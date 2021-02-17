The private mortgage insurance industry is an unusual case of investors having long memories of a disastrous period, the 2007-2009 recession. The reality has changed completely. In fact, these companies today are safer, highly profitable, growing and have much less volatile earnings than most other insurance companies. The catalyst for a repricing by the market is the industry making it through the 2020 recession almost unscathed like it did every other recession except 2007-2009.

Private Mortgage Industry Description and Background

The insurance industry is much more diverse than banking or other financial industries. Each sector has its own metrics. For example, the life insurance industry is the opposite of the annuity and long term care industries. The former performs better with longer lives and the latter perform better with shorter lives.

The Private Mortgage Insurance (PMI) segment provides a vital service that enables the mortgage lending industry to be as large as it is, offer lower interest rates, and allow borrowers who don't have 20% for a down payment to buy a home. It is a small group with only a few pure plays. They include MGIC (NYSE:MTG), Radian (RDN) and Essent (NYSE:ESNT). Others like Genworth (GNW) also offer PMI but are not pure plays. Genworth in fact is choking on its Long Term Care portfolio and the stock market is pricing it like it won't survive. The other pure play is NMI Holdings (NMIH) which is significantly smaller than the other three. This report will focus on MGIC, Radian and Essent, though NMI is very similar.

PMI is an insurance used to protect residential mortgage lenders on high loan-to-value loans. It is required by Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae, the two government sponsored entities (GSEs) that buy the vast majority of residential mortgages sold by lenders. They then either keep them on their books or package them up into marketable securities that are sold to investors. The GSE's fully guaranty those marketable securities. The Federal government showed in the 2007-2009 recession that if the GSE's falter, it will step in. For that reason, securities sold by the GSE's are considered little to no risk. This has had a major positive impact on the residential mortgage market in three ways. It allows for significantly lower interest rates that benefit residential borrowers. It also provides funding for bank and mortgage company lenders. It allows buyers without 20% of the appraised value to put down on a home to still buy one.

The GSEs in order to protect themselves require that loans that are above 80% of appraised value have PMI. The PMI premium is charged monthly by the loan servicer along with the payment. Once the loan is paid down to under 80% of appraised value, the PMI is no longer required and the premiums stop. What this means to the PMI insurers is they are always taking the most risky portion of the loan, the last 20%. For example, if the borrower defaults, and the property is sold at 85% of original appraised value, the GSE suffers no loss and the PMI company loses on any remaining loan amount over 85% of original appraised value.

Despite the risk of insuring the last 20% of a loan, this had been a lower risk, stable, solidly profitable industry for decades, except for the 2007-2009 recession. An explosion of subprime loans followed by a major decline in property values brought the PMI industry to its knees. MGIC and Radian both insured a lot of subprime loans, but also got hurt on their prime loans due to elevated defaults and declining prices. It was a perfect storm and both barely survived. With the industry reeling and possibly dying, Essent and NMI were formed by investors. MGIC and Radian both survived and have since returned to full health and strong profits.

The industry is cyclical but suffered little in most recessions prior to the 2007-2009 recession. That is because home prices did not drop in the prior recessions like they did in 2007-2009.

The Players

Most larger insurance companies offer several or more insurance lines making each distinctly different. What is particularly interesting about MGIC, Radian and Essent is they are remarkably similar to each other. I mean like clones. Here are the ways they are similar;

The dollar amount of revenues and premiums collected are very similar

Most revenues are from premiums followed by investments

Loss levels are very similar

Loss reserves are similar

Investment portfolios are similar sized and have a similar composition

All are mostly PMI insurance

All report on almost the exact same day and have calendar fiscal years

None have any meaningful goodwill or intangibles so book value is clean

Earnings and revenues are remarkably stable compared to other insurance companies

A little more detail on each is below:

Source: Forms 10-K and Yahoo Finance for stock prices.

All three are relatively similar financially as detailed below:

Revenues of the three are similar, with Radian being the largest.

Essent has enjoyed a higher growth rate, but all three have been steadily growing.

