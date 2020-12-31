Investment Thesis

It's not unusual in the biotech sector to see the stock prices of small or mid cap drug developers spike by 30% or more on a positive set of trial results or new drug approval, but when the company is a $190bn market cap global pharmaceutical giant like Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY), the logical conclusion to draw is that there has been some seismic developments at the company.

Eli Lilly stock has risen from a price of $158 at the beginning of December last year, to $205 at the time of writing - a 30% gain, primarily related to the progress of 2 potentially breakthrough treatments.

The first is its COVID treatment - comprised of either the monoclonal antibody ("mAb") Bamlanivimab (LY-CoV555) alone - or a combo of Bamlanivimab and another mAb, Etesevimab (LY-CoV016). Data released last week from a new 769-patient cohort of Lilly's Phase 3 BLAZE-1 study showed that the combo reduces the risk of hospitalisation and death in high-risk patients with newly diagnosed coronavirus by as much as 87% (4 adverse events recorded in the 511-patient Bamlanivimab / Etesevimab arm, versus 15 in the 258-patient placebo arm).

4 patient deaths occurred during the study, all attributed to COVID-19, and all in the placebo arm. Across all trial cohorts, 14 deaths have been recorded in the placebo arm - 13 deemed COVID related - versus none in the Bamlanivimab / Etesevimab arm.

Bamlanivimab was awarded an Emergency Use Authorisation ("EUA") by the FDA in November last year as a monotherapy for high risk patients with COVID-19, and as a combo with Etesevimab in February this year. Bamlanivimab alone is also authorised under emergency pathways in Europe, Canada, parts of the Middle East and Rwanda and Morocco where it is being distributed in partnership with the Bill and Melinda Gates foundation. Bamlanivimab plus Etesevimab is also authorised under emergency pathways in Europe.

Since Bamlanivimab was approved, Lilly says it has shipped 1m doses, and will have a further 1m available by H121, with the US government committing to buy 500k of the latest batch. In its FY20 earnings release, the company revealed that Bamlanivimab had made sales of $871m.

Lilly says its aim is to also have 1m doses of the Bamlanivimab / Etesevimab combo available by H121, which will be produced in collaboration with the pharma Amgen (AMGN). Management has forecast sales of $1bn-$2bn for Bamlanivimab alone this year, out of a forecast total group revenues of $27.25bn, underlining the significance of the treatment, whose value cannot be measured in financial terms alone. Now that the combo is approved, it may be that this forecast substantially undervalues the eventual revenue contribution.

The second treatment of major significance to Lilly and its climbing share price is its Alzheimer's treatment, Donanemab. Alzheimer's has no cure and there are only a handful of approved treatments for the disease, none of which are more than marginally effective.

In its 272 patient Phase 2 TRAILBLAZER-ALZ trial, Donanemab met the primary endpoint of change from baseline to 76 weeks in the Integrated Alzheimer's Disease Rating Scale ("iADRS") - a composite of cognitive measure ADAS-Cog13 and functional measure ADCS-iADL - slowing decline by a statistically significant 32% relative to placebo.

Donanemab targets a pyroglutamated form of amyloid beta called N3pG. Amyloid plaque - caused by extracellular deposits of the Amyloid Beta protein - is a well known target for Alzheimer's, its clearance being linked with improved cognitive functioning. In TRAILBLAZER-ALZ, Donanemab showed an 84 centiloid reduction of amyloid plaque at 76 weeks, compared to a baseline of 108 centiloids. Lilly's Chief Scientific Officer Daniel Skovronsky commented:

"In conjunction with our expertise in amyloid and tau imaging, this allowed us to conduct a trial to test if reducing amyloid plaques in Alzheimer's patients to levels seen in scans of healthy individuals could result in clinically meaningful slowing of cognitive decline. The positive results we have obtained today give us confidence in Donanemab and support its rapid and deep plaque clearance for the potential treatment of Alzheimer's disease."

After the results were published on Jan. 11th, Lilly's share price jumped from $166 to an all-time peak of $212 in a matter of days. Lilly will announce full data from the trial on March 13th, and has another pivotal trial ongoing - TRAILBLAZER-ALZ 2 - which will enroll twice the number of patients and last 18 months, reading out full data in 2023, but providing top line data this year.

