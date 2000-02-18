Company Description

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) is the world's largest towing and recovery equipment company with sales globally. They manufacture wreckers, car carriers, and vehicle transport trailers. The bodies of the wreckers and car carriers are installed on truck chassis which are made by 3rd parties. They purchase the chassis from 3rd parties, install their manufactured bodies, and then sell them to customers through a distributor network.

Wreckers recover and tow disabled vehicles. Car carriers are flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that allow towing operators to drive or winch a vehicle onto the bed for transport. Finally, transport trailers are multi-deck vehicle transporters that move multiple vehicles at once. They have hydraulic ramps for loading vehicles.

Thesis: Strong Brands, Innovation Drives Growth, & Distributor Moat

Miller Industries cobbled together the top towing and recovery equipment brands in the 1990s. It has since invested in innovation which has produced double-digit compound annual sales growth. The company has a dominant market share position. Its brand recognition combined with its innovation inspires its customers and distributors to pay their way to see showings of its new products. That's a strong customer loyalty signal.

Its appeal is Apple-like. It generates a lot of social media buzz because the showings are a spectacle. Most viewers aren't purchasing wreckers, but it's certainly not a bad thing for thousands to be in awe of what the company unveils. It must inspire employees to work to their best ability.

The firm's independent distributors don't have exclusivity agreements, but 85% of distributors do not offer products of any other towing and recovery equipment manufacturer. That shows brand loyalty. Its distributor network is a competitive advantage/moat.

A Wild Company History (Lessons For Today)

Taking a few minutes to review the history of Miller Industries helps understand where it is now. Investors not interested in Miller's products probably view this as a 'boring' company. Its valuation is low and its stock performance had only been ok before the recent spike in the past few months. Plus, the company is the antithesis of promotional. There are no investor slide presentations and the quarterly calls often don't have any analyst questions. It's ironic that this is now a sleepy cyclical company because in the late 1990s, it was compared to Microsoft. It was one of the hottest companies in the stock market.

William G Miller founded the company in 1990 and started working for it full time in 1994. His initial strategy was to find once-great brand names in the fragmented tow truck industry, resurrect the brand, and grow market share by consolidating brands. The three he started with were Century, Challenger, and Holmes International. The company still owns these brands. Besides just buying these brands, Miller rationalized the production process so the same part would fit in any Miller vehicle. Earlier in his career, Miller was known for turning around lagging business lines in big companies. That's why once he had his own company, he was quoted in 1996 as saying:

"The big companies weren't geared toward the shareholders. They were geared toward a bureaucracy."

I love this quote because it signals his ethos is to be customer and shareholder friendly. He doesn't believe in having endless levels of management or wasting investor capital.

Miller's initial strategy was good, but then it got into trouble. This led to the huge boom and bust in its stock price that you see in the chart below. Within this spike and crash there was multiple expansion and contraction. The stock traded at a 65 PE multiple in 1997.

Data by YCharts

However, it wasn't just a change in sentiment that caused the swing. The company began to purchase its distributors to be vertically integrated. The problem was by owning distributors, it was competing with its customers (the distributors it didn't own). This failed strategy explains the importance of distributors and why Miller doesn't own them now. In a similar failed strategy, the firm bought towing services which also caused it to compete with customers. Bill Miller tried doing the same thing he did with buying brands, but owning the distributor network and towing service were disasters.

While the company was dealing with this mistake and experiencing a falling stock price, it dealt with a shareholder class action lawsuit and anti-trust legislation from the Department of Justice. Shareholders claimed Miller disseminated false financial statements. This was thrown out in 1998. In 2000, the anti-trust lawsuit was settled by Miller agreeing to license patents to competitors.

I think the lawsuit with shareholders explains why Miller doesn't promote its stock at all right now. The failed expansion strategy explains why the company invests in its own innovations instead of making acquisitions. The fact that it skirted with disaster in the early 2000s explains why it has a big cash position and no long term debt. The anti-trust lawsuit probably explains why the company doesn't make big acquisitions. The fact that it was potentially considered a monopoly shows its strong market share (it doesn't report that figure). William Miller is still the chairperson. His son is one of the co-CEOs.

Founder Led With Skin In The Game

William G. Miller is the 73 year old Chairman of the Board. He has been on recent quarterly conference calls which suggests he still is a leader. He owns 7.81% of the company which is 891,310 shares worth $38.8 million. His son William G. Miller II is the 42 year old co-CEO. His co-CEO is Jeffrey Badgley who has been with the company since inception. Since Jeff is 68 years old, I think William G. Miller II will take over as the sole CEO within a few years. I'm a fan of family led companies because they are run for the long term. They don't have the agency risk companies with 'professional' CEOs have.

Distributor Moat

As I mentioned, 85% of independent distributors don't sell the competition's products. The company has a dominant market share position which is defended by the distributors whose incentives are in line with the company's. Besides selling their products, distributors provide towing operators with parts and service. Since Miller benefits from its distributor network, it employs sales reps to inform buyers about current new products to drive sales to distributors.

On the Q3 2019 conference call, the chairman Bill Miller stated:

"As Jeff was commenting as to the current attitude of the distributors, we just introduced a new 100-ton rotator at a special showing of which, what was it, Jeff, 1,500 of our distributors and best customers paid their own way there to see it. They were all extremely excited. So I know that they're in very good stead."