Net income margins in this industry are very high, around 50%.

All three had higher loss provisions in 2020 from normal for which 2019 is a good proxy. However, despite the recession, they remained solidly profitable. The lower earnings were mostly due to higher loss provisions part of which may not be needed.

The loss provisions were similar to each other.

The analysts expect all three to recover to near the 2019 EPS in 2021.

All three are trading at a forward PE ratio of 7-8, which is about one third the stock market and half of other insurance companies.

All three pay a similar sized dividend that is at or just above the ten year treasury yield.

There are a few differences. For example Radian gets about 10% of its revenues from real estate services such as title, valuation, and asset management.

Positives and Catalysts

The industry enjoys numerous strengths and catalysts as described below.

A. The economy is surprisingly strong for just coming out of a recession. Here are a few stats.

The stock market (S&P 500) is up 20% since the start of last year, which covers the full pandemic period. It is up 4% so far this year.

Consumer savings are in record levels. The personal savings rate was 13.4% of income in 2020 and an eye popping 20.5% in January, 2021. That is well above the 5-10% normal rate.

Retail sales jumped 5.3% in January, a normal level of increase.

There are few consumer and commercial bankruptcies versus most other recessions. Corporate bankruptcies actually declined last year. This is particularly important to the PMI companies.

Banks have few problem loans for this point in the economic cycle. Please see my recent article on the banking industry.

GDP growth was 4.0% last quarter and is expected to be at least that strong in 2021 by the majority of economists. Those levels are well above the 2 to 3% norm.

Factories are starting to have trouble finding workers.

Stimulus checks, above normal unemployment pay and other stimulus are more than offsetting the economic damage of the pandemic in the majority of cases. A new large stimulus is likely to be passed soon that will continue this.

B. The banking industry which is also heavily impacted by loan losses for the most part returned to a normal level of loan loss provisions in the third and fourth quarters of last year. Like the banks, a loss reserve reversal or lower than normal loss provisions are a definite possibility for the PMI industry.

C. Loan losses are shielded by rising property values. Residential real estate prices as shown in the graph below suffered in the 2007-2009 recession. This time price increases are actually accelerating and well above most consumer price increases. That means even if loans go bad, the lender can often sell the collateral homes for enough to payoff the loans, resulting in no claim to the PMI insurer.

Source: Reitholtz

D. The amount of problem loans is shielded this time by a large loan deferral program, stimulus checks higher than normal unemployment insurance, and programs to help small businesses.

E. All three PMI companies had strong profits in 2020 despite the economy. Amazingly, they could have had more than double the losses and still been profitable. That is a lot of cushion and points to just how profitable this industry is. At some point, margins may come down, but right now memories of 2007-2009 keep premiums high.

F. All three are trading near book value, and they have few intangible assets. That provides somewhat of a floor for the stock price. I say somewhat because there are many cases of insurers trading below book, but few cases where the insurers are this profitable.

G. Millennials are reaching the age of homeownership and after a brief delay are now showing full intent to buy homes.

H. The housing market remains hot with a historically low level of inventory. This means more buyers but also higher prices which reduce losses to the insurers.

I. The PMI insurers investment portfolios are conservative and almost entirely fixed income. There have been few losses recently. Despite the recession, all showed net gains from their investment portfolios last year in addition to interest income.

J. Higher home prices increases the average PMI insurance policy amount resulting in higher premiums and revenues. In fact, much of the growth for MGIC and Radian in recent years came from this source. These companies can grow without increasing the amount of policies just through home price increases.

K. Residential mortgage delinquencies are low despite the recent recession.

Source: Federal Reserve

Concerns

As always there are concerns to watch out for. The major ones are summarized below.

The biggest I see is a potential price war for market share. There have been some rate cuts, but for the most part the industry is an oligarchy and price discipline has been maintained.

There is always the possibility the GSEs would stop requiring PMI insurance. This is unlikely. PMI significantly reduces the GSEs risk and they have required it for decades.

Rising interest rates will likely slow new loan originations as less people can afford homes. This would only slowly impact the industry. Refinances often are often a wash. The housing market still very hot with historically low inventory.

