Today's DOL Unemployment Insurance indicates a tepid recovery in employment situation albeit that both initial claims and continued claims decreased against the previous week, but persons receiving some form of benefit increased from 11.3% to 12.6% of the labor force.

The DOL reported on 3/11/2021 unadjusted initial claims, totaled 709,458 (or 0.5% of covered employment) in the week ending March 6, a decrease of 47,170 from the previous week. The 50 year long term average of initial claims as a percentage of Covered Employment (January 1971 to today) is 0.38% and the average of the last business cycle (July 2009 to March 2020) is 0.24%

The advance unadjusted level of insured unemployment in state programs totaled 4,584,706, a decrease of 263,642 from the preceding week.

However, the total number of people claiming benefits in all programs for the week ending February 20 was 20,116,302, an increase of 2,087,376 from the previous week.

These reported numbers, which are graphed below, indicate:

A stagnant situation in the return to work trend (the green line near horizontal since mod November 2020) indicating no meaningful improvement of the employment situation.. That the lowest unemployment rate should be 12.6% (blue line), and if one added the historic 2.6% UCR-PCR spread then the actual unemployment rate should be 15.2%.

In the current Covid-19 situation we believe that the only meaningful figures from DOL's weekly report are:

The non-seasonal adjusted Insured Unemployed.

The total of all persons claiming unemployment benefits in all programs, which includes persons receiving Covid-19 relief who would normally not fall into the insured employed, e.g. self-employed tech workers.

In the figure above we graph the following:

The monthly unemployment rate (UER) as published by the BLS, plotted 2 weeks earlier from the reporting date. (The May UER which is published beginning June is plotted from mid-May to mid-June.

The insured unemployed rate (IUR) is the percentage of insured unemployed persons (not seasonally adjusted) of the labor force. (The number of insured unemployed is published every Thursday, looking back 2 weeks in the DOL's weekly Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims report. The labor force is published monthly by the BLS with the Employment Situation Summary.)

The unemployed persons claiming rate (PCR) is the percentage of persons of the labor force claiming UI benefits in all programs, including the insured unemployed. (The total number of persons claiming benefit is published weekly looking three weeks back.)

The spread UER-IUR, historically at 2.6% (2019 average)

The spread UER-PCR, also historically at 2.6%, as the majority of persons claiming benefit were the insured unemployed.

A recovery would be indicated by the following: