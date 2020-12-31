Elevator Pitch

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) is a cash generating machine that is suffering from overly-negative investor sentiment. The company posted strong 2020 results and has a long history of profitability, but the market is betting that QRTEA won't be successful in the future. The company is trading at just 2.5x 2020 free cash flow and 6x 2019 free cash flow. Critics of the company suggest that 2020 results were inflated due to people being stuck at home during Coronavirus lockdowns, and they worry about increasing competition and poor customer demographics. QRTEA faces long-term challenges, but a $5 billion market cap is too low for a company that is likely to generate $5 billion in free cash flow over the next 3-5 years.

Brief Overview of QRTEA

QRTEA is the parent company of the Home Shopping Network, QVC, QVC International, Zulily, and Cornerstone. These subsidiaries sell merchandise (home goods, clothing, accessories, electronics, etc.) across a variety of digital platforms, including dedicated broadcast TV channels, streaming services, mobile applications, and eCommerce websites. QRTEA sources products from a diverse group of suppliers and wholesalers and uses historical sales data to inform purchasing decisions. QRTEA regularly partners with celebrities and luxury brands for special product offerings and promotions. The bulk of the company's revenue comes from the sale of home goods, but they have meaningful sales in other areas:

(Source: Company 10-K)

QRTEA is known for their flagship QVC and the Home Shopping Network broadcasts, but the company has invested heavily in their digital infrastructure and developed a seamless customer experience across their platforms. Over 40% of their QxH orders (QxH denotes the combined QVC and Home Shopping Network segments) were placed via mobile app in 2020, the company has a presence on the major streaming services (Facebook Live, Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Hulu+, etc.), and their Zulily subsidiary operates as a 100% online retailer.

This is a very brief overview that doesn't cover all of the nuances of QRTEA's structure. For additional details around segment breakdowns and company history I would recommend checking out the company's investor relations page. In this article, I want to focus on QRTEA's value proposition to customers and suppliers.

QRTEA's Value Proposition

QRTEA's business model provides value for both their customers and their suppliers. QRTEA has built a brand that their customers trust, an underrated asset in the world of eCommerce. QRTEA's broadcast and streaming presentations spend time walking the viewers through the ins and outs of the merchandise they sell, and customers can be confident that they will get a high quality product when they place an order. The broadcasts are sales pitches, but the customer still gets an in-depth look at the item being sold. How many compartments does this purse have? How fast does this HP laptop boot up? How hefty is that blender? Etc.

This all sounds very basic and obvious, but it is a technique that not a lot of retailers are using today. Shoppers perusing other online retailers might get a few screenshots of a product from various angles, some customer reviews, or maybe a short video clip to work with. Regular TV ads last only a few seconds and don't have time to convey the practical details of the items being sold. On QVC or HSN, you are getting a full demonstration of the product and are able to get a better sense of what exactly you are buying. Customers also trust that they are getting genuine merchandise; an uptick in the amount of fake goods being sold on Amazon demonstrates that being able to trust the company you buy from adds value in today's eCommerce landscape. Repeat customers made up 85% of QxH sales volume in 2020, indicating that the experience of shopping with QRTEA is good enough to bring customers back in the future:

(Source: Q4 Earnings Presentation)

For suppliers, QRTEA offers a large, captive audience with a proven history of making similar purchases. Getting on QVC or HSN gives customers an easy way to buy your products and doubles as promotional material. It is like getting your product into Walmart or Target and then getting an in-store representative to talk it up as customers walk by. QRTEA's wealth of data on their customers' purchasing habits helps suppliers decide which of their products are most likely to be popular on the platform and how those products should be marketed.

QRTEA's model might appear to be outdated or old fashioned, but the company's recent history of success suggests that it is effective and popular with their customers. QRTEA is best thought of as a multi-faceted sales platform that brings suppliers and customers together while providing value on both sides of the transaction.

Free Cash Flow Generation

QRTEA's business model generates ample cash flow. 2020 was a record year; the company had over $14 billion in revenue, $1.2 billion in net income, and $2.1 billion in free cash flow. Historical performance has been strong. QRTEA generated no less than $650 million in free cash flow annually over the last decade and averaged over $1 billion per year in free cash flow over that time. QRTEA even managed to earn a meaningful profit during the Great Recession. Looking at 2018 and 2019, the first years after the company took over 100% ownership in HSN, QRTEA generated $825 and $850 million in free cash flow, respectively

Management is clear that they intend to return the majority of free cash flow to shareholders. The company paid a special $1.3 billion dividend in Q4 of 2020 and has authorized a $500 million share repurchase plan. CEO Greg Maffei is clear that the company:

[anticipates] using the above tools, all of them potentially, to deploy a substantial portion of the free cash flow that Qurate will generate to our shareholders." - Q4 Earnings Call Transcript

QRTEA will likely return its entire market cap to shareholders in cash and buybacks over the next 3-5 years.

Why the Market is Bearish

If QRTEA is such a great business, why is the company trading at only 2.5x trailing free cash flow? The three major concerns cited by bearish investors are increasing competition, unfavorable customer demographics, and questions about the sustainability of 2020 results, given that more people were shopping online during the year due to Coronavirus lockdowns. Some of these concerns have merit, but I think the market is overreacting. Even if skeptics are correct in the long term, the concerns they mention are unlikely to have a tangible impact on the company's bottom line before QRTEA returns its entire market cap in cash to shareholders.

