Investment Thesis

The Toronto-based Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) released its fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 results on March 11, 2021.

Below are the revenues per segment in the fourth quarter of 2020:

One prevailing component is that the company is highly reliant on the gold price, representing 68.4% of the total revenues of 4Q'20. Hence, it is vital to make any investment decision based primarily on the gold price and its short-term outlook.

Franco-Nevada's Oil & Gas segment represented 9.1% in 4Q'20 (oil & gas revenues come from the US Permian Basin and its new expansion in the Marcellus basin since July last year). To my knowledge, it is the first streamer that has expanded the streaming/royalty business to the oil and gas sector.

CEO Paul Brink said in the conference call:

Our diverse portfolio weathered the impacts of the pandemic better than expected. Despite COVID interruptions at a number of our operations and a strike at Candelaria, we were able to match and even slightly beat 2019 GEO sales. Our energy assets recovered well through the back half of the year, also exceeding our revised guidance.

Franco-Nevada is one of my main long-term investments in the streaming sector along with Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) that I consider solid.

I have added a little of Sandstorm Gold (SAND) recently. Still, it is only a mid-term move due to its high-risk profile with the Hod Maden project and unwillingness to pay a dividend, which disqualifies it from a true long investment. However, you can read my recent article about Sandstorm Gold published on March 10, 2021.

The company's fundamentals are excellent, with no debt, a large cash position of $534.2 million, and great potential for growth with two major recent acquisitions for a total of $300 million.

The Condestable precious metals on March 8, 2021, and the stream and Haynesville royalty acquisition on Dec. 29, 2020.

The stock has outperformed the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) and can be considered an excellent proxy for gold. FNV has underperformed its competitor Wheaton Precious Metals.

Thus, I recommend trading regularly short term about 30-40% of your long position and take advantage of the sector volatility that may increase in 2021.

A Solid Balance Sheet And Production In 4Q 2020

Franco-Nevada 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 3Q'20 4Q'20 Total Revenues in $ Million 258.1 240.5 195.4 279.8 304.5 Net income in $ Million 113.3 -98.8 94.4 153.9 176.7 EBITDA $ Million 202.1 -78.2 159.0 235.9 267.3 Adjusted EBITDA $ Million 201.7 192.7 158.1 235.1 253.7 EPS diluted in $/share 0.60 -0.52 0.50 0.81 0.92 Operating Cash Flow in $ Million 184.6 195.2 150.2 212.2 246.3 CapEx in $ Million 8.0 34.5 4.0 136.0 138.1 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 176.6 160.7 146.2 76.2 108.2 Total cash $ Million 132.1 209.8 378.5 460.8 534.2 Long term Debt in $ Million 80.0 0 0 0 0 Dividend per share in $ 0.25 0.26 0.26 0.26 0.26 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 189.2 189.8 190.6 190.7 190.9 GEOs 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 3Q'20 4Q'20 Production gold equivalent K Oz Eq. 153.396 134.941 104.330 134.817 147,476 Gold price 1,480 1,583 1,711 1,911 1,878

Analysis: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, Debt, And Production Details

1 - Revenues were $304.5 million in 4Q'20.

During the fourth quarter of 2020, the company generated revenues of $304.5 million, up 18% for the same quarter a year ago and up 8.8% sequentially. Net income came in at $176.7 million, or $0.93 per share, and $163.0 million of adjusted net income, or $0.85 per share.

During the fourth quarter, adjusted EBITDA increased by 25.8% to $253.7 million from last year.

Oil and gas assets once again added to Franco-Nevada's overall results. Revenues from the company's energy assets for 4Q'20 came in at $27.8 million compared to $30 million in 4Q'19.

Franco-Nevada reported adjusted earnings per share of $2.71 for 2020 compared with the $1.82 reported in the prior year.

2 - Free cash flow was $108.2 million in 4Q'20

Note: The free cash flow is cash from operating activities minus CapEx.

However, the company posted a profit in free cash flow this quarter of $108.2 million with a 2020 free cash flow of $491.3 million.

Franco-Nevada announced that its Board of Directors had declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share in 4Q, effective for the second quarter of 2021. A dividend yield of 1%.

3 - The company has strong liquidity of $1.9 billion in 4Q'20 and is debt-free

It is an excellent financial profile with total cash of $534.2 million as of Dec. 31, 2020, and no debt.

4 - Production in gold equivalent ounce was 147,476 GEOs in 4Q'20

Franco-Nevada stated that it sold 147,476 gold equivalent ounces in Q4'20, down from 153,396 GEOs in the same quarter a year ago.

Gold represented 75.14% of the total output in 4Q'20, excluding energy. Details are presented below:

In the fourth quarter of 2020, the average gold price was $1,873/oz, 26.6% higher from the same quarter a year ago. Silver prices averaged $24.39/oz, up 40.9% year over year. Finally, platinum prices went up 3.5% year over year to $939/oz, and palladium prices jumped 30.4% from last year to $2,348/oz.

6 - Guidance 2021-2025

The company now expects attributable royalty and stream sales from its mining assets between 555K GEOs and 585K GEOs for 2021.

The guidance considers continuous ramp-up of Cobre Panama, cash flow contributions from recent acquisitions, and organic growth across its asset portfolio.

Franco-Nevada anticipates generating revenues of $115-$135 million from the Energy segment.

The WTI oil price and Henry Hub natural gas price are supposed to average $55 per barrel and $2.50 per mcf, respectively.

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

Franco-Nevada is an excellent choice amongst the "streamers" group and has been my favorite for almost a decade. I like the business model here and the potential for balance sheet improvement and cash flow creation.

The company has exhibited this quarter what can be considered a pristine balance sheet. However, I am disappointed with the dividend payment here, which is not adequate for such a flagship company.

The yield is around 1% after the recent increase, which is insufficient, and should be raised to 2.5% annually. I believe the free cash flow is high enough to support a 3.5% yield now.

If we compare oil supermajors like Exxon Mobil (XOM) or a refiner like Valero Energy (VLO), they pay well over 5%.

On the positive side, I believe the move to include oil & gas assets is a good move and shows a great sense of opportunity.

Technical Analysis

FNV forms a descending channel pattern with line support at $98-$100 and a resistance line at $118-$120. Resistance and support are given in range because they cannot be precise by definition. Also, the TA chart must be updated often to factor in daily or weekly changes.

Descending channel patterns are short-term bearish with lower lows. However, the trend pattern is often followed by a possible breakout which could happen here depending on the strength of the recent recovery in the gold price that established a low at $1,680 per ounce a few days ago, which represents about 19% retracement from the gold price peak experienced in August 2020.

The trading strategy is to sell 25% at the resistance around $118-$119 and hold your position until either the stock retraces from the pattern resistance or breaks out with volume to start a new pattern.

It is reasonable to add to the position starting below $105.

The next stock direction will be based on the gold price's strength and if it can stay at new support just above $1,690-$1,680?

If the gold price turns bullish and clear $1,775, I believe FNV will potentially break out the pattern resistance and may retest $133, but it is a lot of IFs right now.