It's hard to overestimate the significance of an Alzheimer's breakthrough. Biogen (BIIB) has come closest to securing an approval in recent years with Aducanumab, which also targets amyloid beta but has a chequered development history, having been withdrawn by Biogen after showing futility in 2 Phase 3 trials in 2019, then reinstated, and then being refused a recommendation for approval by an FDA advisory panel, before the FDA delayed its final approval decision by a further 3 months in February, requesting more data from Biogen. A final decision is now expected in June.

The success of Aducanumab may be complementary to the success of Donanemab, or vice versa, but what is not in doubt is the market opportunity. When the market believed the FDA advisory panel would rule in favour of Aducanumab back in November, Biogen's share price rose from $246, to $354 - a 44% gain - overnight, whilst Donanemab's potential sales volumes have been pegged as high as $10bn per annum by analysts.

With 2 major catalysts like Bamlanivimab / Etesevimab and Donanemab in play, it's easy to see why Lilly's share price has been performing so well, but has it reached its peak, given that the EUA handed to Bamlanivimab / Etesevimab and its now likely full approval has been baked into the share price, along with the potential of Donanemab?

At current price, Lilly stock could certainly be perceived as a risky investment opportunity - until this year, it had never traded above $170 - but my gut feeling is there may be more upside coming in 2021, and there is a 3rd persuasive reason why this may be the case.

Lilly's current portfolio is performing well, delivering 10% annual revenue growth in FY20, and management's FY21 forecasts suggest that double-digit growth will be achieved in 2021 as well. If that level of growth can be sustained until 2025, then my discounted cash flow ("DCF") analysis indicates that the present day value of Lilly is ~$243bn, or >$250 per share - before we even begin contemplating an Alzheimer's approval.

Later in this article I will review Lilly's FY20 performance, and also consider its pipeline beyond Bamlanivimab / Etesevimab and Donanemab - there are plenty of reasons for optimism here too - and discuss my DCF valuation of the company.

Investment fundamentals of selected Big Pharma concerns compared. Source: my table using data from TradingView, Google Finance.

As we can see above, Lilly is the priciest of the "Big Pharma" stocks, but the company also has the lowest share count - nearly 2x less than the next least, AbbVie (ABBV). Its dividend yield is also the lowest, although at $3.40 per annum it can be considered competitive. Lilly's EPS and net profit margins are best in class, indicative of a well-run company that delivers value to shareholders, and although its level of debt is high, again I see this as a potential strength, since Lilly appears to deploy resources efficiently, developing a strong portfolio and pipeline.

The price to sales, EBITDA multiple and P/E ratio are somewhat high, which is mainly down to the recent share price gains. Lilly did not get involved in the COVID vaccine race, but besides Gilead (GILD) and Remdesivir, is the only pharma to have developed a promising treatment in an area of substantial unmet need, and the signs are that Bamlanivimab / Etesevimab may prove to be the superior treatment.

From an investment perspective, then, there is a lot to like about Lilly, the only uncertainty being whether the market's enthusiasm for Lilly stock will last, or whether a pullback is likely.

Performance of Big Pharma stock prices - past 5 years. Source: TradingView.

As we can see above, in the past 5 years, no Big Pharma concern has achieved a price spike comparable to Lilly's recent gain, and I should also caution that generally, my fair value price calculations for stocks in this sector run ahead of the current trading price.

Big Pharma concerns are perennially undervalued in my view - due to the short shelf lives of their drugs, the intense market competition, and the pace of drug development - and as such do not tend to generate long-term momentum. Not all Big Pharmas are alike, however, and Lilly's strengths are in areas such as Diabetes where there is currently less competition and a rapidly growing market.

We may know more about the sustainability of the recent bull run on Lilly shares when the company releases full data from the TRAILBLAZER-ALZ trial of Donanemab on March 13th. Overall, Donanemab is Lilly's major price catalyst - for downside and upside - so investors may wish to wait for results before making an investment decision. Interim data from the Phase 3 trial ought to available later this year. Historically, many Alzheimer's treatments have shown promise before failing in later stage trials.

We may not know for sure about Donanemab for another 18 months, but my feeling is that Lilly will sustain its higher valuation and probably rise higher in 2021, with the promise of its pipeline backed up by the strong performance of its commercialised portfolio, with a full approval of Bamlanivimab / Etesevimab arriving in a few months' time to provide further upside momentum.

