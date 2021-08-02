At least this time the ink was dry on the statement by Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) management that they were not going to grow before they dramatically changed that to "we are growing yet again and fast!" Then again the industry has notoriously poor visibility. Therefore guidance in this industry needs to be taken for what it is. Guidance is really a snapshot of the view of management at the time it was given. That guidance in a fast moving commodity industry can be worthless a week later or less.

Drilling Partnership Assumptions

The market has long demanded both growth and cash flow. But most industries, including this one, often have negative cash flow when growing. If nothing else, working capital will use some cash flow as activity rises. Therefore a partnership is a logical alternative to grow without showing negative cash flow.

Source: Antero Resources Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Slide Presentation February 2020.

Notice that the number of wells drilled will increase by one-third. Shareholders do not receive a direct benefit from the additional production as the guidance is the same.

But then again, more newer lower costs wells mean lower average costs as shown above. Management can be spread somewhat over additional production even if the production goes to a joint venture partner. There are just so many ways that joint venture production will benefit shareholders.

This will also help Antero Resources fill the volume commitments made to Antero Midstream (AM). So many comments earlier in the year took the position that Antero Resources would lose $500 million due to mandatory payments for capacity not used over time. My stance back then is now vindicated that no company just sits there and waits for the losses to happen. If you have reasonable management, then they will resolve the problem before that problem becomes evident to shareholders.

Source: Antero Resources Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Slide Presentation February 2020.

Where shareholders will benefit is shown above (as in specifics). When you spread more volume over certain costs, you benefit profits. In the case of the agreement with Antero Midstream, there are incentives for running more volume through the midstream. The partnership agreement should allow those incentives to be met with profitable production. There are other incentives shown above that will have to be met.

Midstream costs (for example) will decline per BOE due to the joint venture agreement. The idle capacity that has to be paid for decreases.

Probably the biggest benefit is the potential interest expense reduction as a result of the drilling partnership. Generally interest expense is a competitive handicap. Therefore it needs to be minimized whenever possible.

Therefore the partnership has the potential to materially improve company profitability in the future.

Finances

Even without the coronavirus demand destruction, 2020 was a very trying year for the natural gas producers. The year began with a warm winter and frankly ended with a whimper of a warm winter. Combine that with the coronavirus challenges and the year was about as forgettable as one can imagine.

Still management managed to approach cash flow of $276 million in the fourth quarter as liquids pricing improved tremendously along with hopes that the coronavirus was finally going to fade away. This was an increase from the $143 million achieved in the fiscal year 2019 fiscal fourth quarter.

However cash flow from operating activities still was disappointing for the fiscal year at less than $800 million.

All that is going to change in the first quarter. Management already added about $75 million to revenue as Antero Resources and Antero Midstream have no constraints during the February period of unusually cold weather. One of the advantages of extra midstream capacity is the ability to buy and sell natural gas to places that really need it at sky high spot pricing. Antero Resources can also sell that extra transportation capacity at a profit to producers wanting to take advantage of the cold weather. Depending upon how successful these activities are when the weather abates, cash flow in the first quarter could easily top $300 million.

An opportunity to make money as provided by the latest February weather often offsets the disadvantages of unused midstream capacity. In fact this cold weather should earn more than enough money to give the partnership time to add to production so that the extra midstream capacity will no longer be an issue.

Breakeven

Breakeven is a complicated and fluctuating calculation for a company like Antero Resources.

Source: Antero Resources Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Slide Presentation February 2020.

One of the advantages of liquids rich production is that the liquids frequently lower the breakeven price needed for natural gas as shown in the chart above. The chart was certainly prepared using reasonable assumptions. However, the unexpectedly strong selling price of some has lowered the breakeven point for natural gas below such dry gas producers as Cabot (COG).

A dry gas producer does not have this advantage because the dominant product is so dominant that the average selling price does not materially change from the dry gas selling price. Since liquids pricing is historically more valuable than the natural gas production, a liquids rich producer like Antero Resources traditionally has better margins. There are going to be times like the second quarter of 2020 when the liquids rich or value added strategy will not work. But generally a liquids rich strategy results in better profitability.

Summary

Antero Resources made it through a very challenging fiscal year intact. But the current fiscal year is off to a far better start than really quite a few prior years. There is still a long way until the end of the fiscal year. So lots of things can happen. But any company that made it through the 2020 fiscal year in decent shape as this company has will be able to navigate most future challenges.

Management is still sticking to the "no growth" in production for fiscal year 2021. But the partnership will allow the combined growth of production attributed to the company and production attributed to the partner to meet the company's midstream capacity obligations and some incentives as well. This will allow some benefits to increase cash flow and profits going forward without showing production growth.

Management appears to be changing to a more conservative debt policy than it had in the past. That would help the market overcome some anxieties about a company that appears to handle its debt in a nontraditional fashion (at least somewhat anyway). There are many debt related issues that Mr. Market does not worry about if debt is low enough. Plus the debt market rewards lower debt with lower interest rates.

Breakeven discussions can be confusing to investors because the natural gas breakeven price is a function of prices received for other prices sold. Therefore comparisons with others in the industry is very hard.

Basically the debt now has an excellent debt due profile. The "going broke" worries are a thing of the past. Instead, management appears to be heading towards a historical growth mentality that has long permeated the organization while increasing cash flow. This is good news for shareholders as the future is generally pretty bright for growing companies.