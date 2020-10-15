CytoDyn (OTCQB:CYDY) recently reported Leronlimab's CD12 data for severe/critical COVID-19 patient trial, which revealed lackluster results. After some analysis, the company was able to uncover a subset population that some encouraging numbers, however, the overall study was perceived to be a failure by investors. The bears are out in full-force pointing out some of the low-hanging fruit and CYDY investors taking the bait. As a result, the share price has plummeted and investor sentiment has gone with it. Despite Leronlimab's inability to stop every patient from dying from ARDS, I am fairly optimistic about Leronlimab's chances of moving forward in COVID-19. At this point in time, most health agencies have little to recommend beyond basic corticosteroids, niche mAbs, and dicey antivirals for hospitalized patients. The data revealed that there is some hope Leronlimab is operative and could be a lifesaver for some critically-ill patients. As a result, I am looking to reload after we see strong capitulation in anticipation the company is able to keep the story alive until it resubmits its HIV BLA.

I intend to provide a primer on COVID-19 therapies and will discuss where Leronlimab fits into the therapeutic paradigm. In addition, I go over the CD12 data and provide my opinion on the company's ability to move forward in COVID-19.

Primer For COVID-19 Therapies

Before we discuss Leronlimab's numbers, we need to review some of the basic concepts around COVID-19 pathogenesis and how therapies are being employed by providers. This review should help investors understand where Leronlimab could fall in the treatment paradigm and how it could be useful to providers. In addition, it can provide investors with some critical knowledge about how a drug/therapeutic moves through the regulatory process and is approved.

First, investors need to understand that there are two main processes that COVID-19 therapeutics are taking aim at. During the onset of the infection and symptoms, physicians are attempting to thwart viral replication, thus preventing disease progression. If the virus is not addressed, the patient will most likely advance deeper which will lead to a blown up immune and inflammatory responses that create tissue damage. Essentially, in the earlier course of the disease, we are trying to stop the virus… in the later course of the disease, we are trying to stop our bodies. Therefore, antiviral therapies would have the greatest impact early in the disease, while immunomodulatory or anti-inflammatory therapies would be more effective in the later stages of COVID-19.

In the earliest stages, physicians would be looking for anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibody-based therapies to help bolster defense against the infection. In addition, physicians could employ Gilead's (GILD) Remdesivir, an antiviral agent, which is currently the only drug FDA approved for COVID-19.

Once the patient has developed an immune response, a physician will be looking to employ corticosteroids, such as Dexamethasone, to prevent hyper-inflammation. Corticosteroid treatments are becoming the standard-of-care for hospitalized patients. Steroids have shown to improve survival in hospitalized patients who require supplemental oxygen and mechanical ventilation.

Unfortunately, we don't have a large amount of approved or proven therapeutics for COVID-19. Indeed, we should be seeing some data from a variety of therapeutics in the coming months, but it might be a while before they approved and put into action. Unfortunately, the most critical of patients have the least amount of treatment options. At this point, critically ill patients on ventilators will be given dexamethasone and hope their providers are skilled at intubating and governing pressures. Looking at figure 1, we can see the "COVID-19 Treatment Guidelines Panel" recommendations for the treatment patients at various stages of COVID-19. Notice, the amount of recommended treatment options for Hospitalized and Requires Invasive Mechanical Ventilation disease state… just Dexamethasone.

Figure 1: NIH Panel Recommendations for COVID-19 Therapeutics (Source: NIH)

This leaves a huge opportunity for additional treatments to find a foothold in the later stages of the disease with the worst cases. Finally, I present some of my leading concerns and reveal my plans for reloading after capitulation.

