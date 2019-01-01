The release of the Q4 report from Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) shows how the company is in the midst of what can be described as an expansionary phase. Part of it has to do with the fact that the wafer fab equipment or WFE market NVMI serves is growing at a strong clip, roughly 15% in 2020. However, there is reason to believe NVMI could do better than that in 2021. Why will be covered next.

Q4 FY2020 quarterly report

NVMI beat expectations. Q4 revenue increased by 18.1% YoY to $76.3M, a new quarterly record for the second consecutive time. Product revenue actually increased by an even greater amount at 31.3%, offsetting the decline in services revenue. Remember that the COVID-19 pandemic restricted access to fabs, which in turn hampered services revenue in 2020. Nevertheless, margins got a boost as services come with lower margins than products at NVMI.

Non-GAAP net income increased by 9% to $15.9M. Note that spending on research and development or R&D increased by about $6M in Q4 YoY, which increased operating expenses and reduced the numbers for operating income, and by extension, net income and EPS. For example, if R&D spending had stayed flat, Q4 operating income would have increased by 57% YoY instead of 16%. Net income and EPS would increase accordingly.

NVMI is investing in the development of upgraded versions of existing products and entirely new products. That hurts profitability in the short run, even if it could pay off in the long run. Finally, there was a onetime income of $2.85M relating to the cash recovery of an unauthorized transaction, which skews the comparison of operating income in terms of GAAP and non-GAAP as shown below.

(GAAP) Q4 FY2020 Q3 FY2020 Q4 FY2019 QoQ YoY Revenue $76.303M $69.485M $64.625M 9.81% 18.07% Gross margin 55% 57% 54% (200bps) 100bps Gross profit $42.323M $39.657M $34.633M 6.72% 22.20% Operating margin 22% 22% 22% - - Operating income $16.846M $15.528M $14.483M 8.49% 16.32% Net income $13.657M $13.896M $12.385M (1.72%) 10.27% EPS $0.47 $0.48 $0.43 (2.08%) 9.30% (Non-GAAP) Revenue $69.485M $69.485M $52.507M 9.81% 18.07% Gross margin 56% 58% 54% (200bps) 200bps Gross profit $42.738M $40.071M $34.902M 6.66% 22.45% Operating margin 22% 26% 26% (400bps) (400bps) Operating income $16.853M $18.099M $16.569M (6.88%) 1.71% Net income $15.872M $16.511M $14.561M (3.87%) 9.00% EPS $0.55 $0.57 $0.51 (3.51%) 7.84%

The FY2020 numbers can be tabulated with the Q4 numbers available. FY2020 increased by 19.8% YoY to set a new record at $269.4M. Product revenue grew even faster with an increase of 25.2% YoY. Breaking down revenue reveals that logic contributed about 70% to product revenue and memory the remaining 30%. Taiwan, South Korea and China each accounted for around 20-30% of product revenue.

Non-GAAP net income increased by 31% YoY to $59.6M. As mentioned earlier, the bottom line numbers could have been higher if not for increased spending on R&D in FY2020. Services gross margin was 37% in terms of GAAP and 38% in terms of non-GAAP. Likewise, the respective numbers were 62% and 63% for product revenue. The table below shows the numbers for FY2020.

(GAAP) FY2020 FY2019 YoY Revenue $269.396M $224.909M 19.78% Gross margin 57% 54% 300bps Gross profit $152.923M $121.820M 25.53% Operating margin 21% 16% 500bps Operating income $55.570M $36.408M 52.63% Net income $47.907M $35.171M 36.12% EPS $1.65 $1.23 34.15% (Non-GAAP) Revenue $269.396M $224.909M 19.78% Gross margin 57% 55% 200bps Gross profit $154.297M $123.526M 24.90% Operating margin 24% 21% 300bps Operating income $65.172M $46.454M 40.29% Net income $59.638M $45.523M 31.01% EPS $2.06 $1.59 29.56%

NVMI is expanding and the outlook expects that to continue. Guidance calls for Q1 revenue of $76-83M, an increase of 30.3% YoY at the midpoint. The forecast expects non-GAAP EPS of $0.55-0.66, an increase of 28.7% YoY at the midpoint. Note that R&D spending is again expected to increase in Q1 FY2021.

Q1 FY2021 (guidance) Q1 FY2020 YoY (midpoint) Revenue $76-83M $61.0M 30.33% GAAP EPS $0.41-0.53 $0.41 14.63% Non-GAAP EPS $0.55-0.66 $0.47 28.72%

Q1 FY2021 quarterly revenue is expected to be higher than the quarter before if guidance is correct. That would be a continuation of the trend established in FY2020 when quarterly revenue was higher than the one before in every quarter of FY2020. The chart below shows how quarterly revenue has been trending up. Annual revenue, for instance, has increased from $149M in FY2015 to $269M in FY2020, which implies a compound annual growth rate of around 13% over the last five years.

