The ATM offering

On February 11, 2021, Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) entered into an "at the market" equity offering program with Craig-Hallum Capital Group to sell up to $50.0 million of its common shares.

The news came unexpected to most followers of the company, as IMMR "business as usual" trajectory didn't really need/justify any cash injection, as highlighted by Immersion's CFO during the company's Q3 2020 conference call:

Aaron Akerman Overall, our balance sheet remains strong. We generated $1.9 million of positive cash flow in the third quarter, which increased our cash and cash equivalents balance to $56 million as of September 30, 2020. We expect to see increasing positive cash flow generation in the coming quarters.

SONY's PlayStation 5 launch acted as a catalyst for a strong increase in IMMR volume and share price

The 2020 year-end launch of SONY's (SNE) PlayStation 5, that includes Immersion's haptic technology, was highlighted by Colliers analyst Charles Anderson as a "thesis changer" for IMMR.

As a consequence of these expectations, Immersion Corporation ended up getting a lot of attention from momentum-player investors, resulting in a strong increase in volume and share price.

On the day Charles Anderson's comments were released, December 29, 2020, IMMR traded more shares, in a single day, than its whole float.

Here is a chart highlighting IMMR share price trajectory, which got a further boost once Colliers analyst's comments were disclosed (emphasis added):

chart from Seeking Alpha advanced chart tools

We believe there is a very good chance that IMMR management decided to take advantage of this unique market condition created by a combination of high volume and strong share price, and saw the opportunity to increase the company's future M&A opportunities, by selling shares at what was perceived as a near-term market top.

What a difference a year can make

In the first half of 2020, Immersion Corporation bought back $30.6 million of its own shares at an average cost of $ 6.21.

This 1H 2020 activity represented the conclusion of an $80 million repurchase plan started by the company in 2008.

data from company's filings, author chart

The average cost for Immersion's multi-year buybacks was in the $6.68 range - you certainly can't accuse the company's management of having wasted shareholders' money in the process, as the ATM offering was launched at more than double the average price of IMMR buybacks.

On March 5, 2021, IMMR terminated the Equity Distribution Agreement after selling roughly 3.3 million shares, with net proceeds of approximately $36.3 million to the company. (data from IMMR 10-K, pg. 39).

We estimate an average selling price of roughly $11.30, including commissions and other expenses.

A major overhang on IMMR share price has now been removed

Since the ATM was launched, Immersion's share price has declined roughly 40% - in a predictable fashion, given the added selling pressure caused by the Equity Distribution Agreement.

To make things worse, we should also notice that both VIEX Opportunities Fund and Raging Capital Management sold some shares after the ATM was announced, (242,466 and 408,399 shares respectively).

This chart quickly visualizes what happened to IMMR share price - we highlighted in black both the price at the start ($15.71) and at the end ($9.78) of the ATM offering:

chart from Seeking Alpha advanced chart tools, author emphasis on specific data

The combination of the ATM program and VIEX Opportunities Fund and Raging Capital Management sales represented roughly 18% of the total shares traded during the offering period:

author chart, data from Nasdaq

PlayStation 5 as a "thesis changer" for IMMR - we beg to differ when estimating the real revenue impact

As highlighted before, the 2020 year-end launch of SONY's haptic-enabled PlayStation 5 was described by Colliers analyst Charles Anderson as a "thesis changer" for IMMR.

The comment was almost a self-fulfilling prophecy, as it attracted a lot of attention from a large number of investors, causing a strong increase in IMMR volume and share price, as we noticed.

We fully agree that the inclusion of IMMR haptics into SONY's PlayStation 5, and the positive feedback received by gamers and game producers, will have a very positive effect on haptic's implementation, probably beyond the gaming vertical.

However, now that Q4 2020 results are out, we believe that some caution should be added - at least in term of revenue expectations from the SONY relationship.

