Instil Bio (NASDAQ:TIL) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm is a clinical stage biopharma developing treatments for melanoma and other cancer conditions.

TIL is seeking to enter Phase 2 trials for its lead program for the treatment of melanoma.

Company & Technology

Dallas, Texas-based Instil was founded to develop treatments using a cell therapy approach of autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocytes.

Management is headed by Chairman and CEO Bronson Crouch, who has been with the firm since 2018 and was a founding partner of Curative Ventures.

Source: Armando Hasudungan

The firm's lead candidate, ITIL-168 for the treatment of melanoma and other cancer conditions, is currently preparing to enter a Phase 2 trial in the second half of 2021.

Management believes 'that the compassionate use program satisfies the requirements for a Phase 1 clinical trial,' potentially allowing the firm to proceed to Phase 2.

Below is the current status of the company's drug development pipeline:

Source: Company SEC Filing

Investors in the firm have invested at least $332 million and include Curative Ventures, Vivo Capital, CPMG and Venrock.

Market & Competition

According to a 2017 market research report by Grand View Research, the global melanoma treatment market was an estimated $4.2 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach $11 billion by 2025.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 11.21% from 2017 to 2025.

Key elements driving this expected growth are a rising incidence of skin cancers of all types due to a decrease in ozone levels.

Also, the chart below shows the historical and projected market growth for melanoma therapeutics in the U.S.:

Major competitive vendors that provide or are developing related treatments include:

Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP)

Achilles Therapeutics

Intima Bioscience

Nurix Therapeutics (NRIX)

KSQ Therapeutics

Obsidian Therapeutics

PACT Pharma

Neogene Therapeutics

Numerous major pharma firms

Financial Status

Instil's recent financial results are typical for a development stage biopharma in that they feature almost no revenue and significant R&D and G&A expenses associated with its treatment research activities.

Below are the company's financial results for the past two calendar years:

Source: Company registration statement

As of December 31, 2020, the company had $241.7 million in cash and $26.6 million in total liabilities.

IPO Details

Instil intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, although the final figure may be higher.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price, although this element may become a feature of the IPO if disclosed in a future filing.

The firm will likely use the net proceeds from the IPO to advance its various programs through clinical and preclinical development milestones.

Management's presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Morgan Stanley, Jefferies, Cowen and Truist Securities.

Commentary

Instil is seeking public investment capital to advance its various programs through clinical trials.

The firm's lead candidate, ITIL-168, for the treatment of melanoma and other cancers, is preparing to enter Phase 2 trials.

Management believes its compassionate use program data will suffice for Phase 1 safety trials, allowing the firm to advance into Phase 2 trials.

The market opportunity for the treatment of melanoma is reasonably large and expected to grow at a double digit rate of growth as a result of greater sun exposure and lower ozone protectiveness in the atmosphere.

Management has disclosed no major pharma collaboration relationships.

The company's investor syndicate includes well-known and highly regarded venture capital firm investors.

Morgan Stanley is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 55.2% since their IPO. This is a mid-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

TIL is pursuing large cancer treatment markets but is still at an early stage of development.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.