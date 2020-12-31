Quick Take

Vizio (NYSE:VZIO) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its Class A common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm is a designer and manufacturer of smart televisions and related technologies.

VZIO has produced impressive growth across major financial metrics as it combines its Smart TV electronics knowledge with its Platform+ services offerings.

I'll provide a final opinion when we learn further details about the IPO.

Company & Technology

Irvine, California-based Vizio was founded to develop Smart TVs along with its SmartCast operating system to better enable consumers to 'search, discover and access a broad array of content.'

Management is headed by founder, Chairman and CEO William Wang, who was previously CEO of PGS OEM, a distributor of computer monitors.

Below is a brief video of a consumer review of the firm's V-Series 4K Smart TV:

Source: Love What You Do

The company's primary offerings include:

Televisions

Soundbars

Platform+

Vizio has received at least $101 million from investors including AmTRAN Technology Co., Q-Run Holdings, V-TW Holdings, Innolux and Foxconn Assembly Holding.

Customer Acquisition

The firm sells its televisions through online retailers and in major retail stores such as Amazon, Best Buy, Sam's Club, Target, Walmart and Costco.

VZIO says it monetizes its Platform+ through a combination of advertising, data licensing, embedded content distribution, transactions and promotions.

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have increased as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Selling, G&A Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage 2020 6.4% 2019 5.9%

Source: Company registration statement

The Selling, G&A efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling, G&A spend, was 1.6x in the most recent reporting period.

Market & Competition

According to a 2017 market research report by Grand View Research, the global market for Smart TVs was an estimated $135.5 billion in 2016.

A research report by Mordor Intelligence forecasts that the Smart TV market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.5% from 2021 to 2026.

The main drivers for this expected growth are continued new product development and integration with content offerings and the connected home.

Also, below is a chart showing the historical and projected future growth trajectory of the U.S. Smart TV market:

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

LG

Samsung (OTC:SSNLF)

Sony (SNE)

Hisense (OTC:HISEF)

TCL

Bose

Sonos (SONO)

Onn - Walmart

Financial Performance

Vizio's recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing topline revenue

Sharply increased gross profit and gross margin

Increasing operating profit and margin

Growing earnings

Reduced cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm's registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior 2020 $ 2,042,473,000 11.2% 2019 $ 1,836,799,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior 2020 $ 296,358,000 79.4% 2019 $ 165,165,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin 2020 14.51% 2019 8.99% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin 2020 $ 131,899,000 6.5% 2019 $ 29,392,000 1.6% Comprehensive Income (Loss) Period Comprehensive Income (Loss) 2020 $ 103,196,000 2019 $ 23,211,000 Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations 2020 $ 32,297,000 2019 $ 79,883,000 (Glossary Of Terms)

Source: Company registration statement

As of December 31, 2020, Vizio had $207.7 million in cash and $625.8 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, was $30.5 million.

IPO Details

Vizio intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its Class A common stock, although the final figure may be higher.

The firm will have three classes of stock:

Class A common stock - one vote per share

Class B common stock - ten votes per share (Founder William Wang and affiliates)

Class C common stock - no votes, can convert to Class A once all Class B stock has converted. No issued Class C stock as of the IPO.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

The principal purposes of this offering are to increase our capitalization and financial flexibility, create a public market for our Class A common stock, and enable access to the public equity markets for us and our stockholders. We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, including working capital, operating expenses, and capital expenditures. We also intend to use $14.0 million of the net proceeds from this offering to satisfy a licensing payment that will become due in connection with this offering.

Management's presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities, Wells Fargo Securities, Guggenheim Securities, Needham & Company, Piper Sandler and Roth Capital Partners.

Commentary

Vizio is seeking public investment capital in what may be a $200 million IPO.

The company's financials indicate solid topline revenue growth but even more compelling is even stronger gross profit growth and earnings growth.

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have increased as revenues have increased; its Selling, G&A efficiency rate was a respectable 1.6x.

The market opportunity for Smart TVs and related content distribution is large and expected to grow at a very strong CAGR of 16.5% through 2026.

J.P. Morgan is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 85.7% since their IPO. This is a top-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

The primary risk to the company's outlook is large retailer competition such as Walmart beginning to offer its own Smart TV brand. With the television a major gateway into the home, competitors abound, although barriers to entry are substantial.

VZIO has been wise to develop its Platform+ element in order to be more than just an electronics conduit. The system enables VZIO to offer a broader range of high margin services to content providers.

When we learn more about the IPO from management, I'll provide a final opinion.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.