At some point the government programs of loan deferrals, high unemployment checks, small business support and other stimulus will end. Politically, this is unlikely to happen until pandemic is mostly over and the economy continues to show strength.

This industry is cyclical. The $1.9 trillion stimulus package makes a new recession highly unlikely in 2021. As previously detailed, the industry sailed through the recent recession with only moderate impact.

Falling housing prices magnify losses. Housing prices are currently increasing at an accelerating rate. Low inventory insures that will continue for a while.

Valuation

For insurance companies like other financials, the PE ratio is the valuation multiple of choice because the EV/EBITDA ratio is not usable. That is because they have way more interest income and interest expense than non-financial companies.

The PMI industry is currently trading at half the PE ratio of other insurers. It used to trade at a similar PE to other insurers before 2007. Other larger consumer facing insurers are shown below. I have excluded insurers that are primarily long tail insurers such as life, annuities and long term care as I believe they are too different and have much higher risks and volatility.

Source: Forms 10-K, Yahoo Finance and Value Line.

I also compared the PMI insurers to what I believe is the closest type of insurer, title companies. Like the PMI companies they focus on real estate with residential the largest piece. They also have a history of relatively low policy payouts, much lower than PMI or most other insurance. They are more cyclical for premium growth and less cyclical for losses. The title insurers are not currently a good comparison because they are trading at peak of their cycle. Historically the PE ratios of the two listed below and much smaller Investors Title (ITIC) has been around 15.

Source: Forms 10-K, Yahoo Finance and Value Line

The comparables above average a PE ratio of about 14-15 if you use a normal PE ratio for the title companies. Growth rates are similar. I believe that the PMI companies should, if anything, have a higher PE ratio than the others. That is because investors historically have paid up for earnings predictability. Excluding the 2007-2009 recession and several years after, PMI companies have had very predictable earnings. Last year was also an anomaly but shows how well they held up in a recession. Most other insurance companies have earnings bounce around more quarter to quarter and year to year. That is because they often have longer tails, more derivatives, more lawsuits, a more involved claims process, more reinsurance, and especially more adjustments to loss reserves.

To be conservative I believe that a PE ratio of 15 is where the PMI industry should be, about double where it is now.

Takeaway

An opportunity is here to buy the PMI insurers because the market still thinks a huge spike in losses is coming. This is based on their disastrous performance in the 2007-2009 recession. Here is why that is not happening.

Last time was an anomaly.

It never happened before in the history of the PMI industry and didn't happen in 2020.

Home prices are going up rapidly which reduces losses. Last time they were falling fast.

Little subprime exposure versus massive amounts last time.

Capital levels have fully recovered.

The economy is actually quite strong and likely to strengthen with a large new stimulus package.

Consumer bankruptcies and delinquencies are barely up despite the recent recession.

The housing market is still hot and Millennials are increasingly buying homes. Housing inventory is at historic lows.

A good example of what I am talking about here is GM. GM and Ford traded at mid-single digit PE ratios during last expansion due to doubts about getting through a recession. This was due to several recessions where they really struggled. GM's PE ratio has doubled from mid-single digits to about 12 now. The market saw them sail through the 2020 recession and is willing to give a much higher multiple. If you think it's because of GM's EV and other tech initiatives, the same can be said of Ford.

I believe that now that the market has seen the PMI companies make it through a recession with little damage, the same will happen to them. Unlike the automakers, they only struggled in one recession. When that happens, the stocks should double primarily due to a PE multiple expansion but also earnings increases driven by larger loans and increased home buying.

The question then is which one to pick? They are similar enough that any is good. Essent has had a higher growth rate but is priced higher to book value. Radian is a little more cyclical due to its services revenues.

I have chosen MGIC and Essent. MGIC has the lowest price to book and highest loss reserves to capital and revenues. I think it may take two years for the market to fully rerate these companies. My two year price target for MGIC is $25, about double its current price. For Essent it is $90. Both are about double the current price. I also believe Radian can double.