Hello, everyone and welcome to China Index Holdings fourth quarter 2020 earnings conference call. Joining us today to discuss CIH's results are our CEO, Ms. Yu Huang; and Financial Controller, Ms. Lili Chen. After the prepared remarks, our management will answer your questions.

Now I would like to go through our fourth quarter 2020 results with you, after which Ms. Huang will answer your questions for the Q&A session.

In fourth quarter 2020, CIH reported total revenues of RMB182 million, an increase of 8.1% from RMB168.3 million in the corresponding period of 2019. Revenues from information and analytics system services SaaS were RMB85.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of 11.4% from RMB76.8 million in the corresponding period of 2019 primarily due to an increase in the number of customers.

Revenues from marketplace services were RMB96.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of 5.4% from RMB91.5 million in the corresponding period of 2019. Cost of revenue was RMB33.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, which remains stable compared to RMB33.9 million in the corresponding period of 2019.

Operating expenses were RMB47.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, which remains stable compared to RMB47.6 million in the corresponding period of 2019. Selling and marketing expenses were RMB26 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, stable compared to RMB26.4 million in the corresponding period of 2019.

General and administrative expenses were RMB21.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of 3.5% from RMB21.2 million in the corresponding period of 2019. Operating income was RMB100.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of 16% from RMB86.8 million in the corresponding period of 2019.

Income tax expenses were RMB15.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, which remains stable compared to RMB15.2 million in the corresponding period of 2019. Net income was RMB91.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of 22.8% from RMB74.7 million in the corresponding period of 2019.

In fiscal year 2020, CIH reported total revenues of RMB635.9 million, an increase of 9.7% from RMB579.7 million in 2019. Revenues from information and analytics services, SaaS, were RMB303.4 million for 2020, an increase of 13% from RMB268.6 million in 2019, primarily due to an increase in the number of customers.

Revenues from marketplace services were RMB332.6 million for 2020, an increase of 6.9% from RMB311.1 million in 2019, primarily due to an increase in the number of customers. Cost of revenue was RMB105.5 million for 2020, a decrease of 4.5% from RMB110.5 million in 2019.

Operating expenses were RMB205.2 million for 2020, an increase of 13% from RMB181.6 million in 2019. Selling and marketing expenses were RMB112.4 million for 2020, an increase of 13.5% from RMB99 million in 2019, primarily due to an increase in personnel costs, resulting from the growing number of selling and marketing personnel headcount.

General and administrative expenses were RMB92.8 million for 2020, an increase of 12.4% from RMB82.6 million in 2019. Operating income was RMB325.2 million for 2020, an increase of 13.1% from RMB287.6 million in 2019. Income tax expenses were RMB49.1 million for 2020, an increase of 9.7% from RMB44.7 million in 2019.

Net income was RMB294 million in 2020, an increase of 19.8% from RMB245.5 million in 2019. Based on the current operations and market conditions, management expects to maintain a double-digit growth momentum on its 2021 total revenue. These estimates represent management's current and preliminary view, which are subject to change.

And now, we are open for questions. Operator, please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

[Foreign Language]

Jessie Yang

So I will translate briefly. The two questions asked were. The first question was looking back on 2020, under the influence of a global pandemic COVID-19, CIH still achieved 10% growth rate. We would like to know, what kind of efforts has the company and management made to contribute and achieve this growth?

The second question is, under the macro view, from recent -- China's recent real estate market trends, could you please share your views with us on, the Chinese real estate market in 2021? And the outlook for, business development for, CIH in 2021? Thank you.

Yu Huang

[Foreign Language]

Jessie Yang

Hi, there. So I will translate Ms. Huang's response. 2020 was a difficult year for everyone, due to the global pandemic which affected not only the global economy but also our business as well.

Our growth last year comes mainly from the increase in the number of customers. Normally every year with the increase in our products and services as well as the quality of the products and services we increased our prices.

We did not increase our prices last year and even gave discounts to our customers to alleviate some of the difficulties from the pandemic. So as a result our 10% growth is due to the number of customers that has increased. This growth has not met our expectations but we did still relatively well, compared to our peers. [Foreign Language]

Yu Huang

[Foreign Language]

Jessie Yang

I will translate Ms. Huang's response to the second question. For the second question you asked about real estate market changes in 2021 as well as our outlook. In 2021 CIH's outlook for the economy as a whole is that economy will fully recover and the Chinese real estate will see a greater demand from its increase in urbanization needs. We maintain a positive outlook for the growth in the real estate industry in China.

We do believe that there will be structural change which means that Tier 1 and Tier 2 will see an increase in growth. And this presents opportunities for our business growth. We do expect a change in our client needs because their revenue may decrease due to the increase in regulations.

So our price increase strategy as discussed previously will continue to face some tailwinds. In general, we remain optimistic and we plan on expanding our services to more cities as originally planned. In 2021, we plan to continue this strategy. And by the end of Q1, in 2021, we hope to have 30 cities in -- with business operations and by the end of the year, 40 cities. And through the extension of our business, we expect to grow our revenue. Thank you.