A Successful Failure

On March 5th, CytoDyn sent out a press release highlighting some of the positive data from their Phase CD12 trial for severe-to-critical patients with COVID-19. The company believes that the data revealed that Leronlimab proved "continued safety, substantial improvement in the survival rate, and faster hospital discharge in critically ill COVID-19 patients." CytoDyn pointed out that Leronlimab was able to generate a 24% reduction in all-cause mortality vs. placebo and shortened time to recovery. What is more, the Leronlimab group had a 28% "discharged alive" rate at Day 28 vs. 11% for the placebo group. This data came from a critically ill subset, which was 62 out of 384 patients, so these findings cannot be applied to every severe or critically-ill COVID-19 patient. In fact, Leronlimab failed to hit many of its endpoints and the company shied away from addressing the majority of the data.

So it failed to show a statistical significance and it appears to only work in a specific subset… how was it a "success"?

Despite the shortcomings, the CD12 trial results do support Leronlimab's potential to be the only safe medication to help some critically ill COVID-19 patients. The company believes that CCR5 is one of the primary players in ARDS, so their CCR5 therapeutic will mediate the CCR5 blockade thus potentially thwarting or reversing the cytokine storm for some patients. I believe Leronlimab didn't show a significant impact in the early stages or even severely-ill patients because those patients did not develop a cytokine storm that required a CCR5 blockade. As a result, we wouldn't see a positive impact of Leronlimab until the patient has moved into the later stages of the disease where the cytokine production is out of control. Remember, Leronlimab is an immunomodulator, so it can't always work if the immune response is under control and functioning as it should.

So What Is My Point?

In my opinion, the data actually makes sense for what Leronlimab is capable of doing and when Leronlimab can have an impact on COVID-19. Leronlimab is not an anti-viral or anti-inflammatory drug that can be deployed earlier on the disease, so you won't see it stopping the virus from replicating or see it reducing the rampant inflammation caused by the virus. You won't "see" Leronlimab really get to work until the very end of this disease when the immune system has conjured every inflammatory cytokine to be released and corticosteroids are failing to keep things under control. I say "see" because the endpoints of the study will fail to show if Leronlimab was working in the patients who succumbed to the disease. Just because someone died while on Leronlimab doesn't' exactly prove it wasn't helping or the patient wasn't a "responder."

Imagine a huge boulder at the top of a mountain, where the boulder is representing a COVID-19 patient and the mountain is the stages of the disease. We obviously want that boulder to stay on top of that mountain and luckily for most, that boulder stays nestled right in its resting spot on the firm ground throughout a COVID infection. For some, the boulder starts to move but with some Remdesivir can prevent the boulder from moving too close to the ledge. Unfortunately, some boulders are not on firm ground and they abruptly fall over the edge and start tumbling down the mountain. Corticosteroids and Remdesivir might be able to put the brakes on some boulders, but some boulders are just too big and have too much momentum to stop. Near the bottom of the mountain, there is a sharp cliff that falls into a ravine and boulders cannot be recovered. Right before that cliff is a flat area where Leronlimab is showing some ability to slow the rotation of the boulder just enough to give time for the corticosteroids to bring it to a halt. Unfortunately, it looks as if Leronlimab can only show some impact on that flat area before the cliff and it can only help slow the rotation of the boulder. At this point, the boulders that have made this far down the mountain are at full speed, with an immense amount of momentum and spinning faster than a top. Even if Leronlimab slows the rotation, the boulder's speed and momentum could easily carry it over the cliff. Some boulders are just too fast, or big, or too dense, or are too smooth to grip, and cannot be stopped at the area of mountain regardless of the agents used against it. For some lucky boulders, Leronlimab was able to get a good grip and was able to slow the boulder's rotation just enough for the corticosteroids to get in front and put the brakes on, thus, stopping the boulder from falling off the cliff. Again, Leronlimab might not help the majority of the boulders, but it could be a lifesaver for some. Just because the likelihood of stopping the boulders at this point on the mountain is doubtful… Do you just give up and turn away? Or do you give it your best shot?

Remember, physicians don't have anything else in their toolbox for the very last stage of disease besides a skilled pulmonologist working the pressures, corticosteroids, and some hope the patient's body can battle through. I am unaware of anything that has already posted any better results at this late stage of the disease.

Working Towards Approval

The company has already filed an additional protocol to enroll patients in an open-label arm of the CD12 trial.

