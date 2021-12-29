Looking for undervalued high dividend stocks with e-commerce exposure?

E-commerce has continued to do well during the pandemic over the past 12 months, as workers shelter in place and seek contact-free goods, pumping up the revenues of Amazon, UPS, and FedEx.

Although e-commerce is a poor dividend paying industry, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) offers a solution to that problem.

As an industrial REIT landlord, three of its top tenants are Amazon, UPS and FedEx. Amazon is ILPT's top tenant, with 10% of rental revenues, followed by FedEx, at 4.6%, while UPS comes in at 2.4%. ILPT also counts BJ's Wholesale Club and Coca-Cola Bottling of Hawaii among its top 12 tenants. ILPT’s top 20 tenants represent 47% of total annualized rental revenues:

(ILPT site)

In addition to its mainland properties, ILPT also owns industrial space in Hawaii, which accounted for 46% of its rental income and 43.8% of NOI in Q4 '20.

These 226 properties (buildings, leasable land parcels and easements) have ~16.8 million square feet located on the island of Oahu, Hawaii, most of which have long term ground leases to tenants who have constructed buildings and operate businesses on ILPT’s lands. Although the Hawaiian economy has been pressured by the pandemic, approximately 70% of ILPT’s tenants in Hawaii serve industries beyond tourism.

The mainland segment is comprised of 63 industrial and logistics properties with ~18.0 million square feet located in 30 states on the U.S. mainland that are 99.7% leased.

(ILPT site)

~52% of ILPT's mainland tenants have investment grade credit ratings, while that figure is ~34%, including the Hawaiian properties:

(ILPT site)

There are only 1.4% of ILPT's leases expiring in 2021, with 9.8% expiring in 2022, and 7.9% in 2023:

(ILPT site)

New JV Partner Deal:

In Q4 '20, ILPT added a new partner — a large, top-tier global sovereign wealth fund — to its existing $680-million joint venture (JV) of a select portfolio of 12 of the company’s mainland properties by selling a second 39% JV equity interest.

This enabled the company to reap proceeds of roughly $108 million as well as retain its 22% stake in the venture. Management used the $108 million of proceeds for lowering outstanding borrowings under its $750-million unsecured revolving credit facility.

Moreover, the company’s 22% equity investment will be accounted as an unconsolidated JV interest, while ILPT's consolidated balance sheet will no longer record the $407 million of debt related to the properties in the JV.

Management also entered into an agreement to sell a non-core building with approximately 300,000 square feet in Winchester, Virginia, for $11 million.

The JV owns 12 properties in nine mainland US states, with an average lease term of 7.1 years:

The JV properties have minimal lease expirations of 5.8% in 2021, with no further expirations until 2024, when 30.5% of its leases expire, which gives management plenty of time to negotiate new leases:

(ILPT site)

Rent collections remained solid in Q4 2020 - "We collected over 98% of contractual rent after giving effect to modest rent deferrals granted to certain tenants earlier in the pandemic. We executed new and renewal leases for 253,000 square feet while sustaining high occupancy at 98.5%. Granted rent deferrals total $3.2 million. Repayment activity has been strong as we have collected more than $1 million or over 30% of total granted rent deferrals to-date."

"In late December, we closed on the acquisition of a 645,000-square-foot industrial building in Kansas City for purchase price of $44 million. This Class A single-tenant property is 100% net leased and has a remaining lease term of approximately 12 years. This property is in the largest and fastest growing submarket of Kansas City and expands ILPT’s geographic diversification into another top U.S. industrial market. The purchase price reflects the 6.5% capitalization rate." (Q4 '20 call)

Deleveraged Balance Sheet:

ILPT ended 2020 with $871M in debt, a reduction of 37%, as compared to the $1.3777B in outstanding debt that it held the previous quarter. Its 22% JV interest unconsolidated debt was $89.5M, which, if consolidated, would still equal a 30% debt reduction.