Eli Lilly - Recent Performance

Eli Lilly - FY20 commercialised product performance. Source: my table using data from Lilly 10-K submission 2020.

Diabetes Franchise

As we can see above, Lilly's Diabetes franchise accounts for ~47% of all revenues, led by Trulicity - a GLP-1 receptor agonist administered via a once-weekly injection - which made $5bn of sales in FY20 - up 23% year-on-year.

Trulicity is indicated for people with Type 2 diabetes, stimulating the production of insulin and helping to lower blood glucose levels and reduce weight. The treatment competes for market share against Novo Nordisk's (NVO) Ozempic and orally administered Rybelsus, but so far Trulicity has been able to protect its market share and even grow sales, with data suggesting patients show greater levels of adherence to Trulicity (60% vs 43%) and use Trulicity for longer (31% drop off in usage at 6 months vs. 41% for Ozempic).

Trulicity also won a new approval in 2020, for cardiovascular risk reduction, leading analysts to set a new peak sales target of $7.43bn.

Sales of Jardiance - a once daily orally administered SGLT2 inhibitor that prevents sodium glucose transport proteins filtered by the kidney from being reabsorbed into the bloodstream - rose 22% to $1.15bn. Jardiance is marketed and sold jointly by Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim, claiming 60% of the SGLT2 market in Type 2 diabetes.

The 2 companies are hopeful that the treatment will secure a new approval in heart failure with reduced ejection fraction ("HFrEF") based on results from its EMPEROR-reduced trial in which the drug achieved a 25% reduction in the combined primary endpoint of cardiovascular death or hospitalisation compared to placebo.

If an approval is secured, analysts expect Jardiance sales to peak at $4.6bn, although the treatment has also displayed potential efficacy against decline in kidney function and may therefore secure a further approval in Chronic Kidney Disease ("CKD"). Rival SGLT2 inhibitors include AstraZeneca's (AZN) Farxiga - also chasing approval in HFrEF - and Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) Invokana, whose sales had been impacted by an FDA boxed warning, which was removed in August last year.

Humalog - an insulin treatment that went off-patent in 2014 - saw sales decline 7% to $2.6bn, whilst injectable human insulin therapy Humulin's sales fell 2.4% to $1.3bn, and Basaglar - part of the Boehringer partnership grew 1.1% to $1.1bn, with sales falling in the US owing to lower realised prices, but growing ex-US owing to increased sales volumes.

To summarise, Lilly's Diabetes franchise looks to be in a good place, led by Trulicity and Jardiance whose earliest patent expiry dates in the US are 2026 and 2028 respectively, and whose potential label expansions ought to compensate for falling sales of Humalog. Lilly's main competitor in the space is Novo Nordisk, but diabetes treatment is a growing market forecast to nearly double in size between 2015 and 2025, from ~$31bn, to $59bn.

Longer term, the biggest threat to Lilly's market share may come medical device makers such as DexCom (DXCM), Medtronic (MDT) and Abbott (ABT) who are rapidly advancing their integrated Continuous Glucose Monitoring devices ("iCGMs") designed to measure blood glucose levels and automatically administer insulin when needed.

Immunology & Oncology

Immunology and Oncology make up 10% and 20% of Lilly's revenues respectively. Lilly's Taltz is an injectable humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to interleukin 17A, neutralising it and reducing inflammation. Taltz is approved for treatment of Plaque Psoriasis, Psoriatic Arthritis, and Ankylosing Spondylitis, amongst others and grew sales by 31% year-on-year to $1.8bn.

Olumiant is a JAK inhibitor approved for Rheumatoid Arthritis and chasing approval in Atopic Dermatitis ("AD"), although safety concerns have dogged sales and approvals of JAK inhibitors - a higher dose formulation of Olumiant has already been rejected by the FDA in AD.

The auto-immune market is vast - worth in excess of $50bn across dermatological and gastro-intestinal conditions - but almost every major Pharmaceutical has a handful of different treatment types targeting the space - from AbbVie's IL-23 inhibitor Skyrizi and JAK inhibitor Rinvoq, to Sanofi's (SNY) monoclonal antibody Dupixent, to Bristol-Myers Squibb's (BMY) Zeposia.

