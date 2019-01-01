Over the last couple of years, LendingClub (NYSE:LC) was slowly pushing the fintech back towards solid growth until COVID-19 hit. The company is now coming out of the virus crisis with an improved business model and a path to even faster growth in the future. My investment thesis remains very bullish on the stock as the market constantly overlooks the upside potential and the cash on the balance sheet.

Still Recovering

When COVID-19 shutdown the economy, LendingClub saw loan originations plummet next to nothing. The bank saw quarterly originations top $3 billion prior to the economy shutdowns to only $0.3 billion at the lows last Q2. The company is only back to quarterly loan originations of $0.9 billion and Q1 loan origination forecasts of at least $1.2 billion still leaves the fintech far below pre-virus levels.

Since LendingClub generates a substantial portion of revenues from transaction fees via loan originations, revenues are down substantially from last year. The fintech only reported Q4 revenues of $76 million down from $189 million in the prior Q4, but the guidance for the full year is where the investment story finally gets more interesting.

Despite accounting requirements that require origination fees on loans held for investment to be recorded over the length of the loan costing Q4 revenues by $8 million sequentially, LendingClub is still guiding revenues to rebound 55% for the year to $471 million. The 2021 revenue guidance is still 38% below 2019 levels of $759 million.

We ended the year with $525 million of cash, reflecting the sale of $470 million in loans in the second half of 2020 as we prepare to capitalize the bank with cash to support strong growth. By maintaining such a high level of cash, better loans, we experienced a temporary and anticipated reduction in net interest income. For the fourth quarter, the impact was about $20 million in revenue compared to 4Q 2019 and $8 million compared to the third quarter of 2020. Our results for the quarter also did not include onetime benefits related to loan sales, and loan and asset revaluations that occurred in the third quarter.

The guidance is a little disappointing as analysts had forecast a faster recovery, but the company is set on the right track. The loan funnel is being primed now for higher interest income down the road. LendingClub ended the year with loans held for investment below $700 million in the quarter from over $1.1 billion at the end of 2019. With the average loan length in the 24 month range, LendingClub will take a couple of years to fully build the funnel to generate more interest income down the road.

The stock only has a market valuation of $1.0 billion here and the fintech ended the year with $576 million in financial assets which included the cash balance of $525 million. The market isn't even valuing the business at 1x 2021 sales targets depressed by new accounting rules and the pandemic.

Better Days Ahead

The acquisition of Radius Bank has let LendingClub create a digital bank marketplace. The fintech is able to use low cost deposits for funding loans on the marketplace while now capturing substantially more of the income from investing in loans.

The company has plans to invest in 15% to 25% of the loans originated on the marketplace still allowing investors to invest in ~80% of the loans. The new economics are incredible with LendingClub shifting from a funding cost at 3.3% that dries up during market volatility to a deposit funding cost of 0.35%. Radius bank immediately added $2 billion in deposit funding with ~300 basis points reduction in costs.

As documented by LendingClub, the bank will now obtain the $4 million origination fees on every $100 million in loans plus the $12 million in net interest income over the life on the loan. The bank forecasts the consumer loan portfolio generating risk adjusted margins more than double traditional banks.

LendingClub is now in a major growth phase. Analysts have the 2022 revenues 2019 revenues with a jump to 2023 revenues of $1.3 billion. The stock only has an EV of $425 million today.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the market hasn't figured out all of the benefits of LendingClub acquiring a digital bank. The stock has recently rallied to the pre-covid levels, but the fintech is in a far better position to grow revenues and thrive going forward.