A few weeks ago, I discussed Choice Properties REIT (OTC:PPRQF) here in Seeking Alpha, and as the REIT originally was spun out of the Loblaw Companies (OTCPK:LBLCF) grocery chain it makes sense to also check up on them as it remains Choice’s main tenant. I will use ‘Loblaws’ from here on to refer to the Loblaw Companies.

The average daily volume of Loblaws in the US clearly is pretty low with just more than 2,000 shares per day changing hands. The company’s primary listing in Canada is more liquid with an average daily volume of in excess of 700,000 shares, so I’d recommend using the primary listing in Toronto as the preferred trading venue. The ticker symbol in Canada is L. The investor relations section of the website mainly contains download-only links, but you can find all relevant documentation here.

Superstores had a great year thanks to a pantry-stocking year

Most superstore chains (with a grocery division) have reported good results in 2020 as they benefited from the pantry-stocking frenzy which took place at the start of the COVID pandemic. Loblaws wasn’t an exception, and despite seeing its margins decrease (as the impact of the higher revenue was reduced by higher operating expenses due to expanded cleaning protocols and "danger pay" for employees in some cases). Nonetheless, 2020 was a great year for this Canadian chain.

The total revenue increased by 9.7% to C$52.7B and although the adjusted EBITDA increased by less than 3% (confirming the margin pressure as the average EBITDA margin decreased from 10.2% in 2019 to 9.6% in 2020), shareholders should be satisfied. With a net income of C$1.19B of which C$1.11B was attributable to the shareholders of Loblaws, the EPS of C$3.08 came in about 5% higher than in FY 2019 thanks to the slightly higher net attributable income and the lower share count.

Trading at in excess of 20 times its net income sounds rather pricey, but my main reason to invest in Loblaws was its free cash flow profile as the net free cash flow result tends to exceed the reported net income. And 2020 wasn’t any different.

There are a lot of adjustments to make when you look at the cash flow statements. As you can see below, the total operating cash flow was C$5.19B.

However, this includes C$76M in working capital changes and a C$474M contribution from credit card receivables (Loblaws issues credit cards under its own PC Financial brand, and having a financial division will be a big help to secure funding at a low cost while the branded credit cards and money accounts will play an important role in client retention levels). The C$5.19B also includes C$21M in taxes paid on top of the C$431M due over FY 2021. And while it includes the interest income, it does not include the interest expenses.

This means we need to deduct an additional C$336M in interest expenses on the financial debt, C$369M in interest expenses on lease payments and the C$1.02B in lease expenses as well. This is partly offset by the C$9M in incoming lease payments from third parties.

On an adjusted basis and taking all these elements into consideration, the C$5.19B in reported operating cash flow decreases to C$2.94B. To be fair, I’m also deducting C$90M in pro-forma payments to non-controlling interests and the payments on the preferred shares issued by Loblaws. This results in a normalized operating cash flow of C$2.85.

As you can see in the cash flow statements, Loblaws spent C$1.16B on capex, and this results in an underlying free cash flow result of just under C$1.7B. Roughly in line with the 2019 performance due to a higher lease expense.

2021 likely won’t be as strong, but Loblaws can just focus on its strengths

I hope Loblaws will be able to keep its 2021 results stable but the company refused to give a specific outlook when it published its full-year results. There’s just a "general" guidance where Loblaws confirms it expects its grocery sales to remain high in the first half of the year, and on top of that, it expects its operating expenses to decrease.

So I don’t think we should be expecting a strong income or free cash flow increase from Loblaws in 2021 and keeping the performance stable at C$1.7B in net incoming free cash flow (on an adjusted basis) already would be an excellent achievement. The main driver of the per-share performance will be the company’s ongoing share buyback program. As mentioned before, the EPS in 2020 was boosted by the lower share count as the average share count decreased from just over 365M shares to around 355M shares. However, shareholders should be aware the net share count is even substantially lower than the average share count.

As you can see above, Loblaws ended the year with a net share count of just 346.7M shares as the company repurchased a net amount of 12.7M shares (almost 4% of the share count) in 2020. I expect the share repurchases to remain at an elevated level and would be surprised if the year-end share count would exceed 340M shares.

Investment thesis

This means the free cash flow per share will come in at around C$5/share using my anticipated share count. Thanks to a smart capital allocation program with relatively low dividends but aggressive share repurchases, Loblaws is able to boost its per share results in a more meaningful way than trying to grow organically. And buying back stock at a current free cash flow yield of around 7.5% probably also is the best way to allocate capital.

With a net financial debt of C$5.44B (excluding lease liabilities), the balance sheet is robust enough to allow Loblaws to continue to buy back stock. I have a long position in Loblaws and don’t expect to sell below C$80-85/share as long as Loblaws keeps its free cash flow stable and continues to repurchase shares.