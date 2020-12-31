Vizio (NYSE:VZIO) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its Class A common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.
The firm is a designer and manufacturer of smart televisions and related technologies.
VZIO has produced impressive growth across major financial metrics as it combines its Smart TV electronics knowledge with its Platform+ services offerings.
I'll provide a final opinion when we learn further details about the IPO.
Irvine, California-based Vizio was founded to develop Smart TVs along with its SmartCast operating system to better enable consumers to 'search, discover and access a broad array of content.'
Management is headed by founder, Chairman and CEO William Wang, who was previously CEO of PGS OEM, a distributor of computer monitors.
Below is a brief video of a consumer review of the firm's V-Series 4K Smart TV:
Source: Love What You Do
The company's primary offerings include:
Televisions
Soundbars
Platform+
Vizio has received at least $101 million from investors including AmTRAN Technology Co., Q-Run Holdings, V-TW Holdings, Innolux and Foxconn Assembly Holding.
The firm sells its televisions through online retailers and in major retail stores such as Amazon, Best Buy, Sam's Club, Target, Walmart and Costco.
VZIO says it monetizes its Platform+ through a combination of advertising, data licensing, embedded content distribution, transactions and promotions.
Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have increased as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:
|
Selling, G&A
|
Expenses vs. Revenue
|
Period
|
Percentage
|
2020
|
6.4%
|
2019
|
5.9%
Source: Company registration statement
The Selling, G&A efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling, G&A spend, was 1.6x in the most recent reporting period.
According to a 2017 market research report by Grand View Research, the global market for Smart TVs was an estimated $135.5 billion in 2016.
A research report by Mordor Intelligence forecasts that the Smart TV market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.5% from 2021 to 2026.
The main drivers for this expected growth are continued new product development and integration with content offerings and the connected home.
Also, below is a chart showing the historical and projected future growth trajectory of the U.S. Smart TV market:
Major competitive or other industry participants include:
Vizio's recent financial results can be summarized as follows:
Growing topline revenue
Sharply increased gross profit and gross margin
Increasing operating profit and margin
Growing earnings
Reduced cash flow from operations
Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm's registration statement:
|
Total Revenue
|
Period
|
Total Revenue
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
2020
|
$ 2,042,473,000
|
11.2%
|
2019
|
$ 1,836,799,000
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
2020
|
$ 296,358,000
|
79.4%
|
2019
|
$ 165,165,000
|
Gross Margin
|
Period
|
Gross Margin
|
2020
|
14.51%
|
2019
|
8.99%
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Operating Margin
|
2020
|
$ 131,899,000
|
6.5%
|
2019
|
$ 29,392,000
|
1.6%
|
Comprehensive Income (Loss)
|
Period
|
Comprehensive Income (Loss)
|
2020
|
$ 103,196,000
|
2019
|
$ 23,211,000
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Period
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
2020
|
$ 32,297,000
|
2019
|
$ 79,883,000
Source: Company registration statement
As of December 31, 2020, Vizio had $207.7 million in cash and $625.8 million in total liabilities.
Free cash flow during the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, was $30.5 million.
Vizio intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its Class A common stock, although the final figure may be higher.
The firm will have three classes of stock:
Class A common stock - one vote per share
Class B common stock - ten votes per share (Founder William Wang and affiliates)
Class C common stock - no votes, can convert to Class A once all Class B stock has converted. No issued Class C stock as of the IPO.
No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.
Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:
The principal purposes of this offering are to increase our capitalization and financial flexibility, create a public market for our Class A common stock, and enable access to the public equity markets for us and our stockholders. We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, including working capital, operating expenses, and capital expenditures. We also intend to use $14.0 million of the net proceeds from this offering to satisfy a licensing payment that will become due in connection with this offering.
Management's presentation of the company roadshow is not available.
Listed bookrunners of the IPO are J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities, Wells Fargo Securities, Guggenheim Securities, Needham & Company, Piper Sandler and Roth Capital Partners.
Vizio is seeking public investment capital in what may be a $200 million IPO.
The company's financials indicate solid topline revenue growth but even more compelling is even stronger gross profit growth and earnings growth.
Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have increased as revenues have increased; its Selling, G&A efficiency rate was a respectable 1.6x.
The market opportunity for Smart TVs and related content distribution is large and expected to grow at a very strong CAGR of 16.5% through 2026.
J.P. Morgan is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 85.7% since their IPO. This is a top-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.
The primary risk to the company's outlook is large retailer competition such as Walmart beginning to offer its own Smart TV brand. With the television a major gateway into the home, competitors abound, although barriers to entry are substantial.
VZIO has been wise to develop its Platform+ element in order to be more than just an electronics conduit. The system enables VZIO to offer a broader range of high margin services to content providers.
When we learn more about the IPO from management, I'll provide a final opinion.
Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
