The semiconductor company Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) could be getting back on track, or maybe it's simply in a bounce that will reverse again. This chart illustrates how bumpy its earnings per share have been over the past decade:
On the Media section of its website, it begins its elevator pitch with this sentence, "Trusted by the world's leading technology companies for 25 years, we move, store, process and secure the world's data with semiconductor solutions designed for our customers' current needs and future ambitions."
A more detailed description of what it does comes from its 10-K for fiscal 2020:
It serves customers in four markets:
As well as organic growth, Marvell is expanding through acquisitions; recent deals include:
Risks
There are numerous risks involved in owning Marvell stock, including these:
Another risk comes from intense competition in the industry; as Marvell reported in its 10-K:
"The markets for our products are intensely competitive, and are characterized by rapid technological change, evolving industry standards, frequent new product introductions and pricing pressures. Competition has intensified as a result of the increasing demand for higher levels of performance, integration and smaller process geometries. We expect competition to further intensify as current competitors strengthen the depth and breadth of their product offerings, either through in-house development or by acquiring existing technology."
It named these companies as its main competitors: Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD), Broadcom Limited (AVGO), Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (CY), Inphi Corporation (which it is now in the process of acquiring), Intel Corporation (INTC), MediaTek Inc., Mellanox Technologies Limited (MLNX), Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP), and more.
In reporting on its fourth quarter and fiscal 2021 results, Marvell noted:
While the company offered first quarter, fiscal 2022 guidance, it did not provide an outlook for the full year.
As this excerpt from the Seeking Alpha evaluations shows, Marvell posts good growth metrics:
Other information from the table includes:
This section of the fundamentals is not encouraging to would-be investors. Here are the histories of the operating margin and the profit margin, both in negative territory:
The company may have the capacity to become quite profitable when it slows its push for growth; the gross margin was 50.13% at the end of fiscal 2021.
Looking at the other elements of profitability, revenue growth also has been bumpy. It dropped off dramatically in 2016 and 2017, before heading upward again in 2018:
EBITDA took a plunge in 2015, recovered, and then tumbled again:
Roughly the same pattern applies to earnings per diluted share; here's the earnings chart again:
What happened in 2016 to cause the deep dips in revenue, EBITDA, and earnings per share? The company reported in its 10-K for fiscal 2016, "Fiscal 2016 was a challenging year for Marvell as increasing competitive dynamics in the handset market were compounded by softer demand conditions in PC and enterprise networking markets." Revenues were down in all its end markets, most seriously in storage product sales which fell by 31%.
To get out of the slump, the company promised, "We are focused on our core technologies to improve our position and growth potential in our target markets of storage, networking and wireless connectivity."
As we saw, there were significant improvements in fiscal 2017 and 2018. The CEO of the management team that produced that improvement, Matthew Murphy, remains in place today.
Marvell began paying a dividend of $0.06 per quarter, or $0.24 per year, in 2012, and has paid the same amount every year since then.
The recent, rapid gains in the share price have driven down the yield. In January 2020, when the share price was in the mid-$20s, the yield was around 1.00%. After the price began recovering, the yield began falling. The current yield is 0.56%.
Because the dividend payout ratio is 17.5%, it should be sustainable for the long-run (it was not reduced during the 2016 slump).
In the past decade, Marvell reduced the number of shares outstanding, then reversed course in 2019 and 2020. That new shares were diluting, but investors also gained three new assets/companies.
In the fourth-quarter and full-year earnings release, the company forecast a slight decline on a diluted basis and a slight increase on a basic count (weighted-average in both cases).
With the price now near an all-time high, it seems unlikely the company will buy back any shares in the near future.
First, and as discussed, Marvell's share price shot up after the COVID-19 plunge in the spring of 2020:
It is expensive when compared with its peers in the Information Technology industry, as illustrated by this excerpt from the Seeking Alpha value table:
The only positive valuation metrics are those for price/book (trailing 12 months) and price/book (FWD), which clock in at B and B+ respectively.
Ownership
According to Nasdaq.com, institutional investors own 91.87% of Marvell's stock. The three largest positions are those of:
The heavy presence of institutional investors should be a reassuring factor for retail investors since the former are run by professional managers who can dedicate more resources to due diligence than most of the rest of us can. They also tend to provide price stability, as 'patient' investors. Of course, they're not always right, but the odds are in their favor.
On balance, it seems Marvell is getting back on track after a rocky 2020. It holds its own in a highly competitive industry and the same CEO leads the management team that pulled the company out of its troubles mid-decade. Investors, including the professionals at pension funds and mutual funds, apparently see some promise as well, as they've dramatically bid up the share price.
Investors who buy now should expect to pay a premium price; it is an expensive stock thanks to anticipation about its prospects. Buying its dividends is also expensive because the rising share price has driven down the yield.
Growth investors looking for potential capital gains may take an interest. Value investors will find the price too high and income investors will find the yield too low.
