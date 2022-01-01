Tech Rollercoaster Continues As Stocks Gain

Mar. 12, 2021 3:10 PM ETDJI, SP500, COMP.IND, BTC-USD, PARA, LC, GE, GME, AMC, KOSS, NCLH, RCL, LYV, RBLX, ARKK, ARKW, DRIV, NFLX, PARAA3 Likes
Alpha TALKS profile picture
Alpha TALKS
2.68K Followers

Stocks had a positive, albeit volatile, week. Bullish comments from David Tepper caused some risk-taking on Monday, reversing the more cautious sentiment from the previous week. Concerns over inflation were relieved somewhat with a mostly benign consumer price index report that met economists’ estimates.

The Dow Industrials Index (DJI) is leading major indices, with a gain of 3.4% for the week at the time of this writing (2 pm eastern time, two hours before the close of trading). The S&P 500 (SP500) is up 2% for the week with the Nasdaq (COMP) 2.7% higher even after a drop of 1% today.

Cryptos rallied this week on the back of the intensifying NFT craze. Bitcoin (BTC) flirted with a new all-time-high and is up about 14% for the week.

Winners & Losers

There was broad-based buying among large caps, with only about a dozen S&P 500 stocks lower for the week. Cruise lines sold off, with Norwegian Cruise Lines (NCLH) falling 8% for the week and Royal Caribbean (RCL) giving up 4%. Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) shares dropped 3% and GE (GE) declined 10% after a surprise reverse stock split proposal. GE’s shares have rallied this year, from $10.80 to over $14 at one point, but this week suffered their worst two-day loss since June.

Direct listings were one big winner after Roblox (RBLX) opened for trading 50% above its reference price. RBLX then rallied anew on news Cathie Wood’s ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) had purchased more shares.

NFTs, or so-called non-fungible tokens, were another big winner. A collage by the artist Beeple became the most expensive digital image ever, fetching $69 million at a Christie’s auction.

‘Meme stocks’ also had another good week. GameStop (GME) has almost doubled, while Koss (KOSS) is up 65%. AMC Entertainment (AMC) gained 28% after saying it had sufficient liquidity through March 2022.

ViacomCBS (VIAC) is on track for its 12th straight week of gains and has added 20% this week, partly thanks to sky-high ratings for Oprah Winfrey's interview of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry and the ensuing drama.

LendingClub (LC) is up more than 16% this week after issuing stronger-than-expected revenue guidance and reports Wood's fintech ETF was adding shares.

What Caught Our Eye(s) This Week

About This Video

Alpha TALKS Wall Street Breakfast is a weekly video covering what moved markets this week (WMMTW), featuring a panel of Seeking Alpha editors.

Hosted by Nathaniel E. Baker, Senior Editor, Strategic Contributors, and featuring:

  • Bradley Olesen, VP News;
  • Kim Khan, Senior News Editor;
  • Stephen Alpher, Managing Editor News, co-host of Seeking Alpha's Alpha Trader podcast.

The video publishes on this account every Friday by close of trading, with the longer audio podcast released on Saturdays at 6:30 a.m. through the Wall Street Breakfast account.

The video can also be seen on the Seeking Alpha YouTube account.

This article was written by

Alpha TALKS profile picture
Alpha TALKS
2.68K Followers
Alpha TALKS is a weekly video covering what moved markets this week, featuring a panel of Seeking Alpha editors. It is published by the close of trading on Fridays. Hosted by Nathaniel E. Baker, contributing editor, and featuring: Aaron Task, VP Contributor Content and co-host Seeking Alpha's Alpha Trader podcast; Brad Olesen, VP News; Steve Alpher, Managing Editor News, co-host Alpha Trader.
Follow

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.