The fact that AbbVie's mega-blockbuster Humira - a tumor necrosis factor inhibitor - goes off patent in 2023 however may open up the market and enable both Taltz and Olumiant to grab more market share, and Olumiant's oral administration gives it another competitive advantage.

In oncology, Alimta - approved for treatment of locally-advanced and metastatic non-small cell lung cancer ("NSCLC") grew sales to $2.3bn in FY20, up 10% year-on-year but the drug may go off patent in 2022, which places its future sales potential in jeopardy.

Cyramza is a monoclonal antibody approved to treat tumor types including gastric, colorectal, hepatocellular and non small cell lung cancers. The drug delivered sales of $1bn in FY20, up 12% year-on-year although again competition is fierce across all of its markets, including NSCLC where AstraZeneca's Tagrisso looks to be emerging as the superior treatment option.

Verzenio grew sales by 57% in FY20 to $912m, and the kinase inhibitor looks to be Lilly's most exciting growth prospect in oncology. It has established a ~20% market share in metastatic breast cancer since approval in 2017 and pending approval in earlier stage treatment, has been pegged for a potential $4.6bn of sales.

In summary, Lilly does face some challenges in both immunology and oncology with the sheer number of treatments battling for supremacy across all of the main markets, and due to patent challenges, notably in oncology with best-selling Alimta.

With Taltz and Olumiant being relatively new treatment types, however, and Verzenio showing best-in-class potential in breast cancer treatment, I would back sales to keep growing, and that is before we consider the company's pipeline which includes Sintilimab (Tyvyt), subject to a regulatory submission for NSCLC, and Selpercatinib (Retevmo) which recently won an approval in NSCLC and Thyroid cancer and has been pegged for blockbuster sales.

Neuroscience and Others

Lilly's neuroscience division accounts for 6.3% of all revenues and includes the promising Emgality - a CGRP inhibitor approved for migraine treatment - which grew sales by 123% last year to $362m on the back of a nationwide marketing campaign. Competitors include Amgen’s Aimovig and Teva's Ajovy, but Emgality already has 31% of the CGRP migraine market, apparently, which might indicate that its growth potential is restricted unless it can expand its label. Cymbalta is an antidepressant used for treating depression, anxiety disorder, and pain and a solid earner for Lilly in the tricky CNS market, making $768m of sales in FY20 - up 5% year-on-year.

The "Other" section (17% of revenues) includes some of Lilly's fallen giants, like erectile disfunction treatment Cialis - a one-time blockbuster - and Forteo - an injectable treatment for back pain that is suffering from biosimilar competition, but still makes a meaningful contribution to Lilly's revenues, claiming >$1bn of sales in FY20.

These 2 assets were joined by Bamlanivimab in 2020, which may quickly surpass their earning power. Arguably there is a question mark over how widely Bamlanivimab would be used if COVID is pushed to the point of extinction by mass vaccination and herd immunity, but if the virus become endemic as many scientists believe it will, its use ought to be widespread, and Lilly may target label expansion as it learns more about the mAb.

Pipeline

Lilly - key events in 2021. Source: company Q420 earnings presentation.

As above there are many potential data readouts, regulatory submissions and regulatory actions to look forward to from Lilly in 2021 besides Bamlanivimab / Etesevimab and Donanemab, capable of generating further market goodwill for the company, and boosting its long-term revenue prospects.

Abemaciclib (Verzenio) will be targeting an FDA approval for early-stage breast cancer, as discussed above, as will Olumiant in AD, Jardiance in HFrEF, and Retevmo in NSCLC and thyroid cancer in the EU. Tanezumab in back pain is a potential $500m opportunity, analysts believe.

Late stage trial data is expected from 2 more auto-immune candidates - the anti-IL-23 MAb Mirikizumab, in Ulcerative Colitis, and Lebrikizumab, in AD. Both candidates face fierce competition but if they deliver best-in-class safety and efficacy data multi-billion sales are virtually guaranteed (although it is a big "if").

In diabetes, Tirzepatide - an insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) and glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist - is seen as a long term hedge against Trulicity's loss of patent protection in 2027. Lilly has invested billions into developing the drug, which recently read out trial data that showed superiority over Novo Nordisk's Ozempic, potentially making it the long-term future of diabetes treatment. Sales in the double-digit billions may be a possibility.

