCap will be paying $24B in cash and $1B in notes. That brings the price-to-book value to 0.74. Now, AerCap is also issuing 111.5 million shares which are worth $5.95B at the time of writing. That would push the full value of the deal to nearly $31B with a price-to-book value of 0.91.

Source: AerCap

The book value per share of AerCap was $69.34 at the end of 2020. At the time of writing share prices are $53.39 indicating a price-to-book ratio of 0.77 and 0.73 before AerCap’s share popped on the rumor of the acquisition. One could say that taking into account the full considerations, there is a 25% premium on the acquisition. However, since part of the value is generated by issuing new shares which does not cost AerCap anything I believe looking at the price-to-book ratio of 0.74 of GECAS provides the better base for comparison suggesting that GECAS’s activities were acquired at fair value when considering the typical price-to-book ratios.

Limited upside for AerCap?

What is somewhat unfortunate is that issuing new shares is part of the deal. AerCap is adding $9B in net assets. If AerCap would have not issued shares and financed the equivalent of $6B with debt, shareholders' equity would rise to $11.9B and with 127.85 million shares that would bring a book value per share of slightly over $93. If we then apply a price-to-book ratio of 0.73 and the median of 0.84, it would have translated to $68.40-$78.30 share price suggesting 28% to 50% upside.

Table 1: Book value per share (Source: AeroAnalysis)

When we consider the addition of $9B in assets to be added to the shareholders’ equity and increase the number of shares by 111.5 million as will be received by GECAS, the book value per share will be $74.64. That would imply upside from current levels, but the truth is that lessors tend to trade below their book value.

Table 2: Implied share price (Source: AeroAnalysis)

Using various price-to-book ratios, namely the pre-merger, current and 13-year median price-to-book ratio a range of various implied share prices can be calculated. Using the pre-merger implied share price, the upside is extremely limited but over the longer term there could still imply 17% upside just from the combination of the company absent of any synergies.

Conclusion

The acquisition of GECAS by AerCap will significantly change the aircraft leasing landscape. I believe the assets of GECAS have been acquired at fair value when considering that shares of lessors typically trade below book value. Due to the issuance of new shares, the upside is somewhat limited. I believe the share price is limited to $63 per share rather than $78 and then we are not including any positive impact from synergies. For General Electric, selling GECAS does make sense but somewhere it must hurt to sell this business unit that should have strong growth prospects ahead but the company now receives $24B in cash $1B in notes and it will have a stake in the bigger AerCap company that should also drive value.