Because of the coronavirus-induced depressed oil prices, the Canadian oil and gas producer Yangarra Resources (OTCPK:YGRAF) delivered underwhelming results last year. Its net debt increased while production volume shrank.

However, with the recovery in oil prices, the stock is up more than 200% in just one year. Yet it's not too late to invest in the stock, as upside potential remains significant.

Underwhelming performance

Yangarra reduced its production volume by 21% from 12,572 barrels or equivalent per day (boe/d) in 2019 to 9,888 boe/d last year.

Source: Q4 2020 MD&A

That significant drop was partly related to third-party infrastructure maintenance. But the company also reduced its capital program in the context of depressed oil prices.

Indeed, WTI prices dropped from an average of US$57.03/bbl in 2019 to US$39.40/bbl last year.

Source: Q4 2020 MD&A

Lower commodity prices and reduced production volumes led to a year-over-year 51% drop in adjusted funds flow in 2020 to only C$46 million.

Thus, with C$51 million of capital expenditure, the company generated negative free cash flow in 2020 and net debt increased from C$188 million at the end of 2019 to C$197 million at the end of last year.

As a result, the company's net debt-to-adjusted funds flow ratio jumped to 4.2, up from 2.3 one year before, which becomes elevated.

Mixed reserves report

In addition to unfavorable commodity prices last year, the company lowered its expectations from its wells in the bioturbated Cardium formation, based on historical data accumulated since 2016. As a result, proved developed producing (PDP) reserves decreased by 12% in 2020 to 22,754 Mboe.

But because of reduced development costs, proved and proved + probable (2P) reserves increased by 10% and 8%, respectively.

Source: Press release Q4 2020

Significant free cash flow

Following those challenging results in 2020, oil prices have recovered with WTI spot prices at approximately US$65/bbl. In comparison, Yangarra is poised to generate significant free cash flow at WTI prices above US$50/bbl.

In particular, because of the reduced capital program last year, the higher decline of fewer new wells involves lower maintenance capital of C$40 million annually to sustain production at 10,000 boe/d.

That means free cash flow would become positive at last year's depressed oil prices (WTI of US$39.40/bbl), as adjusted funds flow of C$46 million with a production volume of 9,888 boe/d exceed updated sustaining costs of C$40 million.

Besides, management detailed cumulative five-year free cash flow estimates depending on commodity prices.

Leaving aside the confusing chart below, it's interesting to note that, assuming flat production during five years at an average and conservative WTI price of US$50/bbl, the company should generate C$168 million of cumulative free cash flow.

And with more optimistic price assumptions and production growth to 21,500 boe/d by 2025, cumulative free cash flow would double to C$336 million.

Source: Investor presentation March 2020

Still cheap

So of course, with the improving commodity prices and strong free cash flow potential at WTI prices above US$50, Yangarra's stock price surged by more than 200% in just one year.

Data by YCharts

Yet the stock remains cheap.

At a share price of C$1.33, Yangarra's market cap corresponds to C$124.5 million, taking into account 93.6 million diluted shares.

Assuming WTI prices of US$50/bbl and average annual free cash flow of C$33.6 million at a flat production of 10,000 boe/d (corresponding to management's estimated C$168 million of cumulative five-year free cash flow), free cash flow yield becomes attractive at C$33.6 million / C$124.5 million = 27%.

You should take into account the significant debt load of C$197 million at the end of last year, though. But the company can reduce its net debt-to-adjusted funds flow ratio to two in about one year at WTI prices of US$50/bbl.

Also, looking at the company's 2020 reserves report, the discount of the stock price to Net Asset Value (NAV) remains significant.

Granted, NAV calculations exclude costs such as general and administrative expenses. And they are based on long-term price and capital assumptions that can vary by a wide margin.

But because of last year's depressed oil prices, independent evaluators have lowered their commodity price estimates compared to the year before, which provides an extra margin of safety.

As an illustration, Yangarra's NAV has been calculated based on the assumed WTI price of US$46/bbl this year. In comparison, WTI spot prices are now trading above US$60/bbl.

Source: Press release Q4 2020

The table below shows Yangarra's stock is trading at a significant discount to its proved and 2P NAV estimates, which provides some comfortable margin of safety.

Reserve type NAV/share Share price (C$1.33) discount to NAV PDP C$1.37 2.9% Proved C$9.40 85.9% 2P C$14.21 90.6%

Source: Author, based on company reports

Looking forward

Given its significant debt load, Yangarra will most likely face refinancing challenges if WTI prices drop well below US$40/bbl during several quarters.

But if you consider WTI prices will average US$50/bbl over the next several years, the Canadian producer becomes an attractive investment opportunity at a significant 27% free cash flow yield with extra upside potential at WTI spot prices above US$60/bbl.