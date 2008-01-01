A few days ago, a reader asked me a question from which I usually shy away. The gist of it: will yields continue to rise in the near term, and should investors be concerned about holding treasury funds, like the PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ZROZ), over the next month or two?

My go-to answer about short-term market movements is standard: "no one knows what will happen in the immediate term, so worry first about aligning your position with your risk tolerance". Overall, I still think that this is a good response. But the original question triggered my curiosity.

So, I looked at 30-year yield behavior since 1977, the farthest back that I could go to obtain daily movements in interest rates. In the end, I concluded that yields might move more predictably than I previously thought, even in the short term.

Based on the evidence that I present in this article, I feel comfortable saying that rates have likely overshot over the past couple of months. I would not be surprised to see a near-term pullback in yields, or at least a much less pronounced move higher.

The 40-year long yield walk

The first graph below offers a glimpse into how yields have moved in the past four decades – beyond the well-known fact that they have come down progressively, after reaching a peak of over 15% in October 1981.

The blue line is the month-on-month change in interest rates, annualized and expressed in percentage points. The orange line is less noisy, and represents the year-on-year variation in yields. Lastly, the straight grey line is the average annual change in rates since 1977, and is a constant -0.12 percentage points per year across the chart.

Source: DM Martins Research, data from Yahoo Finance

Below are some key notes about the graph above:

As the dotted black arrows suggest, yield movements have become less abrupt over time. As rates came down, so have the intensity and range of the ups and downs.

Yields tend to move more sharply around periods of economic or market distress: the early 1980s recession, the 1987 crash, the Great Recession of 2008-2009 and the COVID-19 crisis. These are marked by the red stars.

Regardless of which way rates are heading over the longer run, short-term yield movements tend to revert to a mean. This is evident by the fact that the blue line above shifts fairly randomly above and below the orange line, which in turn snakes around the longer-term grey line.

Pay special attention to the last bullet point above, since it is the most relevant point regarding the question about short-term yield behavior.

Mean reversion in the short term

Let's start from the most extreme case: the period between 1978 and 1981, during which 30-year yields skyrocketed from around 8% to 15% in record time. See graph below.

Notice that, despite the historical longer-term trend higher, short-term fluctuations ebbed and flowed somewhat independently (blue line), reverting to a mean every so often. The year-on-year movements (orange line) remained unusually higher than the multi-decade average, starting in 1980 – but they came down quickly in 1982, as the secular decline in yields began.

Therefore, it has been rare for momentum in yields to build up, even during the most bearish period for government bonds, in the late 1970s and early 1980s.

Source: DM Martins Research, data from Yahoo Finance

Seeing trends on a graph is one thing, but interpreting what they mean is a different conversation altogether. I believe that the treasury markets, sometimes referred to as "the smarter money", might be much better at ironing out inefficiencies. Therefore, it is more likely that shorter-term deviations from longer-term trends correct more quickly than they do in the equities market.

There could be other factors at play. I am curious to hear from readers, in the comments section below, about their own views on historical yield movements.

Yields seem too hot in 2021

In a year of recovery from the COVID-19 crisis, the 30-year rate has been marching forward at a dizzying pace. The yield bottomed at less than 1%, in March 2020, and more than doubled in one year. Since the start of 2021, interest rates have increased by a whopping 60 bps in only about 10 weeks.

During the early parts of the pandemic and for a brief moment between July and August 2020, the month-on-month changes in yield lagged the year-on-year movements. Otherwise, rates have oscillated between "hot" and "on fire" in the past months. See graph below.

Source: DM Martins Research, data from Yahoo Finance

Key takeaways

Should history repeat itself this time, it is likely that the increase in yields will take a break over the next few weeks, possibly even reversing course for a moment, as the market digests the recent spike. This could be good news for speculators on the long side of the trade, as well as treasury investors looking for some room to breathe – ZROZ has been about 24% off its all-time highs.

In the longer term, the change in yields will likely depend much more on the pace of economic recovery and inflation levels than on month-to-month rebounds and mean reversions. I believe meaningful risk still exists for the 30-year rate to move past 3% within the next 12 to 24 months – although I begin to see a stronger case for owning shares of a fund like ZROZ, for diversification purposes, even at current yield levels.