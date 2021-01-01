Thesis

In my last article on MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG), I indicated that MAG's transitioning from a 'safe' bet to a 'strong' bet on silver prices. At that time, MAG was trading at $18.36, and silver prices were witnessing bullish sentiments. The stock went all the way up to $24.43 (MAG's all-time high prices) before the upside trajectory was reversed following a temporary phase of correction in silver prices (which continues, as I write these lines). Another reason which I mentioned in that article was the near-term production from MAG's 44%-owned flagship project; the Juanicipio property. At that time, it was envisaged that MAG will record first production from Juanicipio during Q4 2020. The positive sentiment relating to MAG's growth outlook fueled the stock's upward trajectory from ~$18 to ~$24, and was largely attributable to these two catalysts (favorable silver price environment, and near-term operational development) as well as the fact that Juanicipio is being developed by the silver mining giant; Fresnillo Plc (OTCPK:FNLPF). Hence, Juanicipio is considered to be 'in safe hands' from a development perspective.

At the time of writing, the stock last traded at ~$16.38, and has recorded a ~30% downside from its 52-week highs (witnessed earlier this year). For me, the only thing that's changed in MAG's macro environment is the negative momentum in silver prices (and that represents a 'correction' phase in my view, after the prolonged silver/gold rally we've seen during the past 12 months); otherwise the company's fundamentals are robust, as ever. In my view, this price correction provides an opportunity to re-assess the company's valuation in relation with peer silver miners having similar projects. This article will cover all the above aspects in detail.

Figure-1 (Source: MAG Silver-gallery)

It's all about silver prices

Since the start of 2021, gold prices have persistently declined (moving all the way down from $1,950/oz. to ~$1,700/oz). Meanwhile, silver prices have shown a rather stable overall trajectory during the same period. They started the year witnessing a bottom of ~$24/oz. but soon managed to reverse that trend; meeting resistance levels at ~$30/oz. Taking a long-term perspective on silver, I believe that Bank of America's "long" (say, 3-5 years) silver forecast between $35-$50/oz. is a reasonable estimate since I'm of the view that evolution in the EV (read: Electric Vehicles), and 5G technology will gradually uplift the industrial demand of silver.

Talking about silver's near-term prospects, I see certain challenges stemming from a stronger US Dollar Index (Figure-2), generally-higher yields on US bonds, and healthy US jobs data. In my view, this volatility could persist for some time and continue to maintain pressure on PMs (read: Precious Metals) including gold, and silver. That said, I see silver's near-term trading range to lie between $24.5-$27/oz. (Figure-3).

Figure-2 (Source: Market Watch)

Figure-3 (Source: Finviz)

That said, if we compare MAG's 6-month price performance with benchmark ETFs (Figure-4) including ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ), and iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF (SLVP), we'd figure out that MAG managed to beat the price performance of both these ETFs. In my view, this is due to the element of MAG's robust fundamental profile that provides a cushion against a decline in silver prices, while simultaneously offering notable upside on each silver rally. Cut short, MAG offers a better option to ride the silver rally compared with its benchmark ETFs.

Figure-4 (Source: Seeking Alpha Premium)

Finally, silver's recent losses seem to have overstretched a bit, and I believe that even though we could continue to witness day-to-day volatility in silver prices, there's little room for significant downside from the current support levels of ~$25/oz.

Strong Fundamentals

What sets MAG apart from other 'developing' silver miners is its fundamental profile. Briefly put, MAG's 44% ownership stake in the Juanicipio property (in Mexico) has following positive aspects attached to it (enlisted below).

