Editors' Note: This is the transcript of the podcast we posted last week.

Jonathan Liss: Welcome to Let's talk ETFs. I'm your host Jonathan Liss, and I've been closely tracking the ETF space for more than 13 years through a variety of roles here at seekingalpha.com. Each week, a different guest and I will take an in-depth look at a particular aspect of the rapidly evolving exchange traded fund space with a focus on how investors can best utilize ETFs to reach their investing goals.

This podcast is for entertainment and educational purposes only. Nothing said here should be taken as investment advice. All opinions expressed on this show are those of the individuals expressing them alone.

Welcome back to Let's Talk ETFs. A brief note on this episode. I think it perfectly encapsulates just how quickly markets and pretty much anything can turn on a dime. When I had the conversation that makes up today's episode just three short weeks ago with Vincent Yip today's guest, his thesis that the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the ETF that tracks it, DIA would start meaningfully outperforming the NASDAQ 100 and S&P 500 had not yet started to take place. Pretty much as soon as we recorded, though, a shift in market leadership started to occur with the Dow handily outperforming other major U.S. benchmarks since mid-February.

If nothing else, it's a reminder that as investors, we sometimes need to stick to our guns and wait until a thesis that makes total sense actually plays out. A strategy say growth or momentum works until it doesn't. And that may be what we're seeing take place in markets before our very eyes.

One other brief note, the technology unfortunately doesn't always cooperate as much as we'd like it to and there were some audio issues that you may notice during today's episode. We tried to clean those up as much as possible. Want to get that shout out to Michael Lipkin, who does all the post production on these shows, and he's really been doing a terrific job on them. Next week we'll hope to get this absolutely perfect. Anyway, I hope you enjoy today's show.

For reference purposes. This podcast is being recorded on the morning of Wednesday, February 10, 2021. My guest today is Vincent Yip, Portfolio Manager at WingCapital Investments. You hopefully remember Vincent from Episode Number 45 of this show from June 2020, diversifying away from China; the long case for Vietnam. Vincent's call there is already up 25%. But I remain incredibly bullish on the move away from Chinese supply chains into places like Vietnam. We'll see if Vincent still feels the same way shortly. We'll get an update on that, in addition to discussing his recent Seeking Alpha piece, DIA: Time for the Dow to Shine this Year.

Vincent received a Bachelor's in Computer Science from the University of Waterloo and a Master's in Financial Mathematics from NYU. He became a CFA charter holder in 2017, working at multiple investment banks in New York and Tokyo before starting WingCapital with several partners back in 2016. He is currently based in Tokyo.

A word on WingCapital Investments. They have been Seeking Alpha contributors since 2016, laying out their buy, sell and hold theses on dozens of exchange traded funds. Anyway, let's get into it. Welcome back to the show, Vincent.

Vincent Yip: Thank you, Jonathan for having me again.

JL: Sure. And any way you were just telling me before the show that you had some good news since we last spoke, birth of your son. So first of all, congratulations on that. That's always great.

VY: We appreciate. It's changed my life. But it's very exciting.

JL: Yeah, and hopefully, you got some sleep last night. You will be cogent during this conversation. But yeah, always good and only good things, hopefully.

VY: Yeah. I also want to say thank you for all the great work that you do for the past -- since I started following you and the great content that you continue to deliver to listeners, and recently about GameStop and active ETFs. They're very topical and highly recommends.

JL: Yeah, thanks, Vincent. I appreciate that. So I'm really excited you were able to rejoin me so soon. You've made some really excellent calls recently. And we're going to get into your recent pick of DIA and maybe not that ETF or index specifically but the broader thesis around why you feel that the DIA and the Dow Jones is likely to outperform peers like the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ 100. And coming, I don't know, months years, and I don't know if we want to put an exact timeframe on it.

But before we get into that, I'm sure listeners will want to get an update on your take on Vietnam, which is the VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF, considering it's moved up, I think about 25% since our conversation. Maybe it's --- I looked that up last week. It's been down a bit of late, so maybe it's up 28% and change, since we spoke in June. And I think it's up more like 30% or 35%, since your original call where it was around $12. And just FYI, I'm long VNM at this point. Also I got in at around $14, maybe a month after our conversation.

So I guess let's get started with that. Are you still as bullish on VNM as you were? And how do you feel the story has evolved since we last spoke?

VY: Yes, I'm still bullish on Vietnam, because VNM economies most likely will continue to benefit from a low economic recovery and just the long term weaker U.S. dollar. But then one thing I want to mention is that -- so actually change. So after the U.S. Presidential election, I didn't mention in the previous podcast, but actually assumed a reelection of President Trump. To be very, very clear we're not taking a political view. But just statistically speaking, the incumbent had a good shot at a time during usual times. But obviously, a lot of things happened in those fronts and the pandemic and whatnot.