On the subject of competition, the argument is that QRTEA doesn't have a moat around its business. Other retailers can copy their model or include more robust product videos on their websites. Suppliers can look for Instagram influencers to promote their products as an alternative to QVC or HSN. With technology like YouTube and TikTok, new market entrants can more easily set up a successful channel and don't need to buy airtime or have their own broadcast network to compete with QRTEA. These are valid concerns, but QRTEA has built (or bought) brands that are well established and has maintained a high customer retention rate over the last 5+ years in the midst of these new technologies becoming more prevalent. It takes time for customers to build trust in a new eCommerce platform, and if current customers are happy with QRTEA, history suggests they will keep coming back.

There is a perception that QRTEA operates on outdated technology and has a rapidly aging customer base. The image of elderly women in nursing homes buying over-priced jewelry over the phone is a popular enough trope to get depicted on South Park. The assumption is that the company isn't bringing in enough younger customers to replace older customers who are retiring or passing away. QRTEA reports that 44% of their customers are women between the ages of 35 and 64, which is down from 50% in 2018. It isn't clear if the decrease means that more of their customers are over 64 or if they have managed to bring in more customers that are either male or under 35. I would expect management to tout a jump in younger customers, so it is likely true that their average customer is getting older. That being said, the dip in 35 to 64 year old women didn't hurt their bottom line and nearly 10% of 2020 sales came from new customers; if there is a true problem with their customer base, it is many years away from having a tangible impact on their operating performance.

Finally, there is the argument that 2020 shouldn't be used as a baseline year, given that Coronavirus led to unusual business conditions. There is also concern that QRTEA was on a downward trajectory prior to the pandemic; 2019 revenue and cash flow were lower than in 2018. When I am trying to value a business, I attempt to normalize earnings and cash flows back over at least a five to ten year period; having one standout year doesn't mean one should project that stellar year out indefinitely. That being said, normalization works both ways; if one extraordinary year shouldn't impact upside projections, then a slight dip for one year shouldn't be taken as a sign that the company is in decline either. QRTEA doesn't need to be a revenue growth story to be successful; cash flow is what matters, and even in the "down" year of 2019 QRTEA generated over $800 million in free cash flow. If QRTEA sees sustained revenue declines over the next few years that could be a sign of an underlying problem, but by that time the company will have already returned billions of dollars to shareholders.

Investment Thesis

When looking at potential investments, I target at least a 15% annual compound return. If I can get roughly a 10% annual return in a broad-based index fund, I want to target higher expected return bets when buying individual companies. Given management's commitment to returning cash to shareholders, I am willing to treat expected free cash flow yield as a reasonable proxy for the annual return I can expect from a QRTEA investment. As stated above, QRTEA sports a 40% free cash flow yield using 2020 results and a 16% yield using 2018/2019 results. A sustainable 16% free cash flow yield meets my criteria for investment.

QRTEA has averaged a consistent 6% free cash flow margin on revenue. This means that annual revenue could drop to $12.5 billion (about 12% below 2020 revenue) and I would still expect to receive a 15% annual return on my investment. I am happy to take advantage of the market's overly-pessimistic outlook to lock in a favorable expected return.

The investment thesis doesn't require improved investor sentiment, but it is hard to think that the market will stay this pessimistic for long. If free cash flow drops back to 2019 levels but the market is willing to pay a more reasonable 15 times free cash flow multiple, the share price will more than double from current levels. If cash flow stays closer to $1-$1.5 billion and the same multiple is applied, then QRTEA will be a multi-bagger over the next 3-5 years. The company's generous free cash flow yield and investor-focused management act as a margin of safety, while still providing multi-bagger upside if investor sentiment improves.

Risks

Despite QRTEA's large debt burden, I do not have major concerns about the core business over the next 3-5 years. Most of the debt is long dated (only 30% of their debt comes due in the next five years and there are no required payments due until 2023) and QRTEA's ability to generate cash is more than keeping up with their debt obligations. If 2021 cash generation is even half of 2020's and management returns the majority of it as expected, an investor's risk of ruin is going to drop. For buyers today, QRTEA becomes less risky over time as the company returns more and more cash to shareholders.

There is always investor sentiment and opportunity cost risks to consider, but these risks seem muted given how cheaply the company is already trading. Is the market really going to push this down to 1x annual free cash flow? Anything is possible, but I am happy to bet against that happening and am confident the odds are in my favor. If anything, more competition for investment might come from QRTEA itself. As part of the Q4 special dividend, management distributed preferred shares (QRTEP) that yield 8%. A stable 8% yield backed by free cash flow is nothing to sneeze at; I would prefer to own the equity, which could easily be a multi-bagger over the next 3-5 years, but I can see the appeal of wanting a fixed 8% payment instead in our low-rate environment. I could see some investors who like QRTEA's business choosing to go with the preferred stock, which in theory dampens demand for the equity.

Conclusion

QRTEA provides a favorable risk/reward profile due to overly-bearish investor sentiment. The market is discounting the company's history of generating significant free cash flow due to concerns about the company's future. I think these concerns are overblown, but I would still be happy to own QRTEA at the current market cap even if revenue were to dip below 2019 levels. Management's commitment to returning the majority of free cash flow to shareholders each year decreases the risk of long-term capital impairment. Those looking for even more downside protection might consider the company's preferred shares that provide an 8% yield. I am happy to own QRTEA even if the business deteriorates and investor sentiment does not change. If investor sentiment improves even slightly or the company is able to grow revenue at all over the next 3-5 years, QRTEA will be a multi-bagger.