I have a Neutral rating for BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST)

BEST's share price has more than halved in the past one year, which is mainly attributable to competition intensifying in the company's core Express business segment. In response, BEST is restructuring its Express business by improving service quality, optimizing pricing strategy and pricing, and lowering costs. The company is also exiting its Store+ business, as part of a renewed focus on its core businesses.

BEST is valued by the market at consensus forward FY 2021 and FY 2022 P/E multiples of 54.0 times and 7.4 times, respectively. I assign a Neutral rating to BEST, because while BEST 's forward FY 2022 P/E valuation is attractive, there is significant uncertainty over the future success of BEST's business restructuring plans.

BEST refers to itself as "a leading integrated smart supply chain solutions and logistics services provider in China" which provides "logistics and value-add services, including express and freight delivery, supply chain management and last-mile services, truckload capacity brokerage, international logistics and financial services" on the company's investor relations website. The company was established in Hangzhou, China, in 2007, and listed on the New York Stock Exchange in 2017.

BEST derived 64.7%, 17.2% and 8.4% of the company's FY 2020 revenue from its Express, Freight and UCargo business segments, respectively. The Supply Chain Management, Global and Capital business segments accounted for the remaining 6.4%, 2.6% and 0.7% of the company's top line, respectively last year.

Undergoing Business Restructuring To Mitigate Negative Impact Of Industry Competition

BEST's share price dropped by -7.7% to $2.16 as of March 11, 2021, after the company announced its 4Q 2020 financial results on March 10, 2021 after trading hours.

The company's revenue decreased by -8.9% YoY to RMB9,255.4 million in 4Q 2020, while its gross profit contracted by approximately -500 basis points YoY to 0.5% over the same period. BEST's headline net loss per share and non-GAAP adjusted net loss per share were -RMB1.26 and -RMB1.22, respectively in the fourth quarter of 2020. In contrast, the company was profitable in 4Q 2019. More importantly, both BEST's top line and bottom line were below sell-side analysts' consensus forecasts in 4Q 2020.

BEST's share price has more than halved from $4.97 as of March 11, 2020 to $2.16 as of March 11, 2021, which is really a reflection of how industry competition has intensified in the past one year for the company's core Express business. In the company's 4Q 2020 earnings release, BEST had attributed its significant YoY gross profit margin contraction (highlighted above) to "a steeper ASP (Average Selling Price) decrease than unit cost reduction in Express business." Specifically, the ASP for BEST's Express business decreased by -21.0% YoY on a full-year basis in FY 2020, which was partially offset by a -16.9% YoY decline in the cost per parcel. The Express business contributed close to two-thirds of BEST's revenue in the most recent fiscal year.

The company highlighted at its 4Q 2020 earnings call on March 10, 2021 that "the (ASP for the) whole (Express) industry dropped about 20-plus" in 2020, and it expects the ASP for the Express industry this year to "be under some pressure due to a large capacity that has been built up over the years." For FY 2021, BEST is guiding for a "5% to 10% drop" in ASP and "at least a 10% of improvement in our cost side."

Earlier at the company's 3Q 2020 results briefing on November 19, 2020, BEST had noted that the company is restructuring its Express business to mitigate the negative impact of industry competition. BEST stressed that "we can do a better job in optimizing our own network by providing better quality services, high ASPs through certain regions of re-optimization, and also the lower cost across the board."

In terms of service quality, BEST mentioned at the recent FY 2020 earnings call that it is trying to improve things like "the timing of the delivery" and "the stability of the last-mile franchisees delivery", so as to achieve its full-year FY 2021 volume growth target of +20%-25%.

With respect to pricing strategy and network optimization, BEST's Express business operations are concentrated in certain areas where competition is more intense, resulting in lower ASPs. BEST noted at its 3Q 2020 results briefing that "in some outskirt of other provinces, it's less of a pricing pressure" and "we probably could get better ASPs as well as better cost structure because the networks are more balanced." In other words, BEST's Express business plans to focus more on certain markets where competition is less intense and ASPs are generally higher.

BEST also set a target to lower its cost per parcel by -10% at the minimum this year via "optimized product mix, improved dynamic routing schemes, refined sorting efficiency and the investment in last-mile solutions", as highlighted at the company's 4Q 2020 earnings call.

Based on S&P Capital IQ market consensus estimates, sell-side analysts expect BEST to turn around from a non-GAAP net loss per share of -RMB3.98 in FY 2020 to a positive non-GAAP earnings per share of +RMB0.23 in FY 2021. This will be heavily dependent on the success of BEST's restructuring of its Express business.

Exit From Store+ Business And A Renewed Focus On Core Businesses

BEST's business restructuring is not just limited to the company's core Express business. On November 15, 2020, BEST announced that it "expects to cease all operations of Store+ by the end of the year (2020)" so as to "eliminate the significant cashflow requirements associated with this early stage business" and "further prioritize capital allocation towards its core businesses."

BEST previously highlighted at the company's 3Q 2020 earnings call in November 2020 that the exit from the Store+ business "will give certain savings every year and that will allow us to give more investment and also management time and focus into core business, especially in the Express areas."

Notably, there could also be further corporate actions to exit BEST's other non-core businesses. At its 3Q 2020 results briefing, BEST disclosed that for "the remaining of non-core business like Capital, UCargo and Global, we are continuing looking at all the options" such as "spin-offs" and "mergers & acquisitions." As a reference, BEST's Capital, UCargo and Global contributed in aggregate 11.7% of the company's FY 2020 revenue.

BEST trades at consensus forward FY 2021 and FY 2022 P/E multiples (adjusted core earnings per share as estimated by sell-side analysts) of 54.0 times and 7.4 times, respectively based on the company's share price of $2.16 as of March 11, 2021.

BEST's forward FY 2022 P/E multiple is much lower as compared to its peers, but this is justified by the fact that BEST is the smallest of China's five largest express delivery companies (the other four are listed in the peer comparison table below).

Stock Consensus Current Year P/E Multiple Consensus Forward One-Year P/E Multiple YTO Express Group Co., Ltd. [600233:CH] 16.5 15.1 STO Express Co., Ltd. [002468:CH] 29.9 21.2 YUNDA Holding Co., Ltd. [002120:CH] 22.3 17.6 S.F. Holding Co., Ltd. [002352:CH] 44.0 35.1

I have obtained the sell-side estimates used in this article from S&P Capital IQ.

The risk factors for BEST are the restructuring of its Express business failing to deliver positive results, and a longer-than-expected time to exit the company's non-core businesses.