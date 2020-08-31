Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securities Fund (NYSE:FFC) is one of the several top choices for closed-end funds in the preferred securities space. They have a history of outperforming their peers in the CEF space. Additionally, they were able to navigate through 2020's volatile markets. Providing all of their funds with a couple of distributions to go along with the solid performance.

As for members of the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory, we have held FFC in the past. Currently, we are holding a similar fund, the Flaherty & Crumrine/Claymore Total Return Fund (FLC). This came after a swap trade from Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (DFP) when the valuation levels presented an opportunity. Today, all three of these funds are now on the expensive side relative to their own historical discount range.

On a 1-year z-score basis, FFC is the cheapest. This means that relative to its historical range it is trading closer to this average. On the other hand, FLC on an absolute discount basis is the best value. That means a case could easily be made for either fund.

The investment objective of FFC is "to provide high current income consistent with preservation of capital." What I find interesting about this is that this is my primary objective as well. Many funds put in the objective of high income, though their secondary is generally capital appreciation.

Capital growth on the fund level is a bonus if it happens. However, for CEFs, just maintaining the current NAV, within reason, is generally all I'm looking for. Since the fund's inception in 2003, it is still trailing its inception NAV of $23.83 versus the current $20.62. I'm okay with this small erosion over such a lengthy period of time.

The fund is a fair size at around $1.370 billion in total managed assets. The fund utilizes leverage of around $449.575 million or 32.79% of assets. Leverage can be a good thing in a bull market, though it can lead to additional drawdowns during market panics. Under typical market conditions, FFC invests relatively conservatively so a higher allocation to leverage isn't typically a huge concern. That being said, selloffs similar to the ones we got last March can really show us that nothing is safe during panics.

The expense ratio for the fund was last reported at 0.86%, or 1.66% if we are including leverage expenses. This is on the low end for a CEF and is excellent to see.

Performance - Looking A Bit Overvalued

A lot of the preferred funds had made a swift recovery from last year's lows. However, some are probably shocked with just how far these preferred funds had fallen during that time in the first place. This is partially due to the leverage and partially due to the lack of liquidity in the preferred space in the first place.

When there is a lack of liquidity in the first place, investments can make some erratic moves, which is exactly what we saw. There was a rush of sellers due to the panic, and that was put against the already sparse amount of buyers in preferreds.

On a price and NAV return basis only, the fund has come back to almost pre-peak levels on February 19th, 2020. That being said, they do still have a little bit of work to go to be made whole again.

On a total return basis for the market price and the NAV, we do see that the distribution was able to be more than enough to offset these small losses.

In terms of valuation, FFC certainly isn't cheap. Historically, it hasn't been cheap either as it regularly trades at a premium. The current premium comes to 9.76%. The 1-year average comes to 7.86%. Due to last year's selloff, the last year for discounts and premiums have been quite skewed for CEFs. For that reason, I believe that looking at the longer-term 3 or 5-year averages can give us a better range. With that, FFC looks even more expensive; however, with a 3-year average premium of 2.18% and a 5-year average of 3.27%.

That being said, this isn't the first time that FFC has breached the double-digit premium level. It also has spent a majority of its time at premiums since 2008/09.

With all this being said, it doesn't necessarily seem like FFC is a screaming buy here - but likewise, it doesn't seem like a screaming sell either. I would put it at more of a 'Hold' level at this time considering the alternatives.

Distribution - Boosts Last Year Help Ease The Volatility

I believe the most interesting news about FFC's distribution came last year as the fund boosted the distribution twice. Even at a time of such market volatility. The boosts were credited to reductions in interest expenses on their leverage.

In response to this crisis, the Federal Reserve has taken unprecedented steps to improve financial conditions, and the fed funds target rate is back to its financial-crisis low of 0-0.25%. This move lower in all short-term rates has caused leverage expense to decline from an average of about 3.1% in 2019 to about 1.5% most recently, while leverage balances have remained unchanged. Consequently, we have increased dividends modestly to better reflect projected annual net income available for distribution to common shareholders. We remain cautiously optimistic on the preferred and contingent capital securities markets, especially from the viewpoint of long-term income investors. However, we acknowledge that there is limited modern historical precedent for this pandemic and its global economic impact, making our 'crystal ball' unusually cloudy.

Some still might note that it isn't at distribution levels that it was paying in 2016 though. Even further, it was a decline from their inception level as well. The fact remains that it is still an attractive monthly payer. They never switched to a quarterly distribution in an attempt to retain more assets. For an income investor, that can be a big consideration as they are anticipating monthly distributions to fund their lives.

The current rate comes to an attractive 6.82%. On a NAV basis, this does work out to 7.51% - due to the fund's higher premium - they have to earn more than shareholders receive at this time. That can be a bit unsettling in most circumstances. Again, highlighting the fact that the fund is looking more like a 'Hold' or neutral - rather than a 'Buy.'

In terms of coverage, we do see that coverage had jumped year-over-year. This was thanks to net investment income [NII] increasing on the back of reduced leverage expenses.

