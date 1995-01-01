The semiconductor company Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) could be getting back on track, or maybe it's simply in a bounce that will reverse again. This chart illustrates how bumpy its earnings per share have been over the past decade:

Data by YCharts

About Marvell

On the Media section of its website, it begins its elevator pitch with this sentence, "Trusted by the world's leading technology companies for 25 years, we move, store, process and secure the world's data with semiconductor solutions designed for our customers' current needs and future ambitions."

A more detailed description of what it does comes from its 10-K for fiscal 2020:

It calls itself a global fabless semiconductor solutions provider of high-performance data infrastructure products.

The company sells technology in the areas of analog, mixed-signal, compute, digital signal processing, networking, security, and storage.

And, "Our semiconductor solutions are architected and designed to move, store, process and secure the world's data faster and more reliably than anyone else."

It serves customers in four markets:

Carrier: The rapid growth of mobile data is forcing carriers to "re-architect their infrastructure to distributed smart 5G architectures, increasing capabilities, performance and density while lowering total costs."

Enterprise: "Marvell's networking, security, compute and storage portfolio delivers the innovative intelligence technologies needed to tackle the growing borderless campus."

Automotive: Because of advanced features such as collision detection, lane departure warnings, and autonomous driving, modern vehicles are becoming mobile data centers, handling massive amounts of data that must be processed, networked, and stored. Marvell is delivering auto chipsets to manage this data.

Data Centers: As they deal with increasing numbers of customers and applications, data centers need to scale their operations securely and efficiently. Marvell provides building blocks and architectures to handle those infrastructure needs.

Acquisitions

As well as organic growth, Marvell is expanding through acquisitions; recent deals include:

Aquantia Corp., a manufacturer of high-speed transceivers that include copper and optical physical layer products, bought in September 2019.

Avera Semiconductor, the ASIC (Application Specific Integrated Circuit) business of GlobalFoundries, in November 2019.

Inphi Corporation (IPHI), a deal announced in October 2020, but not yet finalized, a sale the Chinese government is reviewing. The news release announcing the deal reported, "Inphi has built a leading high-speed data interconnect platform uniquely suited to meet the insatiable demand for increased bandwidth and low power for the cloud data centers and global networks of the future."

Risks

There are numerous risks involved in owning Marvell stock, including these:

As the list above shows, the company is a busy acquisitor, and acquisitions do not always go as planned. There can be errors in valuation, integration, and coordination, the acquired entities may have skeletons in their closets, and they may distract management from its core business.

It is a technology company, an industry that sees new and disruptive products frequently, products that could leapfrog or diminish demand for those of Marvell (more below).

Trade conflicts may affect its ability to do business; in the 10-K for 2020, it reported concern about issues between China and the U.S., as well as between Japan and South Korea.

Four companies are responsible for much of its revenue: Western Digital (WDC), Toshiba (TSE:6502), and Seagate (STX), as well as the distributor Wintech. In fiscal 2020, it was able to reduce that dependency to less than 30%.

Competition

Another risk comes from intense competition in the industry; as Marvell reported in its 10-K:

"The markets for our products are intensely competitive, and are characterized by rapid technological change, evolving industry standards, frequent new product introductions and pricing pressures. Competition has intensified as a result of the increasing demand for higher levels of performance, integration and smaller process geometries. We expect competition to further intensify as current competitors strengthen the depth and breadth of their product offerings, either through in-house development or by acquiring existing technology."

It named these companies as its main competitors: Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD), Broadcom Limited (AVGO), Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (CY), Inphi Corporation (which it is now in the process of acquiring), Intel Corporation (INTC), MediaTek Inc., Mellanox Technologies Limited (MLNX), Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP), and more.

Recent Results

In reporting on its fourth quarter and fiscal 2021 results, Marvell noted:

Net revenue for the year was $3.0 billion, up from $2.7 billion in fiscal 2020.

GAAP net income was a loss of $277 million (- $0.41 per share), compared with net income of $1.6 billion or $2.34 per share the previous year.

Non-GAAP net income was $627 million, or $0.92 per diluted share, up from $444 million ($0.66 per diluted share).

While the company offered first quarter, fiscal 2022 guidance, it did not provide an outlook for the full year.