So now we have a new administration, new political climate. So there'll be resets in relationships as China and others. And so the whole supply chain communication, most likely for now is excellent [ph]. So the focal point right now, it's the whole vaccine rollout, global economy, covering, driven by the trillions of stimulus. So these are both money flowing and flowing into emerging markets. We saw environment and China obviously has been a big winner, reflecting the [indiscernible] is not occupied. I think as all the complex, much more complex have a good year, including VNM.

So like the window we have from 2009, when we had a global economic recovery. So in terms of our positioning, yes, our manage accounts still allow VNM but actually rotated partially from that position, into IEMG, the benchmark against the MSCI emerging markets. So effectively, we're taking more of a beta approach on emerging markets. We still are long on VNM. But we also want to take advantage of other emerging markets, also having a great year.

JL: Yeah, makes total sense. And we actually discussed IEMG on the show several weeks back with another Seeking Alpha contributor BOOX Research. He made that call. And I'm also actually long IEMG. I think it's probably the best way to play emerging markets, just in terms of how many different holdings the fund has. And the fact that it only charges 11 basis points. So obviously, a lot of reasons to be in there. But yeah, I'm also long VNM. So my bigger position is obviously in IEMG.

But I do think it makes sense just because of how large a holding China is in IEMG to continue to play the eventuality that supply chains are going to move away from China. They just have to do, I think that pandemic has put the world into that situation where everyone needs more diversified supply chains. So I think it does make sense. And as you say, maybe it pushes the thesis back a bit. But I think over the next half a decade or decade, it's still something that we're going to see play out. So yeah, makes a lot of sense.

Yeah, okay. So over to the main conversation here. You published a piece on January 19 of this year, titled DIA: Time for the Dow to Shine this Year, in which you made the case for why you expected the Dow Jones Industrial Average to outperform other key benchmark -- U.S. Benchmark Indexes the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ 100, this year and perhaps beyond, after lagging for pretty much a decade.

So before we get into the meat of your thesis here, I'd love to just discuss the Dow Jones Industrial Average more broadly as it's somewhat of a strange index. What can you tell people about the Dow Jones Industrial Average, really one of the oldest stock market indexes, goes all the way back to 1886. And Charles Dow, and it is constructed very strangely. So I think maybe we'll start with that. How is the Dow constructed? And how is that different from pretty much every other index that's out there?

VY: Yeah. I think Dow is the only price-weighted -- correct me if I'm wrong. It's only the only price weighted index.

JL: Yeah, we’re looking that up actually. I'm sure there are other ones out there, but I couldn't find any that anybody actually invested in.

VY: Yeah. So instead of using the market cap, you just stop, which is strangely, why we do -- they would do that I'm not sure. But probably, I should say, it's a very old index. The Dow is made of 30 stocks, and is weighted based on the stock price. There was actually a makeover last August. And before that, if their primary has changed over the past few years, because it's weighted by its stock price. When the stock picks up, they rise a lot, like after 2016, Boeing had really, really high rates, because it's explosive. That's one of the really the strange things about Dow is that when -- when the stock price goes a lot higher, than it’s weighing will change with a higher force. That's the strength about the Dow.

JL: Yeah. And so the Dow, I just looked it up, the Dow Jones transportation index is also price weighted. And that's actually the oldest index, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is the second oldest dating back to 1886, created by Charles Dow, who is the then editor of The Wall Street Journal and cofounder of Dow Jones and Company, which was acquired by S&P Global in 2011 a decade ago.

So just I guess, to harp on the strangeness here a little bit, because this is a price weighted index, things shake out as follows. So in the S&P 500, and the NASDAQ 100, Apple is the largest holding, because it's the largest market cap company in the world, and in the U.S. in particular. So it's the largest holding there. When you look at the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the largest holding is actually United Healthcare. And that's because it has a share price of more than $330 so it's 7% of the index. Apple's not even in the top 10. Because after its split several years back, it dropped to $100, I think it dropped to about $70 a share after the split.

And it's doubled since then it's up to $140 at this point, but that means because of price winning, it's just 2.9% of the index. Furthermore, you end up with companies like Amazon and Google that have massive share prices that are simply not considered for inclusion, because you put Amazon with its data, who even knows what Amazon's trading for these days? I'm going look it up right now. But what yeah, it's $3300.

