Huize Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUIZ) is an insurance tech company, disrupting a massive Insurance market. HUIZ is Chinese version Lemonade (LMND). HUIZ was founded in 2006. As an independent leading online insurance product and service platform in China, it distributes insurance products underwritten by insurer partners and helps them reach a large number of insurance clients. HUIZ generates revenues from the insurance brokerage fees paid by their insurer partners.

HUIZ released Q4 and FY20 earnings on March 10, 2021. Total Gross Written Premiums ("GWP") in Q4 2020 increased by 63.0% to RMB1,047MM, up from RMB643MM in Q4 2019. Total operating revenue in Q4 2020 increased by 50.3% to a record quarterly high of RMB388MM, up from RMB258MM in Q4 2019. On a full year basis, total GWP increased by 49.9% to RMB 3,020MM from RMB 2,014MM in 2019. Total operating revenue increased by 22.8% to RMB1,220MM from RMB993MM in 2019. Cumulative number of insurance clients served increased to approximately 6.85MM, and cumulative number of insured clients was approximately 57.6MM as of December 31, 2020.

HUIZ, Chinese version Lemonade, is disrupting a massive Chinese Insurance market that enjoys steady growth of 10-15% in next five to ten years.

In Q4-20 HUIZ reported 63% and 50% YoY growth in Total Gross Written Premiums ("GWP") and Operating Revenue respectively. I am positive that the growth momentum will continue.

HUIZ as an Insurance Tech company is connecting two sides of the network that are both favorable to its growth. On the supply side, insurance companies normally have narrowed user acquisition channels, and acquisition costs are high, thus they are thrilled with the strong online acquisition capability and the reach that could not have been achieved cost-effectively with their traditional agent models. The future mix shift from agents to online will be the main driver for HUIZ's accelerated growth in the future. On the demand side, the Millennial generation has started prioritizing insurance spend to protect life and financial assets, and more importantly, favors purchase through digital channels with their own research and friends' recommendation as opposed to agent selling. HUIZ's product selection satisfies customers' 360-degree needs. Continued strong adoption from younger generations and increased purchase per customer will guarantee the strong growth of demand.

HUIZ earns trust from a fast-growing but under-served user segment (average age of 32) by providing a close-loop platform for end-to-end transactions and differentiated customer services.

HUIZ has succeeded as a market leader because of its dedication in building core assets and its persistence in providing differentiated services. The internet economy finds companies a sweet spot of traffic acquisition. However, this does not sustain without gaining loyalty from acquired customers. HUIZ has achieved that with its 14-year hard work in vertical integration and tech investment. Customers gain comfort when they realize HUIZ platform enables seamless purchase transactions online and allows selection and comparison among a massive pool of insurance products. Customers want to trust HUIZ when they are able to ask questions in every phase of purchase through 24*7 customer services. It's worth mentioning that the call center services are all supported costly by humans. HUIZ has not opted to use AI Robots as most other companies do. Human-based customer services remain a critical step in trust-earning in the entire close-loop transaction process.

HUIZ understands customers very well. Not a surprise considering its founder's background. Mr. Cunjun Ma, founder of HUIZ, has been chairman of HUIZ board of directors and CEO since its inception. He has over 23 years of insurance related experience.

2006 - Founded HUIZE, serving as GM until Jun. 2011

2004-2006 - Head of a subsidiary of Hua An Property Insurance Co., Ltd.

1995-2004 - Shenzhen branch of Ping An Property Insurance Co., Ltd.

HUIZ as a Chinese unicorn FinTech company has a wide moat.

If you wonder what HUIZ stock is worth, make sure you value HUIZ as a Chinese unicorn FinTech company. As a leading tech player, HUIZ is going to be one of the biggest beneficiaries in the future digital transition of the insurance industry.

Its dedication in building the ecosystem through 14 years, its already strong two-sided network (which means it is achieving economy of scales), and its brand reputation with differentiated services are hard to be replicated by others.

Investment Risks

In my opinion there is not much investment risks from company fundamental aspects. Its tech platform nature has isolated it from risks such as underwriting and assets investments.

It might take some time for the market to recognize its value. I believe as HUIZ continues to deliver strong performance in the following quarters, more goodness will be priced in over time.