Why Continue Something That They Failed At?

It is important to understand how most product candidates traverse the regulatory pathway and how a company works with these regulatory agencies to move a product towards approval. At first, the company establishes their product candidate's safety and efficacy in early-stage trials… then, they take the data from early and mid-stage trials to create the framework for a registration trial. However, it is not always is a straight path or a single path.

A great example comes from a lot of oncology therapeutics, where they start off with the prospects of being effective in a variety of cancer-types, but subsequent clinical trials reveal that the oncology agent has better prospects in a specific population at a specific stage of a specific cancer type. Following several studies, some of these oncology therapies are approved, but with a niche or limited label. Despite this, these oncology agents go on to be successful because they are the only hope for those patients, who can number in the thousands. It might have taken several attempts to uncover what endpoints to be used in a certain population before the company has the data needed for approval. This concept could be applied to Leronlimab in COVID.

For Leronlimab, it doesn't have to be effective for every COVID patient it really needs to demonstrate it can improve outcomes for some patients at certain stages of the disease. Looking at the recent CD12 data, we can say the company has some data that can justify further investigation. It is possible the FDA will just ask CytoDyn to finish the extension study to get the numbers needed to prove the statistical significance of their claims or perhaps perform a larger study that has the endpoints to prove it will work in certain circumstances. Personally, I believe CytoDyn is going to require another trial but perhaps regulatory agencies will see Leronlimab's risk-reward.

A Low Bar For Approval

Luckily, the FDA has already approved Remdesivir for COVID-19 and it established a pretty low-bar for approval. Remdesivir's approval was based on data that revealed patients who were treated with Remdesivir exhibited a 33% quicker median time to recovery when matched to placebo (10 days compared with 15 days). In terms of mortality, Remdesivir had a 4% improvement by 14 days over placebo and all-cause mortality at day 29 was 11% with Remdesivir and 15% with placebo. Essentially, it appears Remdesivir was approved because it reduced recovery times and not mortality. Thousands of patients in numerous studies and Remdesivir was able to demonstrate its ability to reduce hospital stay time... and that is about it. It failed to statistically improve some of the most critical of endpoints and it was still approved. Why? Well, the world needed something that helped accelerate clearance of the virus and resolve symptoms. Just because it did not improve survival at 29 days doesn't mean it isn't useful and not worthy of approval. The world needed something that puts the brakes on viral replication and Remdesivir was our best option.

For Leronlimab, CytoDyn reported a 24% reduction in all-cause mortality and a six-day reduction in a hospital stay. Furthermore, Leronlimab treated patients had a 28% rate of being "discharged alive" at Day 28 vs. 11% for the placebo group. Indeed, I cannot directly compare the clinical data of Remdesivir vs. Leronlimab, however, one can see how this data does provide an argument to pursue approval. Leronlimab might be able to get critical patients off a ventilator and survive. It could fail multiple endpoints, but the FDA may decide to approve if it is the best option for reducing ARDS or all-cause mortality in the critically ill. Remember, all we got for mechanically ventilated patients is dexamethasone or other corticosteroids.

A Rough Spur Road Vs A Velvet Carpet Freeway

Admittedly, I believe Leronlimab has an uphill battle towards a COVID-19 approval. First and foremost, CytoDyn is not Gilead or Regeneron (RGN) who have immense influence and the ability to run several concomitant studies. These companies have had little-to-no problems getting their studies enrolled, completed, and reviewed. CytoDyn simply just doesn't have the pedigree to shoulder-in with the same weight as big pharma. Personally, I believe Leronlimab could have been through the FDA at this point if CytoDyn had the connections to get the government funding in order to launch numerous studies last year. Unfortunately, the company has essentially been doing all the heavy lifting with some help from physicians filing for EUAs to provide a little anecdotal proof to keep the story alive.

