CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) has been led on a roller-coaster ride mainly by the FDA. First, the agency gave Defencath a lot of major designations, including the QIDP, and agreed to review the drug under the LPAD (Limited Population Pathway for Antibacterial and Antifungal Drugs). Then it had a lot of positive feedback about the therapy. In November, the stock went up over 100% after the FDA told them they do not need an advisory committee meeting. Then on the last day of February, the FDA handed them a CRL, which took the stock down more than 50%.

Defencath is an antimicrobial and antifungal solution designed to prevent catheter-related bloodstream infections (CRBSIs) in patients with end-stage renal disease receiving hemodialysis through a central venous catheter. It is a proprietary formulation of taurolidine 1.35%, citrate 3.5% and heparin 1,000 units/mL to reduce the risk of infections from in-dwelling catheters. A phase 3 trial called LOCK-IT-100 was terminated early because of efficacy. There was a 71% reduction in the risk of occurrence of CRBSIs compared with the active control of heparin, which is well in excess of the study's expected treatment effect size of a 55% reduction.

There is a huge market for the CRBSI indication, with an estimated 250,000 CRBSIs occurring annually in the U.S. There are no approved therapies. However, CorMedix may have an IP problem. From the company's 2019 10-K filing, the patents which CorMedix believes are most material to its business are set to expire between November 2024 and May 2025 in the U.S. and by October 2025 in Europe; however, the European Patent Office has found the Prosl European patent to be invalid and has revoked it. The present delay only makes it worse. They will have no more than 4-5 years of coverage. That gives them hardly enough time to recover costs, let alone make a profit. However, their QIDP designation provides for an additional five years of marketing exclusivity, which will be added to the five years granted to a New Chemical Entity upon approval of the NDA.

The company is also pretty low on cash, with just $37mn left as of the last quarter. That gives them not more than a year of cash runway, given their burn; a dilution would be imminent. In its latest press release, however, the company says:

CorMedix ended the 4th quarter of 2020 with pro forma cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of approximately $87.8 million, including capital raised though ATM issuance, which the company estimates is sufficient to fund operations at least into second half of 2022.

On top of everything, the CRL has been a major setback. The CRL says two things. One, it talks about a manufacturing issue at one of CRMD’s third-party manufacturing facility. The FDA does not specify what the issue is, however they arrived at this concern by looking at material they had requested from the manufacturer. If another inspection is required, that may cause further delay because the FDA has a backlog due to Covid-19. The company is in talks with the FDA, and expects to get some idea by April.

The other issue they have raised is a manual extraction study to demonstrate that the labeled volume can be consistently withdrawn from the vials despite an existing in-process control to demonstrate fill volume within specifications. CorMedix expects to be able to complete this requirement expeditiously.

Although the FDA requested no additional studies and did not have any problem with the data, another concern for investors is that in a draft labeling discussion with FDA, the Agency said that the initial approval will be for the limited population of patients with kidney failure receiving chronic hemodialysis through a central venous catheter. This is a relatively smaller patient population, and the company has a long way to go before it gets more financially meaningful label expansion.

Bottom Line

This is a list of the negatives of CorMedix so far. However, let us also put the positives in the balance. First, they have a drug that has shown excellent phase 3 data. Second, they have a decent amount of cash. Third, they have two eminently resolvable issues raised by the FDA in the CRL. Lastly, they are trading at a major discount to their latest period highs. If you put the pros and cons together, it looks like CRMD could be an attractive if somewhat risky bet for investors. The timeline we will be looking at is between April and, say, August, by which the CRL should be addressed and the stock should see a spike. It is high risk, however, because if somehow the CRL is not resolved, this stock has little future.