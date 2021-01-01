There were a number of companies that benefitted from the work-from-home environment created by the pandemic, and one of them was RingCentral (NYSE:RNG). The company saw its stock more than triple from a low of $134.85 last March to a recent high of $449 in February. The stock has pulled back in the last three weeks after reporting earnings on February 16 - that was also the day the stock hit $449.

RingCentral beat its EPS and revenue estimates for the fourth quarter and it boosted its outlook for 2021. However, it wasn't enough to satisfy investors, and the stock dropped 33% from its peak to its low.

The reason for the big drop can be attributed to the valuation metrics. When I noted in the title of the article how there were mixed signals, valuations are a big problem while growth is a big plus.

Based on the value metrics, the stock was extremely overpriced and still is. The trailing P/E is a lofty 341, and the forward P/E is 273. The trailing price/sales ratio is at 25.1 and the forward price/sales is at 20.4. The trailing price/book is 98.1 and the forward price/book is 74.8. All of these measurements are extremely high compared to the average stock and compared to other stocks in the application software industry.

In contrast to the valuation measurements, the earnings and revenue growth have been above average and they were trending higher before the pandemic started. RingCentral was able to grow earnings at a rate of 23% per year over the last three years and they jumped by 32% in the fourth quarter. Earnings are expected to increase by 26.3% in the first quarter and by 25.5% for 2021.

On the revenue side, RingCentral has seen annual growth of 33% over the last three years. Revenue jumped by 32% in Q4 and it's expected to increase by 25.5% in 2021.

The profitability measurements are even mixed. The return on equity is above average at 17.3%, but the profit margin is below average at 9.9%.

Overall, the fundamental picture for RingCentral is mixed. Value investors definitely wouldn't be looking at the stock, but growth investors probably have an eye on the stock.

Post-Earnings Drawdown May Have Found Support

After the huge rally off last year's low, RingCentral was tremendously overbought heading into its earnings report. It was oversold on the daily, weekly, and monthly charts prior to February 16. The three-week drop brought the daily and weekly indicators down out of overbought territory and the monthly indicators are trending that way.

Looking at the weekly chart, I found a couple of interesting items of note. First, connecting the low from last March with the low from November gives us a lower rail of a trend channel. The parallel upper rail connects the highs from February, May, and December of last year. The final spike in February took the stock above the upper rail temporarily, but the decline stopped at the lower rail - at least for now.

The second thing that stood out to me was that the low last week was just above the $300 level. The stock had trouble breaking through and staying above that price level in the middle of last year. It finally broke through and remained above $300 in late November. Many times we see former resistance levels turn in to support on the first pullback after it breaks through.

I mentioned the overbought/oversold indicators earlier and we see that the 10-week RSI is down below 50 and it was down near 40 last week. The last time the indicator was that low was in March '20. The #K portion of the stochastic indicators just dropped below the 50 level and it has only done that twice since December '19.

Like the Fundamentals, the Sentiment Indicators are Also Mixed

We saw how the fundamental indicators were mixed with scary valuation indicators countered by great growth indicators. Well, the sentiment indicators are also mixed. There are 25 analysts covering RingCentral and 24 of them have the stock rated as a "buy". The other analyst has it rated as a "hold". That is a buy percentage of 96% and that is about as bullish as the analysts can get.

While analysts are extremely bullish, short sellers have their doubts about the stock. The short interest ratio is at 5.6 currently and that is above the average ratio. The average short interest ratio is historically in the 3.0 range, but the average seems to be lower these last few months.

Like the short sellers, option traders are more bearish than analysts. The put/call ratio is at 1.26 with 11,043 puts open and 8,791 calls open at this time. This is a little higher than the average ratio, but for RingCentral, the ratio has been declining. It was as high as 1.76 back at the beginning of February.

My Overall Take on RingCentral

Since the indicators are so mixed, it makes sense that my outlooks are mixed as well. I like the setup on the chart and the growth rates from the earnings and revenues. With those in mind, I can see the stock rallying back up to the previous high in the next few quarters. Having a higher short interest ratio and a higher than average put/call ratio works in to that outlook as well.

That being said, I am very concerned about the current valuations. The P/E, price/sales, and price/book ratios are all way too high. Those ratios can drop in one of two ways. Either the price of the stock drops to bring them back in line, or the earnings and sales increase to bring them down. This is why my long-term outlook is more cautious. Because the valuations are so high, I don't know that the company can produce enough growth to bring them down to more acceptable levels. It might take a combination of a price decline and earnings growth.

My overall philosophy is that technical and sentiment indicators may win out over the short term, but the fundamentals will win out in the long term. Right now the valuations are way too high for my comfort.

The sentiment indicators play in to that prognosis as well. The short interest ratio and the put/call ratio are more apt to change rapidly whereas analysts' ratings tend to be more stagnant. The longer the stock goes with such high valuations, the more inclined I think analysts will be to downgrade the stock.

I can see RingCentral rising 25% to 30% over the next six months, but I would be cautious from there.