For Gilead, they had some inclination that their antiviral drug was going to be somewhat effective against COVID-19. However, it took plenty of birdshot attempts at multiple targets to get enough bullseyes to present to the FDA. Luckily, Gilead was able to get in early and get some backing from the government. As a result, Remdesivir had numerous Phase III studies with thousands of patients in order to get approval in less than a year. In fact, Remdesivir's SIMPLE-Severe trial was completed at the end of July of 2020 with nearly 5K patients.

CytoDyn has struggled to enroll and complete one Phase III with only several hundred patients. Leronlimab might just need more patients to provide the data to generate statistical significance in order to open the door towards approval, but I don't expect anyone helping them out to get as many rounds and as many targets as Gilead. As a result, investors need to accept it might be a long and rough road to approval with minimal support from regulatory agencies.

Lingering Concerns

Two of my biggest concerns are the lack of a BLA resubmission for HIV and the inability to up list to NASDAQ. The company needs to get Leronlimab on the market to sell the stockpile that it has been accumulating. Not only is money sitting locked up in a product… but that product has a shelf-life that is ticking away. Without some sales, investors could be eating that loss, which will only add to the share price deterioration, which prevents the stock from hitting the requirements needed to up list to the NASDAQ. Most of my other concerns stem off or are related to these two concerns.

Perhaps my main concern is management's inability to communicate to investors a clear heading during a time when a focus is critical. Listening to the CD12 conference call was painful and left me wondering what is going on up in the ship's bridge. I understand the company wants to communicate some good news to investors, but I don't think they want to hear about how CytoDyn could be an oncology company in the future. Yes, we are aware that Leronlimab has some potential in a plethora of other indications, but I believe investors need to hear a concise plan on how the team is going to move forward with COVID, submit the BLA, sell their current inventory, and not put out their hand and ask investors for more cash. I understand that management touched on these topics, but I wasn't confident in assembling those items on my own.

I believe CytoDyn management needs to get the boat anchored with approval and sales… and then they can figure out their next heading. But, repeatedly sending correspondence about a new journey and the potential spoils before you have finished your first expedition can be frustrating to the people who sponsored your first unfinished charter. Admittedly, my bull thesis has centered around Leronlimab's potential in multiple indications, however, without a clear heading during this volatile time, investors will continue to be apprehensive about staying committed to CYDY.

My Plan

Luckily, I followed one of my position management rules and unloaded the majority of my remaining shares. Back in February, the Daily RSI moved into the overbought area while the Monthly RSI was declining (Figure 2).

Figure 2: CYDY Daily (Source: Trendspider)

This is usually a sign of the last gasp of bullish momentum in a cycle before we see a significant pull-back in the share price. Following this rule has hurt my chances of catching a larger move to the upside but it certainly has saved me from debilitating losses.

Now that we have broken the uptrend line established in November, I am waiting to see if we can drop near $1.00 per share and see a strong signal of capitulation. However, I am going to remain extremely vigilant due to the potential of a quick resurgence following a company PR. It is possible CytoDyn makes a quick turnaround and starts firing off PRs about COVID, HIV, oncology, NASH, a partnership, another trial… the company's quiver is loaded with market-moving arrows.

Why AM I Looking To Reload?

The CD12 data didn't reveal it to be a cure for COVID, however, I wasn't expecting it to. What I was betting on, was an onslaught of bearish articles following the data that would point out how it failed to be a cure and some of the retail CYDY investors would take the bait in order to reload at a discounted price. The bears are correct when they point out how Leronlimab failed on the statistical side… but they don't have another product candidate that is capable of producing better results in that stage of the disease. Until I see another product candidate that undeniably outperforms Leronlimab in the very end of critically-ill patients on ventilators, I am going to consider CYDY's COVID bull thesis to be intact and it will be a volatile ticker until the COVID-Story is complete.

Overall, I am still trusting my "ditch list" of CytoDyn receiving FDA approval for Leronlimab in HIV in combination with HAART, and the company beginning the process of uplisting to a major exchange by the end of 2021. If the company fails to complete both of those objectives by the beginning of 2022, I will liquidate my position until the company is able to address these concerns.