Gaming represented roughly $2.1 million in revenues in Q4 2020 - the first quarter impacted by SONY's PlayStation 5 introduction, and seasonally the strongest one for the vertical, being positively impacted by year-end holiday sales.

Average gaming revenues for 2020 were roughly $850.000 each quarter.

Although we do not have full visibility into Immersion's contract with SONY, it looks like its impact on Q4 2020 may be estimated at around $1 million, assuming existing licensees performed in line with previous quarters or a bit better due to seasonality.

Sony sold 4.5 million PS5 units in the last two months of 2020.

While additional revenues of roughly $4 million a year represent an interesting number for IMMR, the SONY partnership alone does not translate into a game changer for the company, in our opinion.

Third party gaming peripherals manufacturers may actually have to pay a higher per-unit royalty than OEMs, but we do not expect their impact on revenues to be very high, at least in absolute terms.

Here is a breakdown of IMMR gaming revenues in the last 3 years:

The console gaming business is basically dominated by 3 major players: SONY, Microsoft (MSFT) and Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY).

Microsoft has free access to Immersion's IP, while Nintendo signed a 6 year contract, estimated around $25 million, at the end of 2016.

Due to the impact of ASC 606, we estimate the effect of Nintendo's fixed contract on revenues to be now relatively limited, to the range of a few hundred thousand dollars per quarter.

We expect that IMMR will try to convert Nintendo's contract into a per-unit agreement on renewal (probably at the end of 2022). This deadline may be as important as SONY's PS5 launch in terms of increased revenues for Immersion Corporation.

Until then, IMMR TAM in gaming may remain relatively limited, in absolute terms.

Automotive as the real game changer for the company going forward

We believe IMMR has finally transitioned to a company with a strong control on its costs, two verticals (gaming and mobility) whose predictability and growth should be relatively forecastable, and a key vertical, automotive, that may represent the real long-term inflection point for revenue growth.

During IMMR Q4 2019 conference call, these were some key comments around the automotive vertical [edited for clarity]:

Ramzi Haidamus - CEO In automotive, we are focused on winning additional Tier 1 licensees, as well as expanding our business with our existing customers. We have a strong foundation with around 10 Tier 1 licensees. We're working to expand the value and role of haptics with these customers. So, we have about 80% of our customers right now, i.e., 80% of the TAM of Tier 1 license. We still have about 20% to go. But we're also talking to the existing 80% about taking on existing technology, not just the remaining 20%. So going back and finding opportunities to engage at the technology level, not just at the patent level. So that's automotive.

Since those comments, IMMR has announced additional wins in the vertical.

Most Tier 1 OEMs should now have a relationship with the company.

While we estimate gaming and mobility carry low per-unit royalties, automotive seems an area where IMMR should be capable of getting a decent return, in absolute terms, for each unit licensed.

If we go back to the times of the BMW partnership through the overcomplicated iDrive solution, we will notice a strong revenue contribution to IMMR, in spite of the relative success of the unit:

author chart and comments from a previous article

Here is a chart resuming IMMR recent results in the automotive sector:

Revenues in 2018 were positively impacted by a minimum royalty provision of roughly $5,800,000 - as we noticed talking about the Nintendo contract, the ASC 606 change in accounting rules, and the recent move to per-unit contracts have made it quite difficult to analyze and decipher some trends for IMMR for the last few years.

The strong decline in revenues in 2020 is attributed to lower shipment volume largely attributable to the impact of COVID-19 - the trend should reverse in 2021, and we expect that new product wins should positively impact revenues in the next few years.

Haptics adoption should now move to the high volume mid-range automotive segment, widening the potential market for haptics to reach a decent share of the TAM, which was described by Immersion in the 90 million unit per year:

picture from IMMR 2019 analyst day (pg.7)

We look forward to new product wins in the automotive market as a sign of a reached inflection point which could represent the real "thesis changer" in terms of revenue growth for Immersion Corporation.