I’ve last written on NL Industries (NYSE:NL) a long time ago. Back then, NL Industries had just eliminated its most pressing problem, by settling major litigation with California.

At that time, NL Industries traded at a substantial (48.2%) discount to its NAV (Net Asset Value). NL Industries' NAV is dictated essentially by its shareholdings in CompX International (CIX), Valhi (VHI) and Kronos Worldwide (KRO). Fast forward nearly two years and how do things look today?

The Discount Is Still There

NL Industries has moved favorably since nearly 2 years ago. However, so have the main components of its NAV. These components are:

1.2 million VHI shares

10.8 million CIX shares

35.2 million KRO shares (the most relevant component of NL’s value)

NL Industries consolidates CIX, and it accounts for its shareholdings on VHI as marketable securities. It also includes an asset line for its KRO investment.

To calculate NL Industries’ NAV, we thus have to:

Deconsolidate CIX,

Remove the VHI and KRO shares from its assets,

And then add back the CIX, VHI and KRO investments at market value.

These operations make sure the market value of NL's major investments is reflected in its NAV. They also make sure that NL's ongoing operational performance is equally reflected. Finally, these operations also ensure the NAV includes the negative effects of the California litigation settlement, as well as further large provisions for environmental remediation. Indeed, done this way the NAV includes all remaining assets and liabilities.

Right now, doing all these operations nets us a $13.24 value per NL share. That’s what NL would trade at if it traded for its NAV. However, NL is trading for $6.90, hence it trades at a 47.9% discount to NAV. In other words, it would have to go up 92% to trade at NAV.

Not Just A Discount To NAV

On top of trading at a very large discount to NAV - a sort of STOP (Sum Of The Parts), here - NL Industries is also a better company today than it was nearly 2 years ago.

Right now, NL Industries pays a dividend, which it just raised by 50% to $0.06/quarter. That gives it a 3.5% yield at $6.90. Receiving a meaningful dividend takes away some of the grief of waiting for a NAV discount to narrow.

Also right now, KRO, NL Industries' most relevant investment, is coming out of a deeply negative TiO2 cycle. KRO was already going into a negative cycle before Covid-19 hit, and obviously Covid-19 made it much worse.

However, as of Q4 2020, KRO was already printing large year-on-year revenue gains (against Q4 2019, which didn’t include Covid-19 effects yet). Also, EPS was already positive year-on-year. This is set to continue into 2021, especially as KRO will face ever easier comparisons as the year goes on.

Conclusion

NL Industries trades at a large discount to NAV, has increased its dividend substantially, and is facing a favorable cycle in its most relevant investment, KRO. NL has a good chance of continuing to perform well.

It’s possible that NL might benefit not just from the underlying investments performing but also from a narrowing of its large discount.