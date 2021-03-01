Today the Fed released its estimates of household net worth as of the end of December 2020. Net worth has reached a new record high in nominal, real, and per capita terms. Covid has been a disaster, to be sure, but the US economy is healthy and poised to continue to prosper, albeit at a much slower rate than we have seen in the past. Here are some charts that tell the story, which is for the most part very impressive.

Chart #1

As Chart #1 shows, the private sector of the US economy currently has a net worth (total assets minus liabilities) of more than $130 trillion. That's up $12 trillion from a year ago, for a growth rate of 10%. Financial assets have done the best, but noteworthy is the relatively small increase in household liabilities since just before the Great Recession: liabilities have gone from $14.5 trillion at the end of 2007 to only $17.1 trillion as of a few months ago, for a growth rate of only 1.3% per year. Real estate holdings, meanwhile, have gone from $25.8 trillion (that was just after the peak of the housing boom) to $35.8 trillion at the end of 2020, for a growth rate of only 2.6% per year.

Chart #2

Chart #2 adjusts the net worth figures for inflation, and uses a semi-log scale for the y-axis to show that over the long haul, real net worth in the US has increased by an annualized rate of about 3.6% per year. Recent experience is not at all out of line with what we've seen in the past.

Chart #3

Chart #3 further adjusts the net worth figures, subtracting inflation and dividing by the size of the US population. Here again we see a fairly steady rate of growth over the years, but it does look like the current number is on the strong side of what we might have expected. Regardless, the average person in the US enjoys a net worth of about $390,000. Yes, of course that number is inflated due to the estimated 2,100 billionaires we have amongst us, whose total net worth is estimated to be about $8 trillion. (I'm sure it's even more today given stock market gains year to date.) But if we subtract that from the $131 trillion of total net worth and divide by population, we still get a pretty healthy value for the average person: $333,000.

I don't know what the median value of per capita wealth is, but it's important to remember that our collective net worth is based on the wealth-generating value of all the assets we collectively own. Everyone benefits from all the roads, infrastructure, phones, computers, cars, machinery, etc., even if not everyone owns things. Office workers don't own their office building, but without it and without all the US infrastructure that has been built up over the years, they would most be earning far less. Our massive net worth as a country translates directly into the highest living standards we have ever enjoyed.

Chart #4

Sadly, total federal debt held by the public is now roughly equal to our annual GDP (roughly $22 trillion). This is the highest level of debt by far since just after WWII. But relative to our net worth as a country, it is only slightly higher than it has been for most of the past decade. This is not a picture of impending disaster, but I sure wish we weren't going to be borrowing another $4-5 trillion this year.

Chart #5

And despite its enormous size and ongoing (and staggering) growth, Chart #5 shows that the burden of all that debt (i.e., total interest payments on the debt relative to GDP, a proxy for our annual income) is about as low as it has been for many decades, thanks to today's extremely low interest rates. Our national debt is not about to kill us. But since the driver of all the new debt is mostly profligate spending (e.g., huge transfer payments, subsidies, and generally wasteful spending) which does little or nothing to make our economy bigger or healthier. We've been consuming a lot of our seed corn, instead of saving and investing for the future, and this can't go on forever without serious and unpleasant consequences.

Running up debt the way we are will only serve to weaken our economy over the long run, making future gains in net worth far less than we have enjoyed to date. This will mean a much slower rise in living standards for our children and grandchildren than we have been enjoying.

Chart #6

Our federal government is spending money like a drunken sailor, but the private sector, fortunately, has been very prudent. Chart #6 shows private sector leverage: total household liabilities as a percent of total assets. Leverage today is as low as it has been since 1976, and it has declined by a huge 40% since the peak in early 2009.

Chart #7

Chart #7 compares the performance of the US stock market to that of the Eurozone. The US is faring extremely well. Note that both y-axes are semi-log and use the same ratio from top to bottom. The S&P 500 has gone up by more than double the increase in the Euro Stoxx index since early 2009. This is huge, and quite remarkable.