For the year ended November 30th, 2020, NII coverage came to just over 100%. This was an increase from last year's 97.3% coverage. At a time when they paid out even more to shareholders.

Additionally, since the fund is trading at these premiums regularly, they are taking advantage and issuing more shares through their DRIP. This can be beneficial to everyone involved. It is accretive to current shareholders on a NAV basis. The investor turning on the DRIP means they are getting a 5% discount. And finally, even the fund wins as managers are paid off of fees based on AUM. Who says managers' interests aren't aligned with shareholders? They want the fund to succeed so they keep getting raises.

For tax purposes, over the last two years, they have classified all their distributions as ordinary income.

Though the bulk of these are classified as qualified dividend income. Which is pretty typical for most preferred investments.

Holdings - Interest Rates Impact Could Be Limited

FFC holds the majority of its assets in level 1 securities at about 55% of the portfolio. These are publicly traded on exchanges. Though the remainder of the portfolio is in level 2 securities. These are still easily valued by "significant observable inputs." Therefore, their valuations aren't taking into question. However, they don't trade on an exchange. They are considered to be 144A securities. Where an investor needs to be a qualified institutional buyer to even get access to these types of holdings. That is where something like FFC can be great - as it is a way for retail investors to participate in areas they might not otherwise be able to.

One of the main concerns though is going to be the fund's tilt towards preferred securities that are typically classified as fixed-income investments. All fixed-income investments can take a hit as interest rates rise. This is because the relationship between yields and prices is inverse. Meaning that if interest rates increase on newer offerings - then the older offerings that were issued under the 0% rate environment become less attractive. These securities are sold off so that they trade below par until an equilibrium yield is found between these "old" issues relative to the "new" issues.

Here's a quick example to help further illustrate this. Say a preferred security is issued from ABC par $25 at a 5% yield. Now, let's say interest rates increase and company ABC wants to issue another preferred security. This time, rates are higher so to get any interest they need to attach an 8% yield to a preferred with a par value of $25. Then that 5% yielding security doesn't look so great anymore. People are going to dump the 5% yielder in favor of the 8%.

To get to an 8% yield on that first issue, the price would have to fall all the way to $15.62 - this is an extreme example to help for illustrative purposes. Still, at the end of the day when that preferred gets redeemed (if it isn't a perpetual preferred), they will receive a par of $25. Thus, the price can actually be hit on the short to medium-term until the portfolio starts turning over. That is the big concern from most investors.

However, for FFC this is less of a concern overall. This is because a lot of their portfolio is fixed-to-floating. This means that at a certain time, they will stop paying a fixed rate and it will be tied to something like LIBOR plus a spread. They don't list this out anywhere, but anyone can take a look at their Annual Report with the full listing of their portfolio. I will highlight just a small section here for a quick idea of what I'm referring to.

(Source - Annual Report)

Those highlighted are all either floating or fixed-to-floating and are only a small sample size of the fund's large portfolio. They list 190 positions. I also want to highlight the footnotes for (1) means that it is perpetual security - with no set maturity date. As we touched on above, that is important as it potentially might never be redeemed at par. Thus, can't really "cash-out" at "NAV" in a sense - which is an idea that most CEF investors should understand as a concept.

As far as sector allocation for the fund, this too isn't too much of a surprise that banks, finance and insurance make up the majority of the allocation. This is because they are by far the largest issuer of preferred.

In terms of credit quality, FFC's portfolio is straddled between investment-grade and below-investment-grade allocations. Typically, investment-grade-rated fixed-income securities are more sensitive to interest rate impacts. The higher risk, 'junk' rated securities are less sensitive to interest rates because of typically lower maturities. However, if they have no set maturity, then that can increase sensitivity. That being said, for these greater risks - you will typically see some higher yield to compensate for this. Which in turn, then helps mitigate the downside if you are already receiving a bit higher of a yield.

The country breakdown has most of the fund's portfolio in U.S. holdings. Though they do still have some meaningful exposure outside the U.S. too.

The fund reports very little turnover, it only came to 12% for their fiscal year 2020. With that, the top holdings include most of the same ones that we saw when we last covered the fund. In fact, MetLife (MET) is at the same exact allocation as it was on 8/31/2020.

The majority of these are national or large regional financial services companies too. Which lines up with the sector breakdowns that we touched on above.

Conclusion

FFC remains a solid choice for a preferred closed-end fund. On a relative basis, it is the "cheapest" compared to its historical range. Though FLC remains the "cheapest" value based on the raw discount number itself. Both funds have significant overlap and so a case could easily be made for either fund. Our previous coverage on FLC can be found here for a more in-depth analysis of that fund.

All of this being said, the market right now seems a bit lofty. Especially in the preferred CEF space. Being patient and using a dollar-cost averaging approach could make the most sense in the current environment. I would also caution that keeping some cash for an inevitable pullback or correction could be prudent. That way, one could have even more capital to put to work at better prices.