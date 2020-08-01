When I first mentioned that uranium prices may have bottomed half a decade ago, there were many people who doubted that it could happen. I did buy some Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) stock soon after I called what seemed to be a solid bottom, but at that point, I was not entirely convinced myself that the uranium market has turned a corner. After the uranium market went through a decade-old bear market, many investors, especially those who held on throughout the period or bought in along the way, hoping that the market will turn, thought that a turnaround will never come. As it turned out, the market did bottom, although it took a few years before it became clear that it was not yet another false recovery taking hold, only to see uranium prices reach yet new lows, which broke the spirits of many investors in the past.

Source: Cameco

Cameco investors already benefited from the recovery in uranium prices, with the stock price at levels not seen for over half a decade. As the uranium recovery will continue, Cameco is well-positioned to take advantage of higher prices, with plenty of spare production capacity and ample uranium reserves.

Cameco's finances fared alright through the past year of upheaval

Few companies or sectors got through the past year without a severe decline in profits, revenues as well as a significant increase in debt. Cameco did lose $54 million in 2020 compared with a net profit of 74 million in 2019. This happened in large part due to a decline in mining operations, which happened due to COVID disruptions. Disruptions can at times end up costing companies more than they would lose by actually producing in normal circumstance, especially when it is due to situations like this, where operating a business requires additional safety measures, which in turn require a significant change in the way that things are done. In other words, instead of seeing a significant decline in costs, due to lower production, companies can see much higher costs on remaining production activities, due to new measures that need to be implemented. Production declined from 9 million pounds of uranium mined to only 5 million pounds year over year. Despite the production decline, sales volumes only declined 3%, while revenues also declined 3%.

Cameco's debt load increased by 7% compared with 2019. Its total long-term liabilities amount to $2.25 billion. Total financing costs came in at $96 million, which is about 5% of total revenues. It is by no means a severe situation, but it is on the edge of being worrying in my view. When it comes to mining companies, I tend to consider financing costs of over 5% of revenues to be less than ideal. Anything close to 10% of revenues should start ringing alarm bells. We should keep in mind the fact that it comes within the context of over a decade of uranium prices declining. Even at current levels, off the lows, we have seen many uranium mining projects around the world are nowhere near profitable. As I shall illustrate in this article, the world will need more mined uranium supplies going forward, meaning that uranium prices will have to rise. Cameco, with its solid financial position, plenty of reserves, and profitable production costs, is set to be a major beneficiary.

Global uranium demand set to remain strong, while utilities continue to draw down their uranium fuel stockpiles

Global utilities are drawing down their uranium fuel reserves at a rate of 85 million pounds per year, based on consumption data versus long-term contracting data cited by Cameco which covers the last five years. There have been some expectations of the world perhaps replacing a lot of nuclear power generation capacity with renewable sources of energy such as wind and solar, but at this juncture, such sources of electricity are not even fully succeeding in beating out natural gas as a replacement for the far more polluting coal. Global natural gas demand is on a rising trend, in large part because coal is being replaced by natural gas in power generation. Since 1990 natural gas demand has doubled, and in my view, it might double again in the next three decades, assuming that the global economy will continue to expand at a decent pace and of course, assuming that supply could meet such demand growth, which is doubtful.

Personally, I doubt that natural gas supplies will be sufficient to meet global demand in the coming years and decades. The US shale boom is showing signs of stalling out, while other places where there is significant potential to increase production, such as Iran, are facing geopolitical impediments to producing and exporting. Other places, such as the North Sea area, which up until recently played a very significant role in supplying Europe with natural gas are in decline. In the meantime, more and more alarm bells are ringing about the growth in intermittent energy supplies causing grid instability. Nuclear is therefore a necessary part of the global power grid, and with only a few exceptions, it is not about to go anywhere. In fact, reactors under construction far exceed in number the reactors that are set to be decommissioned.

Source: Cameco

If we look at the list of nuclear reactors under construction, it is increasingly clear that the non-Western world is taking a more pragmatic approach to the electricity generation issue. The EU has 8 reactors under construction, while Germany alone is set to decommission almost as many between now and the end of next year. It remains to be seen if other countries in the EU will follow. It may be the case that by the time the eight reactors under construction will be completed, more reactors will be decommissioned than inaugurated. In Asia, on the other hand, 30 new reactors are currently under construction. While wind & solar energy are also gaining a lot of capacity in Asia, I don't believe that too many countries in the region are eager to embrace those sources of electricity to an extent that will cause occasional rolling blackout events as we are seeing in California. They will likely go as far as they can with renewables, without endangering their grid reliability, and rely as much as possible on nuclear in order to keep fossil fuel use in check, perhaps not so much out of climate-related considerations, but rather because coal can be a health hazard, while natural gas supplies might not be sufficient to take care of the growing appetite for energy in the region.

