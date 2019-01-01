About Volkswagen

Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) is a German automaker that produces automobiles including cars, buses, and provides financing solutions such as retail financing, insurance, etc. It has a range of brands under its umbrella including, Volkswagen, Skoda, Audi, Lamborghini, Porsche, Bentley, Bugatti, MAN, etc. It has operations globally, with its biggest market being China, which accounts for over 40% of its sales and profit. It is also Europe's largest automaker, with 74000 employees, 7700 dealerships, and a market share of 20%. With over 6.2 million passenger vehicle sales in 2019, it remains one of the largest automakers globally. It also has operations in over 48 countries globally.

2020 re-assessment

In 2020, Volkswagen witnessed a 14.7% fall in YoY sales, compared to a 15.6% fall in global vehicle sales. Its Asia-Pacific sales held up the best with only 9.8% fall in sales, with South America and Western Europe witnessing the largest drop at 20.5% and 21%. North American sales fell 17.3%. But in 2021, vehicle sales are expected to rise by 10% as customers come back to the market, and the recovery continues.

Vehicle Age continues to increase

The average vehicle age globally continues to increase; this is leading to a state where new buyers will need to come onto the market, which should help carmakers enter a new cyclical upturn in terms of car sales. In Europe the average car is over 11 years old, similarly the average car is closer to 12 years old in North America, and in China, the average car age has also gone over 5 and continues to go up. All these are positive trends for Volkswagen as we move into the future.

The right product mix

Volkswagen has a great product mix under its umbrella. It has two main categories 'premium', and 'volume', with the likes of Audi, Skoda, and Volkswagen under its volume segment, and Porsche and Lamborghini under its premium segment. The Volkswagen brand is one of the most globally recognized brands and with continuous model refreshment and the tailwind from the brands under its umbrella, the company should fare well in the coming years. Volkswagen and Audi remain its two biggest selling brands, and these brands should continue to perform well, especially in China and the broader Asia market, as VW looks to make inroads into Southeast Asia, etc.

Most of the brands mentioned continuously witness new models come onto the market and the refreshment pipeline remains strong, which should only add to the company's fortunes. Volkswagen remains one of the most recognized brands in the automotive sector as well, where it competes with the likes of Toyota, Honda, and Daimler.

Battery Electric Vehicles

Volkswagen also plans to roll out a range of BEV or Battery Electric Vehicles over the coming years. The first model it plans to roll out is the ID.3, a compact C-segment electric car. Within the first year despite COVID, almost 57,000 units were delivered. The company also plans to launch a range of other models including the ID.4 a crossover SUV, and soon after more hatchbacks, crossovers, and saloons to significantly shift towards an electric-centered fleet. The general trend in electric vehicles points to more and more consumers preferring electric engines over conventional engines. VW is one of the few companies will likely be competitive in this segment and be able to compete broadly, with many other major brands such as Toyota lagging in the electric vehicle segment. Overall, the BEV market is one of the major trends to look out for over the next 4-5 years and should provide impetus to VW's revenue.

Financing and insurance arm

The financing and insurance arm of Volkswagen remains one of the best performing segments of the company, growing from euros 600 million to almost 3 billion in 2019. The segment is expected to grow again at 15% in 2021, as vehicle sales and financing, in general, pick up. Offering the value proposition of having both the financing and insurance under one roof has been very lucrative for Volkswagen and this should continue in the coming years.

Valuation:

Price to Sales remains at 0.66 and P/E remain at 10. For a company whose long-term growth potential is around 5-6% this stock is modestly priced. Although with similar growth rates many similar stocks trade at a much higher level. Cash flow tends to be a lot more volatile for VW and quite often in the negative due to capital expenditures. In general cash flow is not a good metric for vehicle manufacturers. The current ratio remains around 1.15, and that's quite good for a car maker.

Overall, the state of finances remains solid, and there is certainly some value in the stock. A conservative DCF that assumes 8% WACC and 5% growth, with a terminal rate of 0%, shows the stock is likely valued at around $42.

Risks

A weak economy would weigh on earnings as consumers delay buying new vehicles.

Conclusion:

Volkswagen remains a solid company and clearly, the favorable trends mean the stock is well placed for the future. The stock remains relatively cheaply priced and has a range of factors that should hold up its valuation over the longer term.