Growth

As this excerpt from the Seeking Alpha evaluations shows, Marvell posts good growth metrics:

Other information from the table includes:

Levered free cash flow growth (YoY): 78.16%.

Forward return on equity growth: 26.84%.

CAPEX growth (YoY): 30.37%.

Profitability

This section of the fundamentals is not encouraging to would-be investors. Here are the histories of the operating margin and the profit margin, both in negative territory:

Data by YCharts

The company may have the capacity to become quite profitable when it slows its push for growth; the gross margin was 50.13% at the end of fiscal 2021.

Looking at the other elements of profitability, revenue growth also has been bumpy. It dropped off dramatically in 2016 and 2017, before heading upward again in 2018:

Data by YCharts

EBITDA took a plunge in 2015, recovered, and then tumbled again:

Data by YCharts

Roughly the same pattern applies to earnings per diluted share; here's the earnings chart again:

Data by YCharts

What happened in 2016 to cause the deep dips in revenue, EBITDA, and earnings per share? The company reported in its 10-K for fiscal 2016, "Fiscal 2016 was a challenging year for Marvell as increasing competitive dynamics in the handset market were compounded by softer demand conditions in PC and enterprise networking markets." Revenues were down in all its end markets, most seriously in storage product sales which fell by 31%.

To get out of the slump, the company promised, "We are focused on our core technologies to improve our position and growth potential in our target markets of storage, networking and wireless connectivity."

As we saw, there were significant improvements in fiscal 2017 and 2018. The CEO of the management team that produced that improvement, Matthew Murphy, remains in place today.

Dividend and Share Repurchases

Marvell began paying a dividend of $0.06 per quarter, or $0.24 per year, in 2012, and has paid the same amount every year since then.

The recent, rapid gains in the share price have driven down the yield. In January 2020, when the share price was in the mid-$20s, the yield was around 1.00%. After the price began recovering, the yield began falling. The current yield is 0.56%.

Data by YCharts

Because the dividend payout ratio is 17.5%, it should be sustainable for the long-run (it was not reduced during the 2016 slump).

In the past decade, Marvell reduced the number of shares outstanding, then reversed course in 2019 and 2020. That new shares were diluting, but investors also gained three new assets/companies.

Data by YCharts

In the fourth-quarter and full-year earnings release, the company forecast a slight decline on a diluted basis and a slight increase on a basic count (weighted-average in both cases).

With the price now near an all-time high, it seems unlikely the company will buy back any shares in the near future.

Valuation

First, and as discussed, Marvell's share price shot up after the COVID-19 plunge in the spring of 2020:

Data by YCharts

It is expensive when compared with its peers in the Information Technology industry, as illustrated by this excerpt from the Seeking Alpha value table:

The only positive valuation metrics are those for price/book (trailing 12 months) and price/book (FWD), which clock in at B and B+ respectively.

Ownership

According to Nasdaq.com, institutional investors own 91.87% of Marvell's stock. The three largest positions are those of:

FMR LLC: At year's end it owned 100,768,315 shares, an increase of 1.384% from the end of the third quarter, and worth $4.419 billion.

T Rowe Price Associates Inc., 78,784,783 shares, a decrease of -6.868% in the quarter and valued at $3.455 billion.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings by 0.63% in the quarter, to 60,806,111 shares worth $2.666 billion.

The heavy presence of institutional investors should be a reassuring factor for retail investors since the former are run by professional managers who can dedicate more resources to due diligence than most of the rest of us can. They also tend to provide price stability, as 'patient' investors. Of course, they're not always right, but the odds are in their favor.

Conclusion

On balance, it seems Marvell is getting back on track after a rocky 2020. It holds its own in a highly competitive industry and the same CEO leads the management team that pulled the company out of its troubles mid-decade. Investors, including the professionals at pension funds and mutual funds, apparently see some promise as well, as they've dramatically bid up the share price.

Investors who buy now should expect to pay a premium price; it is an expensive stock thanks to anticipation about its prospects. Buying its dividends is also expensive because the rising share price has driven down the yield.

Growth investors looking for potential capital gains may take an interest. Value investors will find the price too high and income investors will find the yield too low.