Customers and distributors pay their own way to see Miller's new showings because they are a spectacle. Of course, it's also their job to learn about the new products. Miller has a dominant market share position; its dealers have a healthy symbiotic relationship with the company.

Macro

I made the chart below using data from the U.S. Census Bureau to get an idea of Miller's performance and the long term growth trajectory of the market. Miller has international business, meaning this isn't a perfect comparison, but I still find it useful as an investor. I compared Miller's sales growth from 2014 to 2019 with the estimated revenue of all U.S. establishments in the repossession services and motor vehicle towing industries. As you can see, these end markets have had solid growth. Furthermore, Miller outperformed both in all but 2 years. Miller had a 20.4% sales decline in 2020. The industry data isn't out yet.

Source: Author Calculations (Census Data)

Innovation/Social Media Presence

Miller steadily invests in capex to grow the business and come up with new products. While not related to new products, in the latest call the company mentioned two changes/investments it is making to improve the long term success of the business. Firstly, it is re-purposing its existing Greeneville, Tennessee facility to bring specific production capabilities in-house to mitigate future supply chain constraints. This will improve production efficiency once the project is complete later this year. Secondly, it is implementing a new enterprise software system. This caused temporary delivery delays to distributors.

Prior to the pandemic, the company opened up a new R&D facility to work on new products. The chairman explained how the company thinks of investing in capex to drive sales growth on the Q3 2019 call. He said:

"I think that what you have to keep in mind, and having been the founder and built the company, all of our growth historically, which has averaged over, I think our internal growth rate has been over 12% for the entire life of this company, is all done internally with R&D, new products, new ideas. But I also know that if we don't invest in our Capex, we will not be able to continue to get this over 10% per year kind of growth rate. A good example and part of the issue, we just built a whole new R&D center just for the projects that are on the future and the forefront right now, so that we can continue to get this kind of growth rate looking forward. So we spend money to generate money. Our returns are - the Board doesn't like to look at anything under 30%, unless it's a capital constraint kind of issue, capacity constraint. So yes, we spend a little money, but our return is very large compared to making acquisitions or some other alternative."

I love that the company invests to grow rather than buying new companies to outsource innovation. When established players are forced to buy startups, it shows the established player has lost its innovative touch. Miller is still a small company despite its large market share. This combined with strong leadership have allowed the company to innovate and grow ever since the early 2000s, following its business plan errors.

As I mentioned previously, Miller's showings are big events. That's why it has such a strong social media following. The company has 22,500 Instagram followers and 18,200 YouTube subscribers. Its YouTube channel has over 5.3 million views in total. It's vital to start these showings again following the pandemic.

Latest Quarter (Bad 1st Half of Q1)

Q4's earnings report was pretty good when you consider the economic backdrop. Production levels increased 5.9% from Q3 and deliveries continued to expand throughout the quarter. Sales were $178.3 million which was a 12.2% decline from last year. However, net income was $12 million which was an increase of 2.8% (EPS went from $1.03 to $1.05).

Miller is a growth company that faced a cyclical headwind in 2020 like most industrial companies. Its EPS fell from $3.43 to $2.62 which was a 23.7% drop. From 2016 to 2019, its yearly EPS growth was 24.8%, 14.8%, 46.5%, and 15.9%. In that same timeframe, its yearly sales growth was 11.1%, 2.3%, 15.7%, and 15%. I think it will have very strong EPS and sales growth in 2021 because of its weak comps. EPS might even exceed last year's level excluding the 1 time impacts in Q1.

In the first half of Q1, it was hurt by delays to its distributors due to the implementation of its new software, delivery delays due to the extreme winter storms & tightening availability of freight trucks, and COVID-19 related supply chain disruptions. If you back out those one-time factors, I could easily see Miller earning $3.5 in 2021. That gives the stock just a 12.93 PE ratio. Plus, it has cash on the balance sheet and no debt which makes it even cheaper.

I Expect A Dividend Hike In 2021

The company has $57.521 million in cash and temporary investments. It has no long term obligations. Since the company is seeing a full recovery in sales and profits, I think it must raise the dividend later this year. It has a strong cash position, but it has paid the same 72 cents in annual dividends for the past 4 years straight. It has paid a dividend for 41 straight quarters. It's time to increase the payout in 2021.

Risk

The biggest risk to Miller Industries is a slowdown in the economy. Like most industrials, it gets hit hard in recessions. There is less construction, less driving, and less vehicle sales in most recessions. On a positive note, Miller will probably rally on the hope of an infrastructure plan. There is bipartisan support for more infrastructure spending, but I don't know if it will pass. The long-term risk is self-driving cars eliminate car ownership and accidents. That's a far-out risk that I don't see impacting the business in the next 5 to 10 years.

My Position

Miller Industries is a 4.6% position in my taxable account. I wish I would have purchased more when I initially made the investment last July. My initial understanding of the business wasn't as clear as it is now. I learned along the way that its purchases of 3rd party truck chassis suppress margins (they're higher than they appear). I didn't realize how much the company was innovating. It would have helped to have investor slides.