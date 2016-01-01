This article was originally released to Systematic Income subscribers on 24-Feb.

The CLO equity CEF senior security sector is easy to overlook, however, it has a number of attractive features for income investors. In this article we give an update on this niche area of the market and our views. We also highlight a number of securities which look attractive:

OXLC 6.25% Series due 2027 (OXLCP)

ECC 6.75% Notes due 2027 (ECCY)

OCCI 6.875% Series A due 2024 (OCCIP)

The Rundown On the Sector

The CLO equity senior security sub-sector is a niche area of another niche sector - CEF preferreds. The preferreds and baby bonds of the four CLO equity funds are also overshadowed by their common shares which deliver incredible yields at an even more incredible volatility. However, for investors who want to acquire income securities with attractive absolute and risk-adjusted yields they may be very appealing.

The sub-sector has a number of unusual and attractive features. First, all the securities have mandatory maturities, even the preferreds. This makes them less sensitive to the negative convexity (little upside / a lot of downside) due to potential changes in interest rates. In other words, a spike in interest rates, in the absence of serious credit issues, will not cause large drawdowns in these securities as funds have to redeem them on their respective maturity dates.

Secondly, a number of securities in the sector are monthly payers, which is both attractive for many investors and understates their yield relative to the usual quarterly-paying preferreds due to the additional compounding.

Thirdly, the sector features unusual mandatory redemption features which requires the funds to redeem the preferreds if their asset coverage remains sub-par.

Fourthly, the sector has enjoyed repeated support from fund managers who repurchased shares of the preferreds and baby bonds at the height of the last year's crisis in order to support their asset coverage (which would allow them to continue making distributions on common shares). This not only improved the asset coverage of the senior securities but also supported their prices in the market.

The table below summarizes the sector metrics.

And Now The Pitfalls

Investors looking to take advantage of these attractive features have to be aware of a couple of sector pitfalls. First, because these securities all have mandatory maturities, the usual stripped yield (e.g. current yield) calculation, which is only appropriate for potentially perpetual securities, is entirely useless. This requires investors to do some fiddly calculations to estimate the "real" yield of these securities i.e. their yield-to-maturity and yield-to-call.

Secondly, investors who do their homework and diligently look through the fund reports to find asset coverage metrics have to deal with two challenges. First, asset coverage is only provided sporadically which requires investors who want more frequent updates to back into the calculation by using monthly NAV updates. And secondly, the traditional asset coverage calculation, particularly for the preferreds, has to be used with care because it falls down on a couple of fronts.

This is because two of the four funds have debt in addition to the preferreds. To illustrate how the preferred asset coverage metric can be misleading for a fund with debt in the capital structure consider the following table.

Here we have two funds: A and B, both which hold $300m of assets and $100m of borrowings. Fund A borrowings are $50m each for debt and preferred while fund B borrowings are $100m entirely in the preferred. The preferred asset coverage is 3x for both funds.

Now consider what happens in a stress test where the fund's assets suffer a 75% collapse, i.e. the asset recovery rate is 25%, causing the fund to terminate. In this case, both funds now have $75m of assets. However, fund A preferred recovery is 50% (there is $25m left over after paying back the $50m of debt in full with $75m of assets, which is half of the $50m preferreds "principal"). Fund B, on the other hand, enjoys a 75% preferreds recovery because there is no debt to pay off ahead of the preferreds and the full $75m can go to service the $100m of outstanding preferreds.

The key point here is that while the preferreds asset coverage is the same, the actual outcome for the preferreds can be very different. Granted, this is quite an extreme example but the concept applies to less extreme events.

What does this mean for sector securities? Two of the four funds have debt in their capital structure ahead of the preferreds. ECCB has a huge amount of debt ahead of it - double its own liquidation preference which makes it very unappealing, particularly, given its yield does not appear to compensate investors for this feature of its capital structure. The PRIF preferreds have a small amount of debt ahead of them but the fund appears to be gearing up for a baby bond issuance so investors have to watch whether this will go through and in what size. OXLC and OCCI preferreds have no debt in the capital structure (OXLC used to have a repo which it was forced to unwind last year) and are, all else equal, more attractive. In order to deal with this important issue, we introduce a new metric we call the Preferreds Stress Test Recovery where we calculate the recovery on the preferreds assuming fund assets lose 90% of their value and the remainder is used to pay off the debt first. In the sections below we go through the individual fund senior securities.

OXLC

OXLC 6.75% Series 2024 (OXLCM)

OXLC 7.5% Series 2023 (OXLCO)

OXLC 6.25% Series 2027 (OXLCP)

We have done a couple of updates of OXLC preferreds last year. The key developments for preferreds holders were the unwinding of the company's repo and a buyback of around 3% of its preferreds shares. Both were good news for preferreds shareholders as the actions served to increase the asset coverage.

The last official asset coverage figure from the shareholder report was as of September which was 257%. The latest NAV update as of January implies asset coverage of 350% and a preferreds stress test recovery of 29%.

Within the suite we like OXLCP. First, it has the lowest coupon of the three preferreds which means it is unlikely to be called first. Secondly, even if OXLC did try to refinance all three preferreds the call date of OXLCP is the longest in 2023. Thirdly, it is the lowest price of the three preferreds and hence has the biggest upside.

