Enel Americas (ENIA), one of the largest Latin American utility companies, had a good FQ4 '20 overall. While lower energy demand across Peru and Argentina, along with FX depreciation headwinds, drove a fall in the headline EBITDA and net profits, excluding one-offs such as the FX impact and the pension fund one-time gain in Q4, EBITDA and profits would have grown Y/Y. Looking ahead, the post-COVID-19 recovery in energy demand should drive higher economic activity across regions, resulting in a stronger top-line and FX appreciation. In turn, this should lead to improved EBITDA and profits for Enel Americas going forward. Yet, shares do not seem to have priced in the positives at c. 5-6x EV/ EBITDA, a notable discount to its LatAm peers.

One-Offs Cloud the Underlying Recovery in FQ4 '20

Notably, Enel Americas delivered resilient EBITDA numbers in both its Brazil generation and Brazil distribution business, generating c. $131 million and $387 million, respectively. As a result, Enel Americas reported a total EBITDA of c. $957 million for the quarter, down c. 6% Y/Y. However, there were several one-off benefits to adjust for, including adverse FX and COVID-19 impacts, along with the recognition of hydro risk costs for Cachoeira-Dourada, and a gain from the effects of voluntary employee contribution for Enel Dx Sao Paulo. Adjusting for just these one-offs, EBITDA would have been higher at an impressive c. 1,219 million (+19.2% Y/Y).

Source: Enel Americas FQ4 '20 Presentation Slides

By segment, the main Generation and Transmission saw its EBITDA decline by c. 6% Y/Y for the quarter, although considering FX was the main headwind, I see this trend reversing in the upcoming quarters. The distribution business also experienced a 9% Y/Y fall in EBITDA on the back of lower energy demand in Peru and Colombia, along with FX depreciation in most of the operating regions. As a result, net income was also down a steeper -57% Y/Y to $339 million, although the Y/Y comparison was skewed by additional one-offs such as a deferred tax benefit in FQ4 '19 (from the Enel Distribucion Sao Paulo-Enel Sudeste merger). Excluding the c. $553 million tax gain, net profits would have grown c. 16% Y/Y – an impressive result considering the COVID-19-impacted backdrop.

Source: Enel Americas FQ4 '20 Presentation Slides

Looking Ahead to a Brighter Demand Outlook

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a substantial impact on energy demand across countries, and by extension, electric utilities in the LatAm space have suffered. In Enel Americas' case, this was exacerbated by the FX depreciation across its operating regions as well. The flip side is that this effect likely reverses going forward - through the end of fiscal 2020, a recovery in energy demand looks to be taking shape, and management confirmed as much on the earnings call, pointing toward an EBITDA target in the c. $4.0-4.2 billion range for fiscal 2021 (depending on the EGP Americas merger outcome).

"We are expecting something around the USD 4 billion, USD 4.2 billion of EBITDA, considering the USD 500 million expected for EGP. But again, it's – I cannot say that it's a guidance. We need to see the, let's say, the final position and merger. Because as you know, formally, the company consolidates only the proportional part of EGP of the year."

With the vaccine rollout also gathering pace globally, I see demand growth through the end of fiscal 2021. Considering LatAm suffered disproportionately from the pandemic, I think the region is positioned for an above-trend economic recovery post-pandemic, likely driving outsized FX appreciation as well. As such, I am encouraged by the continued demand recovery prospects and expect the company's collection trends to continue on an upward trajectory.

Source: Enel Americas FQ4 '20 Presentation Slides

Strong Balance Sheet to Fund Future Expansion Plans

Despite the headline earnings decline, Enel Americas' funds from operations increased 9% Y/Y led by lower cash taxes and net financial expenses, along with a CONTA COVID-19 financing-led reduction in net working capital needs. Looking ahead, there could be additional balance sheet gains as the company remains in talks with the regulator to restore economic equilibrium post-COVID-19 impact. Either way, the balance sheet is in great shape, with current leverage at c. 1.4x net debt/EBITDA, leaving plenty of room for additional debt funding for renewable expansion.

Source: Enel Americas FQ4 '20 Presentation Slides

Additionally, the strong balance sheet also allows for M&A optionality, especially in Brazil, although the focus, for now, will likely be on renewable expansion through EGP Americas' assets. Post-approval, capex intensity could also rise should management opt for new capacity additions, but considering the capitalization levels, I do not see any material concerns. Instead, I think there is room for the company to maintain or further improve its dividend payout as an expected recovery of electricity demand in LatAm and FX appreciation materializes, implying upside to the current c. 6% dividend yield.

Data by YCharts

Final Take

Overall, I view Enel Americas as an attractively priced play on a post-COVID-19 electricity demand recovery in LatAm. As the recovery takes shape, leading to higher economic activity across regions, I see FX appreciation tailwinds adding to the top-line strength, and in turn, driving greater EBITDA and profits going forward. Yet, at the current c. 5-6x EV/EBITDA multiple, shares are trading at a discount to LatAm peers, which seems unjustified to me considering the strong balance sheet and the prospect for a dividend increase down the line. In the meantime, the EGP Americas merger outcome will be worth keeping an eye on (completion currently targeted for FQ2 '21), along with any liquidity impact on the shares post-merger.