Finally, there is LOXO-305 - a product of Lilly's 2019, $8bn buyout of Loxo Oncology (alongside Retevmo) which will read out Phase 3 data from trials targeting a number of hematological cancers, including as a monotherapy, combo, and first-line treatment in 2021. Early data has been impressive - in Mantle Cell Lymphoma, for example, LOXO-305 generated an Overall Response Rate ("ORR") of 52%, and the treatment may go on to challenge the market dominance of other BTK inhibitors - such as AbbVie's Imbruvica - in substantial markets such as Non Hodgkin's Lymphoma.

Valuation and Target Price

In my view, there is enough promise within Lilly's commercialised portfolio and near-term pipeline to support a revenue growth rate of 10% per annum even without factoring in the potential contribution of Donanemab, which could lift overall sales volumes by as much as 30% per annum, although at present, its chance of an eventual approval should probably be rated <50%.

As such my forecasts for Lilly's growth over the next 5 years look as per the below table.

Lilly 5-year revenue and free cash flow forecast. Source: my table using my assumptions using company historical financials + guidance.

My table assumes that Lilly's revenues grow to $44bn by FY26, and I am easing OPEX ever so slightly year-on-year so that it decreases from 71% in FY20, to 61% by FY26. My EPS forecast of $14.7 by FY26 and a net profit margin of 32% may seem high, with EPS doubling over a 5-year period to a level that would be beyond the expectation of most companies, but my forward P/E is only 14x in FY26, and I am still giving the company an ample R&D and SG&A budget, and omitting Donanemab from my calculations.

After tax (15%), depreciation (5.4% of total revenues) and CAPEX - which I am keeping constant - I calculate a free cash flow of $15.45bn by FY26, which works out at FCF per share of $17, and a price to FCF ratio of 12x.

Finally, I am using a weighted average cost of capital of 8.5% (risk free rate of 1.6%, expected market return of 9% and beta of 1) and after applying discount factors to future FCF I calculate a firm value of $244bn, and a present day share price of $255.

Conclusion - Is Lilly's Outlook Rosier Than Its Already Generous Valuation Suggests? I'm Inclined To Think So

Market pragmatists will probably feel that after the long bull run Lilly has been on, reality may bite across the rest of 2021, and this is sound reasoning, based on the notion that Big Pharmas like Lilly just aren't supposed to grow their share price by 30% in 3 months, or by 40% in 6 months, unless they are emerging from a major market sell-off.

But in a few days' time Lilly will release full data from TRAILBLAZER-ALZ - a significant price catalyst - and in a few months' time the company may secure full approval for Bamlanivimab / Etesevimab, or failing that, more purchase orders from major governments or organisations around the world.

Later in the year data from Lilly's $2bn trial of Tirzepatide will read out, a treatment that could claim >$10bn in annual sales, and Phase 3 Donanemab data will also be released. And at the end of the year, Lilly expects to post revenues >$27bn - up >10% year-on-year for the second year in a row.

Whether that will be enough to support my target price of $255 probably depends on the Donanemab data but as I have tried to argue, even without this opportunity, Lilly does look to be exceptionally well-positioned for growth in 2021 and beyond.

Naturally there are no guarantees that Lilly's approval shots will come off, or that newly approved drugs will be able to replace the falling sales of former blockbusters in the years to come. But I think that Lilly's wide profit margins and operational organisation - demonstrating management's good stewardship - give the company more leeway than many other Pharmas, and as such I think the company deserves its current valuation.

Some Pharmas, like Bristol-Myers Squibb or AbbVie are burdened by debt following major acquisitions (Celgene and Allergan) which is hampering their share price performance even while they deliver impressive growth. Lilly does not have this issue, and since I am bullish on both BMY and ABBV, I will stick my neck out and say I believe Lilly stock will trade in a range between $225 and $250 come year-end.

The downside risk is bad Donanemab data, which could drop the share price back below $170 - which would be undeserved but inevitable in my view - and it will be interesting to see how the FDA's verdict on Biogen's Aducanumab approval will affect Lilly.

If the worst comes to the worst, there is always the dividend to fall back on, plus the comforting fact that Lilly's share price has grown steadily for 5 years plus, so even a significant setback may not hamper the long-term growth of a company that had a knockout 2020, and offers even better prospects for 2021.