Its $750M credit revolver had $221M owed on it, as of 12/31/20, and matures on 12/29/21. It also has $650M in secured fixed rate debt which doesn't come due until 2029:

(ILPT site)

The JV deal allowed management to bring net debt/ adjusted EBITDA leverage all the way down to 4.9X, as of 12/31/20, vs. 7.3X in Q3 '20. The Q4 debt reduction also improved ILPT's net debt/assets, net debt/book value, and net debt/market cap ratios markedly.

Given the latest rise in interest rates, ILPT's ~74% in fixed rate debt is also a positive factor.

(ILPT site)

As of Dec. 31, ILPT had $552M in total liquidity, including cash on hand of ~$23M and availability on its revolving credit facility of $529M.

Earnings:

Although 2020 growth wasn't as torrid as in 2019, ILPT still had reasonable upticks in revenue, (up 11%), adjusted EBITDAre, (up 10%), NOI, (up 10.5%), with net income jumping ~55%. FFO/share rose ~5%, vs. 9.3% in 2019:

The mainland properties' revenue and NOI was flattish in 2020, while the Hawaiian properties had 6.7% revenue growth and 5.4% NOI growth for the full year:

(ILPT site)

Leasing activity in Q4 '20 was comprised of 11 new and renewal leases for 253,000 square feet at rental rates that were 14.1% higher than prior rates, with an average lease term of 13 years and commitments for leasing capital of only $0.15 per square foot per lease year.

Capex:

One of the strengths of ILPT's business model is that its properties don't require heavy capex outlays - in 2020, capex was only $7.1M, just 4.2% of 2020 rental income, and ~$3M of that was borne by tenants:

(ILPT site)

Distributions:

ILPT goes ex-dividend in a Jan/April/July/Oct. schedule, and pays in the following months. It should go ex-dividend next on ~4/15/21. ILPT IPO'd in 2018, and management has kept the quarterly payout at $.33 since Q3 2018.

At its 3/11/21 closing price of $22.85, ILPT yields 5.78%:

Its FFO/dividend payout ratio was very steady in 2020, ending at 71.74% in Q3-Q4 '20, and averaging 71.35% for the full year:

Taxes:

ILPT issues a 1099 at tax time.

Profitability and Leverage:

Q4 '20 saw improved profitability in ROA and ROE, both of which were higher than Industrial REIT averages. As mentioned above, debt leverage improved considerably, due to taking on a new partner in the JV.

Net debt/trailing EBITDA fell to 4.62X, vs. 7.15X in Q3 '20, and is much better than the industry average of 5.40X. EBITDA/interest coverage also improved to 3.55X:

Analysts' Price Targets:

At its 3/11/21 closing price of $22.85, ILPT is 5.77% below the street's $24.25 average price target, and 18.39% below the $28.00 highest price target.

However, looking at the disparity between ILPT's valuations and those of its industrial REIT peers, we feel the average and high price targets are much too low. Additionally, these price targets are old - the most recent analyst update we could find was in November 2020.

Valuations:

ILPT looks much cheaper than industrial REIT average valuations, right across the board. Its Price/FFO per share of 12.35X is only 56% of the industrial REIT average of 22.15X, while its price/book of 1.48X is less than 50% of the 3.05 industry average.

There are similar disparities for price/sales and EV/EBITDA. Meanwhile, it has a much higher dividend yield of 5.83%, vs. the 3.42% average yield.

Summary:

ILPT earned $1.85/share in FFO in 2020. Using the average industrial REIT price/FFO per share of 22.15X would give ILPT a drastically higher valuation of $40.97, which shows what a big disparity there is in its valuation vs. other industrial REITs.

Given the new lower debt leverage, we feel that ILPT represents a very secure income investment, with an attractive, well-covered 5.8% dividend yield. It offers retail investors exposure to the e-commerce industry, with upside potential.

All tables by Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus, except where noted.