So you can do the math on that if United Healthcare is $330, and it's 7%. So Amazon would have to be 70% of the index if it was included. So clearly, it's not on the table to be included. So really a very, very strange index. And yet, you listen to the news, or you go to any financial site, and you'll still see the Dow Jones Industrial Average as a headline index.

So my first question is, yeah, it's a household name. It probably still has more name recognition, certainly than the NASDAQ 100. I think maybe even than the S&P 500, particularly for people of a certain generation, is this index still relevant for modern investors to be considering for their portfolios?

VY: Yeah, I mean, in terms of being a benchmark, it's still -- it's less than ideal for the reasons that I reiterated. You see stock price which you have fundamental economic value. So the fact that it only has 30 stock, are the representative of the broader market economy, per se. So I'm definitely in the camp, that no Dow is not as relevant as a benchmark comparing to the other market cap weighted indices like S&P 500. But then, I guess like, going back to our overall article, our thesis is less about the methodology per se, because we're just talking about at this particular time, you look at how the indexes are located, though Google because of the price to make it as well-diversified, and include as many bellwether names as possible.

If you just look at the top 10 names, so you mentioned yes, United Health also 7% because of -- it has higher stock price. You look at the rest of the list. It's pretty good household names. Goldman Sachs was the major investment banks is the second largest holding. With Home Depot, Amgen, mix of growth stocks in the technology sector and also healthcare, financials and then down to the Boeing and Honeywell, industrials, and then you have Visa and McDonald's as well. So these are household names that I think most Americans should know. And so this is why I think there's still some relevance in the Index, even though there's so much of this [Indiscernible] in the benchmark. I think they're still doing what they can to make it as relevant as possible.

JL: Yeah, sure. And of course, you've got Chevron in there also. And of course, the S&P 500 is fully diversified across sectors. The NASDAQ 100, though is certainly not. So first of all, it's ex-financials. And that's an important point to keep in mind. And the NASDAQ 100 is also incredibly underweight energy stocks. And so certainly, I think that the ex-financials and underweight energy is a great reason for the NASDAQ 100’s outperformance over the last decade. But at some point, a rotation happens and it ends up underperforming. And so in many ways, even though it only has 30 holdings, and it has this strange price weighted methodology, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is actually better diversified than an index like the NASDAQ 100 with 100 holdings, which is simply leaving out entire sectors.

So think worth keeping in mind, for investors. So let's get into the thesis a little bit here and cue this up with the underperformance of the Dow Jones and the ETF, that tracks it, DIA. Just how bad has the underperformance being relative to the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ 100? And when's the last time DIA actually outperformed those indexes?

VY: So first of all, if we compare to QQQ, to say this non-financial is heavily tilted for tech sector. First of all, QQQ outperformed Dow for the past five years, hands down, which consistently had really strong performance year-after-year. But if we get into DIA versus SPY, I think it's a bit more interesting comparison. So from 2016, so actually, the DIA had outperformed the SPY for a couple of years.

So from 2016 to 2018 and that's mainly because of that -- once again, back to the changes of values when you have like the stock price of a particular name in the index exploding to really, really high number like the Boeing back then. And you have healthcare, you have Apple before these top names had really strong performances between 2016-2018. That help Dow [ph] outperform. But then from the beginning of 2019, that highest term for the Dow we started lagging behind SPY, and that underperformance actually accelerated during the pandemic this last year.

We also have two main drivers, and one being the tech sector taking off, making higher highs and at the same time cyclical stocks like financials, industrials, in bear markets and cement. So it's really a double whammy for DIA really underperformed others.

So if you look at the chart of the DIA versus SPY ratio, which is really a convenient way to track the relative performance be that the ratio, DIA's current ratio has dropped lowest since 2000. Yes, but if you don't mind actually want to go a bit further back. So we talked about, yeah, not just five years, 2006. So you look at the two periods two things pretty interesting worth mentioning, which is when the Dow outperformed the SPY is from 2000-2006. There’s one thing in common between those two periods for 2006. That the top sector, in the S&P 500, had really strong momentum, like the tech sector right now.

So both years, and really heavier allocation, heavier and heavier by the year. And then started losing steam and underperformed. And from that point on, so from 2000 to 2006, our stock outperforming us. So specifically back in 2000, office also the tech sector, a one point shot so more than 20% of the index, and the financial sector also more than 20% back in 2006.

And when that momentum stopped, the Dow started making grounds versus the S&P 500. So I'm not trying to say this is the same as 2006. Obviously, back then those two periods were beginning of bear markets. Whereas today, we're actually in continuation phase. But then the thing I want to emphasize is that when a sector like the tech sector, has so much momentum for couple of years, when that start turning and underperforming, there's a very good chance that the Dow will start outperforming the SPY. And this is year that there’s high chance of that.

