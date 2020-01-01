In the last few months The Global Investor has bought quite a few commodity stocks, largely on the back of a strong Chinese economy and bullish oil market fundamentals.

Anglo American plc (OTCQX:NGLOY) (OTCQX:AAUKF) is an extension of that theme that I still believe in. While it is large and diversified, unlike BHP Group (BHP) or the iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust ETF (GSG) it doesn't have petroleum exposure. I'm bullish oil, but for more active investors who want to differentiate their mining and energy exposures an Anglo American pairing with the United States Brent Oil Fund (BNO) makes great sense.

Anglo American's has almost doubled in the last 12 months, clearly driven along by the surging price of many commodities and I expect that momentum to continue. The group's recent earnings announcement shrugged off the initial chaos caused by Covid-19 and results were better than market expectations.

While the results were not as exuberant as those of its peers BHP and Rio Tinto given a lower exposure to iron ore compared to the two big Australia focused miners, Anglo, which has historically had more of a focus in South Africa, showed its best second-half performance in nearly a decade and accordingly boosted its dividend payout.

Anglo American, founded in Johannesburg, South Africa, in 1917 is the world’s biggest producer of platinum. It also has businesses in iron ore, copper, nickel, coal and diamonds via De Beers, where it owns 85%. Last year it opportunistically bought the distressed Sirius Minerals for just $500 million, a north of England potash miner. Anglo employs around 95,000 people, is a member of the FTSE 100 with a market value of nearly £40 billion. It is also listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

2020 got off to a difficult start for Anglo, as its first half results showed a drop in EBITDA as production slowed thanks to lockdown restrictions. For example, one of its important platinum processing facilities in South Africa needed to shut on safety concerns. However by full year, earnings had turned around. Revenues for 2020 were up by 3% to $30.9 billion and although profits were 41% lower at just under $2.1 billion, these were ahead of forecasts in a tough year. Sales were up for most of Anglo's commodities although De Beers suffered thanks to a slowdown for luxury jewelry as retail outlets were forced to close for much of the year.

Commodities boom

The commodities that are really driving Anglo's momentum are the China-centric iron ore and copper markets. Demand for both are strong, supply has not kept up in a difficult year for mining projects globally and thus prices are at ten-year highs with no sign of slowing down. Commodities, in fact, are the asset class that trend the most, due to the lag in supply catching up with demand or vice versa in the physical markets. So The Global Investor expects the bull market in these two commodities to continue on the back of a strong Chinese economy, thanks to stimulus spending in the Communist Party's centenary year.

Anglo, like Glencore, is very well placed to benefit from the boom in copper. It has been investing aggressively in the Quellaveco mine in Peru, a project that is close to CEO Mark Cutifani's heart. Indeed Cutifani sees it as his responsibility to deliver Quellaveco before he can step down as CEO. This is probably the reason why the respected mining engineer passed on the recent open CEO position at the larger Rio Tinto. Quellaveco a large-scale mining project is on course to start production sometime next year. Anglo has stated that the copper cash costs at Quellaveco are at around $2,300 per ton, meaning it's in the first quartile of the all important cost curve.

Confidence in the copper story is driven by the focus the world has on the energy transition and the coming boom in electric vehicles and renewable energy, both highly dependent on the red metal. General industrial production and population growth also supports copper demand. If the copper price and other commodities continues to rise, shareholders could expect a special capital return as early as next year.

Anglo is well placed in the other components of the electric battery material plays such as nickel and its platinum group metals business is important for the catalytic converters which reduce pollution from internal combustion engines. Pollution control is getting tighter across the world, supporting demand for these metals.

As Anglo American wants to be carbon neutral by 2040 or sooner, the group has decided to exit its thermal coal business and is making progress with its a demerger. The company has said it will exit its Columbian coal investment over the next two to three years as well.

The Sirius acquisition last year puts Anglo in a potentially lucrative market for low-carbon polyhalite which can be used as fertilizer. The group will invest a further $500 million in development spending on the project this year, and this is moving forward faster than expected, showing that Anglo was buying this project to develop and not to hold as an option, as some had speculated.

Risks

Institutional investors are very much focused on the coal divestment. If this for any reason gets delayed, it could weigh on the share price in terms of valuation multiple. Clearly, copper demand expectations are high but if these don't play out and the copper prices falls, then Anglo's share price would suffer. The same applies to iron ore. Longer term there is a question mark about if society still values diamonds as it once did. In the nearer term though, the balance sheet is fairly strong with a leverage ratio at 34%. Execution of bringing any mine online, especially a large one like Quellaveco, is always a risk but management's track record has been quite strong under Cutifani leadership. The medium term risk is about the succession to Cutifani, who really turned around a struggling company when he joined in Anglo in 2013. Cutifani cut costs, divested non-core assets and reduced debts and investors were rewarded handsomely. His shoes will be tough to fill.

The Global Investor is comfortable with these risks as none of them appear imminent and Anglo's portfolio of assets are resilient.

The balance sheet has been protected as management didn't follow in the steps of many other large miners who were quick to pay out high dividends after a generally strong 2020. Anglo is keeping its payout ratio at 40%, with a potential for a future bonus return. The point is Anglo reminded shareholders that mining is a cyclical business and that Quellaveco and Sirius require funding, so it wants to err on the side of caution for now.

Valuation and conclusion

The shares trade on just 8.3x forward earnings with a dividend yield of 3.5%. More than this though is the strong momentum, and the prospect of higher shareholder returns through increased dividends or share buybacks should Anglo's free cash flow come in higher than management needs to hold the balance sheet strong and finance its growth projects.

On a forward EV/EBITDA, Anglo trades on around 3.6x, which is quite a bit cheaper than BHP and Rio both trading on slightly over 5x and Glencore's 4.4x. This partly reflects Anglo's somewhat more conglomerate-like structure which management are aware of and working to unwind through its plan to simplify the business, which its coal demerger is good next step. In the medium term, The Global Investor thinks Anglo should trade closer to its mining majors peer group, giving the stock three attractive attributes: growth in earnings through Quellaveco and Sirius, value through the discount to its peers, and momentum, thanks to the strong price action of the past 12 months.