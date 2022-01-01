Stocks had a positive, albeit volatile, week. Bullish comments from David Tepper caused some risk-taking on Monday, reversing the more cautious sentiment from the previous week. Concerns over inflation were relieved somewhat with a mostly benign consumer price index report that met economists’ estimates.

The Dow Industrials Index (DJI) is leading major indices, with a gain of 3.4% for the week at the time of this writing (2 pm eastern time, two hours before the close of trading). The S&P 500 (SP500) is up 2% for the week with the Nasdaq (COMP) 2.7% higher even after a drop of 1% today.

Cryptos rallied this week on the back of the intensifying NFT craze. Bitcoin (BTC) flirted with a new all-time-high and is up about 14% for the week.

Winners & Losers

There was broad-based buying among large caps, with only about a dozen S&P 500 stocks lower for the week. Cruise lines sold off, with Norwegian Cruise Lines (NCLH) falling 8% for the week and Royal Caribbean (RCL) giving up 4%. Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) shares dropped 3% and GE (GE) declined 10% after a surprise reverse stock split proposal. GE’s shares have rallied this year, from $10.80 to over $14 at one point, but this week suffered their worst two-day loss since June.

Direct listings were one big winner after Roblox (RBLX) opened for trading 50% above its reference price. RBLX then rallied anew on news Cathie Wood’s ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) had purchased more shares.

NFTs, or so-called non-fungible tokens, were another big winner. A collage by the artist Beeple became the most expensive digital image ever, fetching $69 million at a Christie’s auction.

‘Meme stocks’ also had another good week. GameStop (GME) has almost doubled, while Koss (KOSS) is up 65%. AMC Entertainment (AMC) gained 28% after saying it had sufficient liquidity through March 2022.

ViacomCBS (VIAC) is on track for its 12th straight week of gains and has added 20% this week, partly thanks to sky-high ratings for Oprah Winfrey's interview of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry and the ensuing drama.

LendingClub (LC) is up more than 16% this week after issuing stronger-than-expected revenue guidance and reports Wood's fintech ETF was adding shares.

What Caught Our Eye(s) This Week

Brad: Electric vehicle stocks cool as legislation hopes warm;

Stephen: New York Life CEO Ted Mathas warms to Bitcoin - joins NYDIG.