Cameco set to benefit from rising uranium prices, higher demand, and the resulting valuation of its valuable reserves

When commodity prices rise, the immediate effect on mining companies tends to stem from investors assuming that an improvement in revenues and most important profits are imminent. All that is true, and in Cameco's case, a further sustained increase in uranium prices from current levels is likely to usher in a period of mostly decent profits being produced on a quarterly and annual basis. Revenues and profits will increase not only due to an improvement in uranium prices but also as a result of Cameco's ability to increase production as needed in response to higher uranium prices and higher demand.

Cameco has 454 million pounds of proven + probable uranium reserves in the ground in its three main mines, namely the Inkai mine in Kazakhstan, and the Cigar Lake and McArthur River mines in Canada. Given the current spot price of $28.15, the value of its reserves is $12.78 billion. For the sake of visualizing the possible effects of a continued rally in uranium prices, if we would see the price of uranium reach only half the levels we saw during the previous peak of $140/pound in 2007, in other words, $70, the value of Cameco's reserves would rise to just under $32 billion. Cameco's current market cap is about $6.2 billion; in other words, half of the current value of its uranium reserves. Based on the assumption that Cameco might be able to retain its current valuation relative to its uranium reserves value, its market cap could almost triple if uranium were to perform as well as most indicators suggest that it will this decade.

We should keep in mind that Cameco is also sitting on potential resources which have not been proven yet but will most likely be proven in the coming years. Aside from that, there is the effect on profits and revenue growth that Cameco's spare production capacity has to offer. At the Cigar Lake site alone, Cameco could increase its share of production from 5 million pounds per year to 10 million pounds, if market conditions would dictate. The McArthur River mine has a licensed capacity to produce 25 million pounds of uranium per year, with Cameco's share being just under 70% of that. Right now, it produces none from that site. Clearly, Cameco stock has much room for appreciation if uranium prices were to rise. It could potentially hit new record highs of over $55/share at some point in the first half of this decade, from the current share price of about $15.

One last aspect I want to touch on is a factor which has the potential to make this decade one that will be extremely good to investors who hold a strong position in the commodities mining sector. With so much money being printed and pumped into the global financial system, any whiff of commodities scarcity will have an outsized bullish effect. In fact, I expect that if there is to be a return to inflationary pressures, it will be because it will start at the base of the economy; in other words, commodities prices will increase, which will then work their way through the economy. It is only then that central banks will take action, not before. In other words, we don't have to worry much about central banks putting an end to a commodities rally in the first half of this decade, because it is only in the aftermath of such a rally that we will likely see central banks tightening. Even then, the tightening may be very half-hearted.

When looking at uranium in particular, it has far more room to go up than most other commodities, because demand destruction is far less of an issue. By far, the biggest cost associated with nuclear power generation is the initial capital cost involved in building the nuclear power plants.

Source: World Nuclear Association

Given the recent trend of utilities consuming about twice as much uranium fuel than they are buying, there could be a massive surge in mined uranium demand on the horizon. That surge, combined with an overall sustained surge in commodities prices as well as the lack of demand destruction dynamics, uranium could easily become the best performing commodity within a commodities bull market this decade.

Risks to investment thesis

There are of course some risks to the outlook for Cameco going forward. Cameco's fortunes are very closely tied to the uranium market outlook. It can survive another downturn in uranium prices, but it needs uranium prices to gain further in order to thrive. While I do think that odds are overwhelmingly in favor of an impressive uranium price rally, which will most likely be sustained for years, there are some potential factors that could undermine that outlook.

For starters, central banks might reverse course and raise interest rates and reduce liquidity more aggressively than anyone would believe it to be possible. There are certain hypothetical scenarios where central banks would be forced to act, even before a commodities-driven inflation trend would appear. If for instance, certain assets, such as stocks, bonds and cryptocurrencies were to exhibit signs of an unstoppable bubble that feeds on printed money, they might have to act. At some point, such an asset bubble might become a danger to actual economic activities, especially if we are talking about a cryptocurrency bubble, where money might just flow in and do nothing except continue to inflate the bubble higher and higher, with no real economic activity being stimulated as a result.

There is also always the possibility of another Fukushima-type nuclear disaster, which might cause utilities to stop producing nuclear power wherever the public mood would result in pressure to shut down such facilities. In that case, mined uranium demand could plummet as nuclear plants that will be closed would probably opt to sell their fuel stockpiles to utilities that will still be functioning. The market would probably recover eventually, as it did after the Fukushima disaster, but it would probably take years. I do think that the 2011 Fukushima environmental catastrophe helped to delay a bottom in uranium prices by a few years. It also may have pushed that bottom further down compared to the level where it would have bottomed, if there would have been no such nuclear disaster.

While all these potential threats to the uranium price recovery thesis do exist, collectively they do not add up to odds that would favor a bearish view versus a bullish view. While the uranium market is most likely set to perform well, Cameco is also proving to be a solid producer of the increasingly crucial fuel source, which is seen in many countries and regions as indispensable in efforts to fight against not only global climate change, but also against deteriorating air quality that many developing nations tend to experience as they continue to industrialize. While the gains Cameco stock has had in the past few years and more recently look impressive, this stock still has a long way to go in my view. I said it before and I will again; things are lining up in a way that I believe it is reasonable to conclude that Cameco will be one of the best performing stocks this decade.