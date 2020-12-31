One of the greatest things about the REIT space is the sheer volume of niche firms that investors can pick from. One example of this is Retail Properties of America (RPAI). Retail Properties is focused on the retail space, as its name might suggest, but more specifically, the firm invests in properties that are grocer anchored or grocer shadow anchored centers. Management believes that this represents an attractive long-term prospect, even as many activities shift from the physical space to retail. In recent years, the firm has undergone a significant amount of change. It has sold off a number of properties and, in doing so, has tried to reposition itself for the future. This does complicate any analysis of the company, but at present, shares look to be trading at fairly reasonable levels. Having said that though, there might be better prospects for investors to consider at this time.

A look at Retail Properties

Retail Properties is a fairly large REIT. Not in terms of the number of properties that it owns, because that comes out to only 102, but in terms of its square footage, which totals over 20 million feet. As I stated already, the company focuses in large part on grocer anchored or grocer shadow anchored centers. After all, 66% of its multi-tenant retail annualized base rent comes from these activities.

Speaking of tenants, management has provided a lot of detail about who its clients are. For instance, 73.6% of the company's annualized base rent comes from national firms. It is also worth mentioning, that although national firms have a large footprint, the company has maintained a very diversified portfolio. In all, its top 25 tenants account for only 31.3% of its annualized base rent. The largest of these players is Best Buy (BBY) at 2.4%. In second place is The TJX Companies (TJX) at 2.2%. Geographically, the company is surprisingly concentrated. 23.2% of its business, as measured by its annualized base rent, comes from Austin, Texas. A further 16.6% comes from the Washington DC and Baltimore area. And 10.4% comes from the New York Metro area. In all, 65.1% of its annualized base rent comes from its top five markets.

Throughout 2020, Retail Properties suffered just like a number of other firms. In the second quarter of the year, for instance, the company only succeeded in capturing 78% of the base rent due to it. Since then, business has gotten better. By the end of the fourth quarter, 96% of its tenants are open. And in the fourth quarter, the firm managed to collect 94.1% of the base rent due to it. So long as business continues to fare better than it did last year, the future should be bright. Having said that though, there could be some near-term pressure affecting the company.

This year alone, 8.2% of its leases, as measured by its annualized base rent, are due to expire. Between 2021 and the end of 2025, this figure will grow to 64.8%. This excludes a further 0.4% from companies that lease property from the firm on a month-to-month basis. With a retail portfolio occupancy rate of 91.7%, and a retail anchor portfolio occupancy rate of 94.7%, the company does have some wiggle room, but with 7.1% of lease is expiring after the year 2030, that wiggle room is not much.

Fortunately for investors, management claims to have assets located in ideal locations. The median household income within three miles of its properties come out to around $92,000. These are also fairly concentrated areas, with an average population of 148 thousand in that three-mile radius. These facts work in the company's favor, and they set it apart from some of the other players in the industry.

Despite the rough 2020 year, management does have plans for the future. At present, they have between 4.225 million and 4.262 million square feet of gross leasable area in their pipeline of development. This does not mean that the company will most definitely develop these assets, but the fact that they have so much identified shows that they are forward thinking. This also marks a stark turn around compared to prior years. For instance, between 2016 and 2018, the company shrank considerably. In that window, Retail Properties sold off 103 of its properties for a combined $1.53 billion. By comparison, they only acquired 20 properties during that time frame. The goal was to reposition themselves, and to hopefully optimize cash flow in value for shareholders in the future.

I believe that the degree to which the company succeeded in this endeavor can be debated. From 2016 through 2018, for instance, revenue at the firm dropped from $583.14 million to $430.04 million. Operating cash flow followed a similar path, dropping from $266 million to $183.17 million. FFO, or funds from operations, dropped from $268.05 million to $180.48 million. The company's NOI, or net operating income, shrunk from $419.50 million to $292.29 million. And last, its EBITDA declined from $370.95 million to $254.42 million. While it's certain that 2020 definitely threw the firm a curveball, and because of this, results should be higher in the future, the fact that this decrease across the board occurred almost every year is slightly worrying.

It might be due to this worry the shares of the company are trading where they are. At present, the company is trading at a price to operating cash flow multiple of 13.6. If we assume that 2019 is more representative of its potential, this multiple is even lower at 10.7. Likewise, its price to FFO multiple is 13.8, or 11.3 if we use 2019's figures. Its price to NOI multiple, meanwhile, stands at 8.5, or 7.5 if we use 2019 as our base, and its EV to EBITDA multiple is 16.5 or 14.

To put this in perspective, I compared Retail Properties to the top five players in its space as picked from Seeking Alpha’s Quant platform. All five of these competitors traded at a price to operating cash flow multiple of between 4.9 and 13.8. On an EV to EBITDA multiple basis, four of the five traded between 14.3 and 21.8. What this illustrates is that on a price to operating cash flow basis, Retail Properties is trading more or less in the range that its peers are. And on an EV to EBITDA multiple basis, it is trading toward the lower end.

Takeaway

Right now, Retail Properties is an intriguing REIT for investors to consider. However, I don't like that business continues to contract. This is worrisome, even if a big part of it is intentional, because frankly we have no idea when or where it might stop. On an absolute basis, shares looked to be trading either around fair value or slightly below it. But relative to other comparable firms, it's trading probably closer to fair value. Because of this, I would be more inclined to find a company that does not have the kind of uncertainty that Retail Properties has, while having a similar or even lower valuation.