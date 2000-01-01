It looks like bond yields are once again breaking free and gearing up for another big move higher following today's producer price index. It should be no surprise that yields are climbing. The rate to borrow the 10-year to then go short in the repo market has been trading in negative territory for some time, an indication that there's still a lot of demand for the 10-year even with yields at these levels.

Steeper Curve

The yield curve also is steepening at a very rapid pace, and this is likely a sign that 10-year has much further to climb in the months ahead as the US economy continues to gain traction. The spread between the 10-year and the two-year is now at its widest levels since November of 2015. Since the Fed is committed to keeping rates low on the curve's front-end, the only way for the curve to continue to steepen is for the curve's long-end to rise.

Inflation Expectations

This steepening forces the 10-Year TIP rate higher, which will ultimately pressure the equity market lower from here. That's because the 10-year TIP has much more ground to make up over time and has lagged the 10-year note since August. This will result in the breakeven inflation rate plunging, and that will send the S&P 500 sharply lower. The breakeven inflation rate is the difference between the 10-Year Note and 10-Year TIP.

The S&P 500 has followed the growth signal of the Breakeven Inflation rate for some time, and it's likely the reason the massive rotation into value names has continued. This has come despite the growth sector being hammered by rising 10-Year interest rates, leading to PE contraction.

The signal that inflation expectations are sending is an economic recovery is taking place, sparking the equity market's reflation trade. It's not a coincidence that the 10-year breakeven inflation rate hit a high yesterday, on the day the S&P 500 hit a record high.

False Reading

However, the 10-Year Note rate has risen considerably more than the 10-Year Tip rate, and due to that, the breakeven inflation rate will rise dramatically. This has sent a false message to the equity market and reflation trade. Should the 10-year TIP now play catch-up to the 10-Year Note, it will likely unwind the value trade and send those stocks sharply lower.

The more the 10-year and 10-year TIP rates climb, the more the equity market needs to contract. The 18-month forward earnings yield on the S&P 500 currently trades with just a 2.62% premium over the breakeven inflation rate.

That is, on a relative basis, the most expensive the S&P 500 has been versus the 10-year inflation expectation since the fall of 2000. It would suggest that as the breakeven inflation rates fall, the S&P 500 would need to fall as well. Otherwise, the S&P 500 index would keep growing more expensive on a relative basis.

Looking more closely, if one smoothes the S&P 500 and the 10-Year breakeven inflation rate on a 50-day moving average, one can see how closely the two tend to mimic each over time.

Therefore, should yields on the long end of the curve continue to climb, pulling the TIP rates higher along with them, and the pace of the TIP rising begins to gain ground against the 10-year, the signal to the equity market will quickly shift, and that will start the unwinding process of the reflation trade. Now, stocks will be hit on two fronts, with the higher rates damaging the valuations of growth stocks and falling inflation expectations damaging value stocks.

The rising rate environment poses a massive threat to the equity market, and the risk seems to be mounting with every tick higher rates go.