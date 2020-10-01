EQT Corp. (NYSE:EQT) management is fresh off a financial upgrade from the ratings agencies as mentioned in the conference call. Now management is going to upgrade the production mix by going after some liquids rich acreage.

"Our West Virginia development is going to be about 25% liquids, 75% dry gas. The water infrastructure that we're putting really is driven by where we need it. Keep in mind, Chevron assets we picked in Marshall, which would be picked up in Marshall, which is going to be the liquids portion of our production."

Source: EQT Fourth Quarter 2020 conference call.

This formerly dry gas producer continues to improve many things about the company operations. The dry gas production will not go away. Instead some liquids rich acreage is now going to be drilled in the future. Basically the company now has two major types of acreage to compete for capital dollars. That should increase flexibility to changing industry conditions in the future.

In the past fiscal year of 2019, the various liquids and ethane sales totaled about $58 million. That rose (in fiscal year 2020) with the acquisition of the Chevron (CVX) assets to $76 million even though the Chevron properties were only a small portion of the fourth quarter reporting period.

Clearly management has plans for considerably more liquids production in the future as the quote above shows.

Source: EQT Presentation Of The Acquisition Of The Chevron Properties October 2020.

The production mix will change slightly with the addition of the Chevron properties. That mix will continue to change throughout the current fiscal year as management continues to exploit this acquisition. The idea is to hold onto current costs while increasing profitability by producing a more profitable production stream. Then margins will widen and increase company profitability.

Source: EQT Fourth Quarter 2020, Earnings Slide Presentation.

Obviously with the well cost assumptions shown above, Chevron has been ignoring these properties for a while because that cost per foot of drilling is downright antique. Just as clearly that cost is not competitive for the area.

Most dry gas producers that diversify into liquids rich tend to do bolt-on acquisitions has was done here. Here, the company is heading towards West Virginia where there are increasing liquids as a percentage of production while hanging on to the Pennsylvania cost of production (the dry gas). Notice that the above shows the company is still working with the Marcellus interval (so we are still in one basin). Other operators are trying the same tactic with the Utica Shale (which is not that far away).

Things like drilling time and water handling become important in lowering the costs because some costs like the cost of transporting liquids to markets really does not change much. Management's goal to bring down the drilling costs of the West Virginia wells on liquids rich land to similar costs in the Marcellus therefore makes a lot of sense and is readily achievable.

The Marcellus and Appalachia were one of the last major basins to benefit from lowered drilling costs. So the operators in this basin are "making up for lost time". This is part of the reason that the natural gas industry will come out of the latest downturn with materially lower operating costs.

Source: EQT Fourth Quarter 2020, Earnings Slide Presentation.

That results in the guidance shown above for fiscal year 2021. The 94% gas production shown above will probably steadily (slowly maybe?) decrease over time should liquids production prove to be more profitable than the dry gas wells.

Moving to more liquids production also provides a sort of "hedge" from the dependence upon the dry gas market for profitability. The company will now become dependent upon the prospects of several markets rather than the dry gas market.

The other thing that needs to happen is a continuing decrease of interest expense that is shown in the guidance above. Interest expense is a competitive disadvantage to those companies with less interest expense or no interest expense.

Source: Comstock Resources January 2021 Corporate Presentation.

This is shown for comparison purposes with another low cost producer down in a Southern Basin. Comstock Resources (CRK) has reduced its own costs dramatically and is far closer to some key markets than is EQT.

Comstock actually has higher lease operating expenses. But the gathering and transmission costs are lower due to the closer location to Henry Hub and other key Gulf Coast based facilities.

This points up to the importance of the development of the Philadelphia exporting facilities for EQT and others located in the Marcellus. Otherwise they have to transport the natural gas or any other product all the way down to the Gulf coast which is logically ridiculous for a long-term policy.

The Marcellus is actually near several major population centers. But those population centers are averse to more pipelines (and a lot of other things related to the oil and gas industry). That generally leads to a high cost environment for consumers combined with higher transportation costs for the producers. At some point the politics need to face the cost reality and come up with a reasonable solution to lower the cost to consumers and the costs of the companies producing these products.

Source: EQT Fourth Quarter 2020, Earnings Slide Presentation.

EQT has plenty of choices. But the choice missing from the map is the ability to transport natural gas North into New England. The Northern part of New England and Eastern Canada generally suffer from inadequate natural gas facilities. This tends to show itself with sky high pricing from time to time when winter conditions turn severe enough in the area.

Clearly the supply is in the area but it is very much a political choice to keep that supply out of the market even though it could lead to lower costs for consumers.

Summary

EQT had a great year. This is one of the very few companies in any industry to receive a credit upgrade in the middle of pandemic challenges. It is one of several things that point to far better management this time around.

Now management is looking to upgrade the revenue stream by adding more liquids to the production. The dry gas area will have to compete with profitability of the more liquids rich areas. Management plans to keep the majority of capital in the Marcellus areas. That implies that dry gas production still has a pretty good future with the company.

However, the competition with the liquids rich acreage will be interesting to watch in the future. The production will be higher in the current fiscal year due to the acquisition. However cash flow may well increase due to the projected change in production mix. Usually it does not take a large percentage of liquids in the production mix to begin to materially influence the average price received (either per barrel or per MCF as it is however you want to measure at the time).

The declining costs combined with a more valuable revenue stream point to a very bright future. The access to the Philadelphia area to export produced products may prove as valuable or even more valuable than the Gulf Coast export facilities. Philadelphia has a locational edge for a lot of things heading towards Europe by boat.