JL: Yeah, sure. I think there's a lot of logic to that, a lot of sense to it. We'll see if the markets actually agree because clearly, so far, it's just been a race higher for tech in particular. So your argument here has two different prongs to it. And I'd like to start with the first and that is the Dow Jones Transportation Index. Why does that Index’s breakout bode well for DIA's performance? And if you can get into historical examples here, what sorts of market environments has this happened in the past where a breakout in the Dow Jones Transportation Index prefaced a breakout in the Dow Jones Industrial Average?

VY: So really, just by experience, we noticed that the Dow Jones Transportation Index is a pretty reliable raw material for the broader stock market. And for that reason, we like to track the IYT ETF, which is the benchmark against the Dow Jones transportation. We notice that when IYT participate in the market rally, along with the rest of the market has to be a bullish signal. And on the other hand, when for example, the DIA started making higher highs, while the IYT started declining. That's a negative diversion and usually, it's a warning signal. And that actually happened last year just before the pandemic and we know what happened.

So it's really one of the main components of the Dow Theory, which suggests that both industrial and transportation indices must confirm and not share together for that to be a true. Yes, the rationale for that is that the transportation names of the railroads and the airlines are much more sensitive to this economy. So when they started going higher together, this usually is tied to the underlying strength. And that bullish confirmation is precisely what we witnessed November 2020, is that both Dow indices broke out together to record highs together. And historically, this only happened several times.

And most recently, back in late 2016, the other times farther back as 2006, also in 1998. And both of which were in the middle of a bull market. So generally speaking, the breakout in IYT and DIY, I mean, I'm sorry IYT and DIA together tend to happen during a global economic recovery or in an acceleration phase.

JL: Yeah, makes a lot of sense. Interestingly, I'm just looking at IYT, and the top holdings of that index. And you've got FedEx as the top holding more than 12% and UPS as the fifth largest at close to 8%. Of course, you've got a lot of railroads and airlines in here. And they've obviously not done quite as well, but at least those two shipping companies, I think have kind of led the way for this index, because in a global recession, certainly one that's caused by people's need to order and send things all over the world, obviously, shipping giants are going to do well in that environment.

But I think seeing the breakout in the rest of the holdings there, so again, the railroads and the airlines would point to a serious rotation away from the kinds of stocks that have led SPY and QQQ higher.

So moving on to the second prong of your argument. And this one to me is the one that I think is more salient and that is the sector composition of DIA and how that differs from SPY or QQQ. Why does this set DIA up for success in this type of macro environment?

VY: Right, so I mean, as much as we are talking about the strangeness i.e. pitfalls of the index, I think the sector composition of DIA of is really well balanced. How it's being allocated. We have 15% to 18% 19% allocated for each of the technology, financials, electricals [ph], consumer cyclicals, basically well diversified, high level. The same can be said, when we look at our [Indiscernible] holdings I was talking to you have a good mix of growth names like Microsoft, Salesforce. And you have also cyclical stocks, like Home Depot and Goldman Sachs. As well, I think is well positioned for this current phase of the macro environment, which is, versus let's say, the SPY and the QQQ and we're talking about when you look at the top 10 it's really the usual suspects of big tech and the Tesla.

Percentage wise it's 33% SPY and 62% QQQ. And I mean essentially the SPY and QQQ like, pick a momentum strategy, increasingly overweight, and that strategy worked very well. Question really is going forward is it going to happen. The techs are going to have another explosive year relative to the rest of the market. And our thesis is that it’s most likely not to say the tech sector will suddenly crash like in the dotcom bubble, but we just anticipate the other sectors like financials this year to really step up to the plate as leaders in a classic [indiscernible].

I mean, on the high level DIA has more than 50% [Indiscernible] even in this macro environment, it's really set up to be good year here for OSHINE [ph] that is for a change, hasn't happened yet. But it's a long year. So we shall see how that plays out.

JL: Sure. Yeah. I mean, I personally, I was incredibly long QQQ coming out of the global financial meltdown in 2008 and 2009. And I've actually over the last year and change it's probably hurt my overall performance a bit but I've added a fair amount of the BLO which is the Vanguard S&P 500. I've also added VLUE, which has more of a tilt towards value. You're going to end up with more energy and financials and there I still am long the QQQ. I don't really want to harvest those gains, because I'm up so many percent on it, but I'm not plowing money into it at this point, I'm trying to diversify away.

