On March 8, 2021, Diversified Gas & Oil Plc (DGOC.LSE)(DGOCF) reported its annual results for the full-year ended December 31, 2020.

Below, let's see how DGO fared in the historic 2020 relative to the investment thesis that I laid out in a previous article. I will focus on the cost structure, the margins, and how they translate to the safety, high-yield, and growth prospect of dividends.

Costs

In 2020, DGOC achieved a cash cost of $1.15/Mcfe, down from $1.28/Mcfe in 2019 and $1.43/Mcfe in 2018, which compounded at -10% per year. This is after having considered the G&A associated with AIM listing and IT infrastructure project in 2020.

The primary driver of the declining cash cost is the lease operating expenses (or LOE). LOE is the costs incurred by DGOC to keep production flowing; it excludes production tax and costs associated with natural gas gathering, compression, and transportation. LOE decreased by 30% from 2018 to 2019 and an additional 24% from 2019 to 2020, thanks to production growth-resultant economies of scale and the Smarter Asset Management or SAM (Fig. 1). Going forward, as the operations expand, DGOC should be able to continue to leverage the scalability of the business to further drive down the unit cash costs.

Fig. 1. Unit cash costs of DGOC, from this source.

Margins

The annual average natural gas price dropped by 69% in the last three years (Fig. 2). In such an adverse macro-environment, it is a great challenge to keep the margins from declining. Fig. 2. NYMEX natural gas spot prices, modified from this source.

However, DGOC really distinguished itself especially in 2018-2020; it managed to keep the EBITDA margins flat at a high level, while its Appalachian gas-producing peers struggled mightily (Fig. 3). During this time, DGOC was able to maintain cash margins at around 53-54% (Fig. 4).

Fig. 3. A comparison of the EBITDA margin of Appalachian gas producers, by Laurentian Research.

Fig. 4. The cash margins of DGOC in 2018, 2019, and 2020, from the same source as Fig. 1.

What did DGOC do right? Controlling costs is only part of the story. DOGC ran a well-designed hedging program that helps insulate cash flow from natural gas price volatility. Hedging not only stabilized the margins but also enabled the company to amortize debt repayment (Fig. 5), implement its dividend strategy, and fund inorganic growth. Its 2021 production is 90% hedged at an average floor of $2.94/Mcf, and its 2022 production is 60% hedged at an average floor of $2.81/Mcf.

Fig. 5. The amortized debt repayment schedule of DGOC, from the same source as Fig. 1.

Operating vertically-integrated midstream also helps enhance the margins. Third-party gas volume flowing through DGOC pipelines generates a very stable tariff that diversifies its revenue sources. An additional benefit is the ability to move gas from one market to another for better end pricing realization and to circumvent downtime that is inevitable in regional midstream systems. Transporting gas through its own pipelines, rather than those of the third-parties, lowers transportation costs by more than half (Fig. 6).

Fig. 6. A cost comparison of transporting gas through own o third-party pipelines, from the same source as Fig. 1.

Dividends

In spite of low natural gas prices in 2020, DGOC was able to grow EBITDA by expanding production and lowering unit costs. Rising hedged adjusted EBITDA enables the company to raise dividends paid to shareholders. DGOC raised dividends by 10% from 2019 to 2020 (Fig. 7).

Fig. 7. The production, unit costs, cash margins, and dividends per share of DGOC by year, modified from the same source as Fig. 1.

DGOC only pays out 40% of EBITDA, which means the dividends are amply covered. Going forward, I believe the company is well-positioned to continue to raise dividends and reward shareholders.

CEO Robert Hutson said during the 2020 earnings call,

"And we're going to protect our future cash flows because at the end of the day, our dividend strategy is non-negotiable, and we will always do what's necessary to protect that over the long haul."

Investor takeaways

The market did not respond to DGOC's 2020 earnings report positively, which I think may have something to do with the mark-to-market non-cash charge on natural gas price hedges. I'd like to point out DGOC actually delivered a strong performance once the hedging-related noise has been filtered out.

The company has done an excellent job in driving down the unit cash costs. Despite the weak natural gas prices in the last few years, DGOC stands out by managing to keep the EBITDA margins flat at a high level of 53-54% in the last three years, thanks especially to the hedging program and vertically integrating midstream into its operations.

On the back of rising cash flow, DGOC initiated and raised dividends, as competitors suffered from the worst crisis that the industry has ever experienced, which speaks volumes of the robust business model and superb execution by the management.

Looking ahead, rising natural gas prices will lift the valuation of acquisition targets, which may threaten the acquisitive growth prospect of the company, a topic that I will discuss elsewhere; before an up-listing actually happens, shareholders are also exposed to risk associated with illiquid trading of the stock on the OTC. However, I believe shareholders will most likely continue to reap safe, high-yield, and growing dividends, on top of capital appreciation driven by the strong fundamentals as I discussed above.