Q4 FY2020 earnings call

Management had some comments as to what to expect in FY2021. NVMI benefited from strong demand for logic in FY2020. This is expected to continue in FY2021. Furthermore, NVMI could get another assist in the form of a rebound in the market for DRAM memory. From the Q4 earnings call:

"So regarding the market review and what we should expect in 2021, so as I said in my prepared remarks, entering in 2021, there are two main catalysts that fueled the growth at least in the first half, which is the healthy demand in logic foundry that will continue at least in the first half and secondly, the growing investment in DRAM."

NVMI added some color as to its customer mix. There were three customers accounting for more than 10% of revenue.

"Our progress along the year to balance our revenue mix is highlighted also this quarter by the customer mix, which yielded three major customers that contributed more than 10% each to our revenue. This includes a leading foundry manufacturer, a leading memory provider and a growing foundry in China. One of the more notable achievement in the fourth quarter was the record revenue contribution from our materials metrology sales."

NVMI also highlighted its share gains among customers in China. Some of them are turning to NVMI in a big way, giving NVMI a big market share there. Some have argued in favor of the bull case for NVMI by pointing to potential gains in China as a catalyst for growth. It appears that this is indeed playing out. A previous article elaborates on why NVMI could do well in China.

"And it’s – also adding to that is a couple of other customers in China that, in some of them, we are holding a high percentage of market share in light of the performance this year. So definitely, there is increase in market share this year on top of the demand."

While NVMI did not provide guidance for the whole year, it did provide some clues as to what FY2021 could look like after all is said and done. Management believes the WFE market will grow by 10-15% in 2021.

"I can be cautious and say that I support the analysts and the prediction in the market that’s saying that the WFE in 2021 will grow at around 10% to 15%."

Recall that NVMI outperformed the WFE market by 10 percentage points in 2020 after increasing its product revenue by 25%. If NVMI maintains this pace and services revenue recovers with fewer disruptions due to COVID-19, the company could grow by 20-25% in FY2021. In other words, NVMI suggests FY2021 could end up being at least as strong a year as FY2020, a year in which it grew by almost 20% to set an all-time high in annual revenue.

NVMI is in an uptrend

NVMI had a good year in terms of growing the top and bottom line in FY2020, but the stock itself had an even better year as shown in the chart above. The stock came close to doubling in 2020 and it has appreciated by another 9% in 2021. The stock has been going up since mid-2019 after going sideways the previous two years.

NVMI KLAC Market cap $2.28B $45.31B Enterprise value $1.96B $43.51B Revenue $269.40M $6.07B EBITDA $63.95M $2.31B Trailing P/E 49.04 33.64 Forward P/E 27.33 20.64 PEG ratio 1.87 1.44 P/S 8.47 7.46 P/B 6.14 15.45 EV/revenue 7.29 7.16 EV/EBITDA 30.69 18.87

The table above shows the multiples NVMI trades at in comparison to KLA Corp. (KLAC), which is arguably NVMI's main competitor. NVMI comes at a premium, although it has grown faster than KLAC and the WFE market for that matter. For instance, KLAC grew revenue and EPS by 15.1% and 23.7% respectively on a TTM basis. NVMI tops both with 19.8% and 34.2% respectively.

Investor takeaways

NVMI has been rising for almost two years. Revenue, EPS and the stock itself have all gone up. Not only has NVMI benefited from strong demand for wafer fab equipment, but it has managed to increase its market share by growing at a significantly faster pace. If the outlook is right, that is expected to continue in 2021. Q1 guidance calls for revenue and EPS to both increase by roughly 30%.

Demand in the market for metrology and process control tools are driven by the need to control yields as complexity increases. That is not expected to change as the industry moves towards more leading-edge nodes. Investing in companies like NVMI that offer exposure to such a growth market makes sense from that standpoint.

However, it's also true that the big gains in the stock have led to a corresponding rise in multiples, which have grown at a pace that eclipses that of the company. NVMI is not exactly a bargain, even if the same can be said of its peers in the WFE market. NVMI offers faster growth, but you will have to fork over a premium for that additional growth.

I am bullish on NVMI. The company has been rolling along for some time and there doesn't seem to be anything on the horizon to stand in its way. Having said that, some may want to consider cashing in, even if there could be more gains ahead. NVMI may be due for a correction after the big move in the last two years. After all, nothing goes up forever.