After a spate of bad luck and trouble, Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) finally delivered value to shareholders by delivering itself to and getting acquired by Amgen (AMGN) for $38 a share, or at a valuation of $1.9bn. Readers on Seeking Alpha have noted that there was a time in 2016 when Five Prime used to trade at $60 when they had no real data, so they have questioned whether $38 is the proper value for a company that now has very positive data.

I would argue that there was a time when the company was trading at $2 as well (mid 2020s), and this was despite having some outstanding early-stage data. There was a previous collapse in 2016/17 that resulted from disappointing data with cabiralizumab, an anti-CSF-1R MAb partnered with Bristol-Myers Squibb. On top of that, although bemarituzumab's phase 2/phase 3 data has been over the top, there's a long way to go from here to commercialization and revenue generation, and there's really no certainty FPRX would have seen $60s anytime soon. Given that, the Amgen acquisition looks like a good decision from all standpoints.

We are happy with our investment in FPRX; we first purchased the shares when it was trading at $10, then doubled down a few months later when it fell below $5. That decision was based on the phase 1 data and the difficult to treat nature of the disease. It was also based on the fact that China has the highest number of gastric cancer patients and FPRX has a major China-centered partnership with Zai Lab Ltd. (ZLAB). So we doubled down, averaging near $8, and stuck on. We took profits after phase 2 data, when the stock shot up to $17; we then closed our position when the buyout was announced. It was a small position, but it was good.

What made FPRX interesting in 2019 was the phase 1 data of bemarituzumab targeting a population of gastric cancer patients. Data from this trial was presented in a poster entitled "Phase 1 Results from the Phase 1/3 FIGHT Study Evaluating Bemarituzumab and mFOLFOX6 in Advanced Gastric/GEJ Cancer" at the ASCO Gastrointestinal Cancer Symposium in San Francisco in 2019. The Phase 1 portion of the study did not select patients based on FGFR2B status, which the phase 2/3 trial did. In phase 1, in 21 treated patients with late-line GC/GEJ and high FGFR2b overexpression:

ORR was 19.0% with 4 confirmed PRs.

Disease control rate at 6 weeks - 57.1%.

Median duration of response was 15.4 weeks.

FGFR2 amplification/ FGFR2b overexpression is associated with difficult-to-treat disease. This is present in approximately 5-10% of patients with GC/GEJ. This is the target population of Bemarituzumab.

The 19% ORR figure was pretty good in a general population of GEJ patients. With all the standard caveats for cross-trial comparisons, especially given the selective nature of bemarituzumab, this ORR compares very well to historical data, for example, here.

FPRX then began a phase 3 trial in 550 patients, which was later changed to a phase 2 trial with 155 patients (it did not have a phase 2 trial before). According to Evaluate, "Fight was the first large trial in front-line gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer to screen for FGFR2B overexpression, which the company says accounts for 30% of non-Her2-driven cancers of this type; according to last year's investor pitch this amounts to 56,870 addressable patients." For statistical significance, it also selected a p-value of 0.02 instead of the usual 0.05.

Some of the reasons I think the AMGN deal was good for FPRX was that, one, there was a question around this p-value selection, and two, the high rate of discontinuation speaks to the low tolerable nature of the drug.

About the p-value, the numbers we had for PFS and OS were p=0.073 and 0.027 respectively. The OS figure is okay, but had FPRX used the usual 0.05 p-value in the trial, it would have missed its primary endpoint.

According to the CMO Helen Collins, they took this p-value instead of the typical 0.05 because this was a smaller phase 2 trial. "We had pre-specified the statistical significance at 0.2, which is typically what you do for a Phase II trial because it's much smaller than a Phase III," Collins said to Endpoints News. "And our goal of this trial was to get a greater understanding of exactly who benefits and who doesn't benefit, so that's the main thing. And this is in some other ways much better than a typical Phase II because it's randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled and that's why we're thrilled to see the benefit that we're seeing."

Now, an eventual phase 3 trial will be focusing on OS instead of PFS as the primary endpoint, so, considering that, the 0.02 p-value does not matter because the OS p-value beat not only that but also the standard 0.05 p-value. However, questions could have risen and festered over this matter without the Amgen acquisition.

The other trial concern was the high discontinuation rate - 34% for bemarituzumab versus 5% for placebo. Although the drug seemed to have been otherwise safe enough, the discontinuation certainly posed a problem for FPRX.

"The acquisition of Five Prime offers a compelling opportunity for Amgen to strengthen our oncology portfolio with a promising late-stage, first-in-class global asset to treat gastric cancer," said Robert Bradway, chairman and CEO at Amgen. Bradway is referring to FGFR2B targeting here, which is first-in-class for this indication. However, we should note that there are a number of other FGFR targeting molecules in the market and pipelines. Evaluate presents a list:

Most of these are small molecules, and although FPRX is focusing on the 2B version of the FGFR, and no one else is currently looking at gastric cancer, this list represents upcoming competition.

Bottom Line

Bemarituzumab is a promising candidate, doubtless, but that promise is not lacking in questions. Given that, and the fact that the molecule still needs to run a phase 3 trial - although hopes of accelerated approval remain - the Amgen deal was not really a bad one. The deal will close by Q2, and the FPRX stock is at its peak now, of course, or rather as far as it can possibly go before the deal closes. Investors could simply wait for the deal to close, or they could exit the stock now, hopefully at profit.