It's one of the highest-grade silver deposits in the Fresnillo silver district. Fresnillo is the project operator and has experience with drilling/exploring vein structures in the area. The property hosts an 'Indicated' resource of ~176 M oz. silver, 867 K oz. gold, 598 Mlb lead, 1.041 Blb zinc, and 38 Mlb copper, together with an 'Inferred' resource of ~91 M oz. silver, 562 K oz. gold, 658 Mlb lead, 1.252 Blb zinc, and 71 Mlb copper (on a 100% basis). The above resource estimate is based on only ~5% of the explored Juanicipio property, and there's massive potential for future exploration. Juanicipio is a long life asset with a 4,000 tpd (read: tons per day) nameplate processing capacity throughout its LoM (read: Life of Mine). The project's development prospects are supported by a strong balance sheet that includes $142 MM in cash, and remains debt free. It's noteworthy that Juanicipio's remaining CAPEX is only $107 MM; and MAG's liquidity position is adequate to support project development CAPEX (I see no reason for possible share dilution coming in from further equity issuance in future). The project maintains an impressive development timeline to date (recall that Fresnillo is the operator) and major development milestones have been achieved within stipulated time (Figure-5). Nonetheless, Juanicipio is set to commission its own milling and flotation plant (worth a 4,000 tpd processing capacity) by the end of this year; and work is fast ramping up on that front (Figure-6).

Figure-5 (Source: Presentation-February 2021, pg.10)

Figure-6 (Source: Presentation-February 2021, pg.16)

Another positive aspect to the Juanicipio story is the second tranche of production from Juanicipio (pertaining to Q4 2020). Note that MAG's financial results for Q4 are likely to be released by the end of this month (that'll also provide more details about the exploration/development progress during Q4 2020). During Q4, a total of 30,397 tons of material was processed resulting in 230 Koz. (read: a thousand ounces) of silver, and 443 ounces of gold (on a 100% basis) production. These numbers are lower than the numbers pertaining to the initial tranche of ore production reported in October 2020, wherein MAG reported a total of 42,476 tons of material processed at Fresnillo's mill that resulted in 394 Koz. silver, and 610 ounces gold (then again, on a 100% basis). Nonetheless, I view these results as a good start to what could be a promising mining future. They'd enable strong FCF generation for MAG in future since cash flows from initial production will be used to lower project CAPEX (we've already seen that current remaining project CAPEX is within MAG's existing liquidity position). To quote the company's CEO on Q4 production (emphasis added by author),

We've now successfully milled close to 73,000 tons of development material at the Fresnillo plant since early August of 2020 generating cash-flow to help offset capex and gaining valuable metallurgical understanding at the same time. This processing will continue through the end of 2021 and will further de-risk the project as it heads into commercial production.

Apart from the impressive progress at Juanicipio, MAG's ongoing exploration at the Deer Trail project in Utah also adds to the upside potential through added geographical diversification.

Comparative Valuation

For analyzing MAG's comparative valuation, I've selected Alexco Resources (AXU), and SilverCrest Metals (SILV). All these companies are headquartered in Canada, and denote very promising silver mining assets that are fully capable of heading into full-scale production in the near-term. If we check the PB (read: Price to Book) ratio of the 3 companies (Figure-7), we see that MAG claims the center spot with a PB multiple of just over 5x (seems suitably valued among the selected peer group).

Figure-7 (Source: YCharts)

From a FCF (read: Free Cash Flow) perspective, I see that MAG has the lowest negative-FCFs within the peer group (Figure-8), and is most likely to be the first to convert those negative-FCFs to positive; thereby enhancing shareholder value. In my view, this factor also adds to MAG's 'relative strength'.

Figure-8 (Source: YCharts)

Finally, when we gauge the 'reactiveness' of these stocks to the volatility in silver prices (Figure-9), we find out that MAG's the one which has suffered the greatest price drop. Together with the factors highlighted above, I believe these three indicators are signaling toward MAG's attractive valuation at current price levels.

Figure-9 (Source: YCharts)

Investor Takeaway

The preceding discussion highlights that near-term silver prices are likely to witness volatility triggered by macroeconomic catalysts. Given its strong correlation with silver prices, MAG's share price has witnessed a notable drop. However, the company's fundamental profile remains strong. This leads us to believe that MAG's valuation has become attractive once again (in relation with peers) after the recent drop, and provides room for suitable price appreciation once silver's price trajectory becomes stable.