More broadly, the OXLC preferreds are fairly attractive relative to ECC and PRIF preferreds because there is no more debt in the capital structure ahead of the preferreds which helps the preferreds stress test recovery metric to be fairly high at 29% - the second highest of the sector preferreds. Finally, the yield-to-worst of OXLCP is the second highest in the sector at 7.21%, only behind PRIF.PD which is the highest coupon PRIF preferred and hence most likely to be called away in 2022. PRIF preferreds also have lower preferreds stress test recovery metrics which are likely heading lower as PRIF appears to be gearing up to issue a baby bond which will worsen the credit profile of the preferreds.

ECC

ECC 6.6875% Notes 2028 (ECCX)

ECC 6.75% Notes due 2027 (ECCY)

ECC 7.75% Series B 2026 (ECCB)

A key development in 2020 was that ECC bought back $5.1m of their baby bonds which was around 5% of the outstanding principal. The official asset coverage figures from the December shareholder report were 534% and 354% for the baby bonds and preferreds respectively. As of the January NAV update, we estimate them to have risen to 575% and 381%, respectively.

ECCB - the only ECC preferred is trading at a 4.1% yield-to-call to its Oct-2021 call date. Because of the large debt footprint in the capital structure - at roughly 2x that of the preferreds, the preferred is not at all attractive here as the preferreds stress test recovery is zero. It is very clear that the market is ignoring the make-up of the capital structure and trading ECCB akin to other CLO equity preferreds, ignoring the fact that the bulk of any asset recovery will go mostly to pay back the debt, putting preferreds at big disadvantage.

The two baby bonds have huge asset coverage and have been our picks in the sector for some time. Both have now traded up and their clean prices are around par. ECCY is currently callable and ECCX has a call date in a couple of months. This means that the yields-to-call of the bonds could flip around from positive to negative. Buying either one at a below-par clean price remains attractive options though investors should not count on them being very long-term holds as they could get refinanced.

OCCI

OFS Credit Company 6.875% Series A 2024 (OCCIP)

The OFS Credit Company (OCCI) is the smallest CLO equity fund. It also has the simplest capital structure being funded with just one preferreds series with no other borrowings.

The fund only activated it repurchase program in June of last year and does not appear to have repurchased any preferreds. Part of the reason for this likely has to do with a number of other mitigants the fund put in place which we described more fully here. In short, the fund moved to a quarterly distribution profile which gave it more freedom on how to deal with sub-par asset coverage (CEFs cannot make common distributions if their asset coverage is below certain regulatory levels). The fund also made distributions 90% in stock which supported asset coverage and conserved assets and cash.

Within the CLO equity senior security stack, OCCIP has tended to be one of our favorite picks due to the PIK distributions, no debt in the capital structure ahead of the preferreds, a relatively short maturity profile and monthly dividends (which are "worth" more than quarterly dividends due to additional compounding, all else equal).

The last official update from OCCI showed asset coverage of 292% as of October. Using the latest NAV update of $14.14 as of January we estimate current asset coverage of 335% and the preferreds stress test recovery is 34% - the highest among the preferreds in the sector and only second to the ECC baby bonds. The stock is currently trading at negative yield-to-call - the call date is coming up shortly and the clean price is about 1.5% above "par". It is not irrational to remain long the stock at a small negative yield-to-call, particularly, for holders with capital gains implications but it is a risk. For example, two OXLC preferreds have been callable for some time and are also trading above par. Investors looking to acquire a position should try to do so closer to par in clean price terms to avoid the risk of the call, however unlikely.

PRIF

PRIF 6.375% Series A 2025 (PRIF.PA)

PRIF 6.25% Series B 2023 (PRIF.PB)

PRIF 6.625% Series C 2024 (PRIF.PC)

PRIF 7.00% Series D 2029 (PRIF.PD)

PRIF 6.375% Series E 2024 (PRIF.PE)

PRIF 6.625% Series F 2027 (PRIF.PF)

Priority Income has 6 preferreds outstanding - by far the largest number in the sector. The fund set up a repurchase program on 18-March and bought back about 3% of its then-outstanding shares well below par.

The fund is not very transparent which leaves the semi-annual shareholder reports or the quarterly portfolio filings as sources of information about its capital structure. Monthly NAV disclosures give us a sense of the valuation of the fund's portfolio and, hence, asset coverage, however, this assumes the liability part of the balance sheet remains unchanged.

The last official asset coverage figure the fund reported was for June-20 which was 269% for the preferreds. If we use the January-2021 NAV update, we can estimate the fund's total assets and back out the implied asset coverage level of 292% which makes sense as CLO equity assets have continued to rally over since last June. The current preferreds stress test recovery is 24% which is only above ECCB.

A recent disclosure by the fund reveals that it intends to issue baby bonds which will rank pari passu with its $15m 2035 Notes. This isn't great news for preferreds holders though much depends on the size of the issuance. The fund's debt is senior to the preferreds in the capital structure and so will be paid off before the preferreds.

The preferreds move around quite a bit in price relative to each other. At the moment, the PRIF.PF looks attractive at a 7.12% yield-to-worst with a 2023 call date. The yield is below that of a few other preferreds but the longer call date and the lower coupon means it is likely to remain outstanding for longer.

Takeaways

The CLO equity CEF senior security sub-sector is easy to miss but it has a number of attractive features. All the sector senior securities have maturities which limits their sensitivity to changes interest rates. The sector has been very resilient with nearly all the stocks reverting back to around par from admittedly steep sell-offs. And the yields on offer are fairly attractive. Investors who can avoid a few of the usual pitfalls can find a number of attractive additions to income portfolios.