And it brings me to my next question here. And that is say somebody likes the general thesis here and that is there's going to be a rotation into the kind of holdings in DIA into financials into healthcare, obviously, healthcare’s done pretty well already into consumer cyclicals. What are other ways that you would recommend playing this trend, assuming somebody doesn't want something that only has 30 holdings in it like DIA or that is in market cap weighted? What would you recommend there? What other kinds of things are you looking at?

VY: I just said the other day, DIA has 30 stocks that’s the reason why it hasn't played out yet. But it's just honestly not quite not a good representation of the entire market. I would say Actually, yeah, I have, I think of a better ETF for playing out this thesis, which actually has already has -- which is the way the S&P 500, the symbol is RSP, which has a very similar sector exposure. About I got 15% to 18% 19% in financials, technologies, healthcare, industrials, consumer chemicals.

And in addition, RSP has higher allocation to energy sector about 5%. It's not a huge amount, but compared to the Dow, compared to the DIA, actually, what happened with the rebalancing last August is that I had to remove ExxonMobil right before the massive rally in the energy sector. So probably that's one of the reasons why this thesis actually didn't - hasn't worked out yet, because it couldn't participate in the gains from energy.

So yeah, actually DIA only has 1%, Chevron I think in the energy sector. So I think RSP has actually a better even more, well-diversified exposure compared to DIA. And it's probably better positioned player this. And I actually mentioned RSP already have headstart because the RSP actually outperformed SPY in the past six months.

JL: Sure. And, and to be clear about RSP here, this is what's generally referred to as a smart beta or a factor fund. So it's got the same 500 Holdings as the S&P 500, but it's equally weighted, which means you're playing the size premium, you're tilting away from Mega caps towards the smaller holdings in the S&P 500 by weighting holding number 500 in the same way as you are holding number one, Apple so Apple and Microsoft will be equally weighted with Viacom or a Biomed or Alexion Pharmaceuticals just looking at some of the top holdings here.

And so it's also a play, certainly people that have been keeping an eye on the Russell 2000 have seen just a crazy breakout that, that index has been in lately. That rotation does seem to be real as people have gotten back into the kinds of companies that they were afraid simply may have gone belly up a year ago when the whole COVID meltdown started. But at this point, those companies simply have not performed as well. And the thinking is that they -- it's time for them to take the lead again. So RSP very interesting choice here.

I believe there is also a NASDAQ 100 equal weighted fund out there. But the thing is, you're not going to end up with those allocations to -- yes. So it's QQEW, and QQQE, those are the first trust NASDAQ 100, equal weight ETF and the direction shares, NASDAQ 100, equal weight, ETF. The thing is, you still end up with no allocation to energy or financials in those NASDAQ 100 equal weighted indexes. Whereas in the case of RSP, you get allocation to everything. But again, turns it on its head there. So very interesting selection and something we're definitely going to be keeping an eye on.

Anyway, Vincent, I want to thank you so much. This has been great as always. I always look forward to your pieces on Seeking Alpha. Always very thought provoking and interesting, fund ideas. And I like that you get down to brass tacks also and make actual recommendations and don't just write theoretically about macro conditions. So that's definitely something that I enjoy.

VY: Thank you again. The trade recommendation is the past couple of months not too hot, per se. Actually you were talking about the Russell 2000 is actually saying is too fast, too furious. That actually is not too fast. It's just about. So it's still a way to go.

JL: I think-- I don't think it's as overbought as the NASDAQ 100 or [indiscernible] right now. So…

VY: Yeah. So type of things that we've seen with long term trade ideas with short term trades, they're more for control hedges or options. And to sell sells premium in various ETFs. But sometimes you just try to be to either [indiscernible]. Usually, when a sovereign buys it’s probably not a good money. Sometimes always less than every time.

JL: Yeah, yeah, absolutely. So I guess before you go here, if you want to just remind listeners, where the best place to find you online is where the best places to read your research.

VY: Yeah. So just follow us on Seeking Alpha on the WingCapital Investments handle. So yeah, I tried to write on a weekly basis. So I do more of my research for internal discussion, but then I try to keep it up weekly basis to share my thoughts and to be able to connect to people like you and others who want to have valuable conversations. Very grateful, able to [Indiscernible] be able to come on this show. Really appreciate.

JL: Yeah, absolutely. I will definitely get you back on again in not too long.

VY: Yeah. Hopefully by DIA, let's see if we can catch up.

JL: Nice. Yeah. All right. Anyway, thanks again, Vincent. And we'll speak.

VY: Thank you very much, Jonathan.

JL: For disclosures, Vincent Yip and WingCapital are long VNM, IEMG, SPY, and are long the Dow Jones Industrial Average Futures. I Jonathan Liss am long IEMG, VNM, VOO, QQQ and VLUE.

