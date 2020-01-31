Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) remains unfazed with maintained profitability despite the adverse effects of the pandemic on its operations. However, its growth continues to slow down with non-payment of dividends and increased financial leverage. This calls more attention from the management and conveys a much-needed improvement which may be reflected by the acquisition last December. But this move did not seem to be favorable at all as questions arose that affected the recent stock performance.

Company Financials

Operating Revenue and Operating Costs

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has been in the outdoor activities industry for quite a long now, but it took decades before it entered the stock market. The company had permanent closures of more than 20 stores across the US and filed for bankruptcy protection due to stagnant revenues. Its situation improved after a few years though and its IPO in 2014 seemed to be its ultimate life-saver, given the increased operating capacity without increasing its borrowings and higher revenues.

From 2012 to 2014, its operating revenue has changed by 72% as the value climbed up from $376 million to $643 million. At this point, the operations and financials have already improved with substantial changes in its operating size and capacity. Also, store openings became more frequent, matched with secondary offerings of shares in 2015 and 2016 to finance its rapid expansion. Since then, revenue growth has been stable and moved from $707 million to $848 million in 2016-2018. And before the pandemic started, FY 2019 revenue that closed on January 31, 2020, rose further to $884 million, also driven by its increased demand, store openings, and the acquisition of Field & Stream Stores although growth decelerated from 4.8% to 4.2%. With its decreasing rate, the company has been reaching the limit of its ideal capacity although prices of its products have been changing which may tell that revenue growth has been stable. Likewise, the operating costs have climbed up considerably from $468 million to $587 million and the rate of increase has almost been the same except in 2018 when both revenues and costs slowed down. However, the gross profit margin has consistently decreased from 33% to 28% which shows that the efficiency of the company deteriorated for the last five years. With its increased operating capacity, the operating costs have increased faster than the revenues. Nevertheless, gross profit never went below $200 million which could tell that although growth has slowed down, its stability and viability were maintained.

Meanwhile, FY 2020 showed SPWH's resilience despite operating in a more challenging environment, given the disruptions of the pandemic. Revenue growth of 40% in 1Q continued in 2Q at 80% and 3Q at 60% even when the adverse effect was keenly observed and quarantine measures were implemented with utmost guidance and observation. In 4Q, it may still be unclear due to possible changes of the proposed acquisition by Great American Outdoors Group, although the actual changes may be reflected in FY 2021. With this, the company emerged unfazed amidst the pandemic although uncertainties with the recent acquisition and investigations persist. Revenue may increase though, especially since restrictions are gradually eased, matched with the pent-up demand for travel and leisure, fishing, hunting, and other outdoor activities which fit the company's products such as footwear, gears, boating accessories, camping materials, tools, and the like.

Net Income

The operating expenses, particularly the Selling, General, and Administrative Expenses ("SG&A"), have also increased substantially for the last five years which also reflected the continuous increase in the operating capacity. With its larger core operations, it had to hire more and increase its expenses on employees and selling and marketing to increase its production and to capture more attention and demand from the market. With that, the operating profit was almost halved in just a few years from $56 million to $31 million. This could tell that the continuous increase in size seemed to be too fast for the company that revenues could not catch up with it and cover its expenses. Although gross profit remained stable, the operating profit has decreased considerably which could affect its future performance and growth. On the other hand, one may appreciate that amidst the slower growth and continued increase in size, it managed to remain viable and non-core operations have been relatively small without sharp changes. Also, it has moved in a downward pattern due to lower interest expenses and miscellaneous expenses. Given this, non-core transactions remained in line with the changes in the core operations which conveys coordination and consistency and were stabilized due to lower miscellaneous expenses and borrowings. With that, the decreasing values that were deducted partially offset the decreasing pattern of the operating profit. Although it is apparent that net income decreased in 2016-2019 from $28 million to $20 million, the general trend for the last six years remained almost stable which was similar to the trend of gross profit. Meanwhile, FY 2020 seemed to serve as a new hope for the company. In 1Q, net income improved although it remained a net loss. Revenues and net income every 1Q were lower due to the winter season so outdoor activities were limited. In 2Q and 3Q, despite the pandemic, net income, like revenues, was higher than its FY 2019 comparative quarters. This could be because outdoor activities which SPWH deals with such as hunting and fishing do not require physical contact and may be done alone unlike sports, casinos, and traveling to other tourist destinations.

Liquidity and Growth

SPWH managed to maintain its liquidity as the Current Ratio always remained above 1 although it continued to decrease from 1.9 to 1.2 in 2014-2019. This could verify the observation in the core operations, wherein it continued to generate revenues and income, but the value of growth has decreased. This could also show that the company could have been expanding faster than it earned which increased its financial leverage, especially borrowings. This became more evident in FY 2015-2017 when the value just moved from $40 to $70 million but jumped to $168 million in FY 2018 and $172 million in FY 2019. Meanwhile, inventories composed most of the current assets, and if the value would be removed to come up with a Quick Ratio, then the more liquid assets such as cash and receivables would not be enough to cover current liabilities. This should be taken into consideration as this reflects the decreased efficiency of the company as shown by the faster increase in the current liabilities and the operating costs and expenses due to its rapid expansion and store openings in the US.

On the other hand, Free Cash Flow ("FCF") has drastically increased although it was initially stagnant. Its Funds From Operations ("FFO") has also been increasing despite the slightly decreasing trend of net income, primarily due to non-cash adjustments such as depreciation and exceptional expenses. With that, if one will focus solely on real cash flows from the operations, net income should have been increasing. But the upward trend of depreciation, especially in 2018-2019 should be considered even if its non-cash expenses since the fixed assets of the company depreciated instantaneously amidst its rapid store openings. This may be the reason for its decreased efficiency and underperforming assets. The company seemed to have expanded voraciously but forgotten the potential risks of depreciable assets particularly buildings, machinery, and other essential equipment for production, which in turn affected its growth. Apparently, the downward movement of Return on Asset ("ROA") and Return on Equity ("ROE") show that expansion was too rapid for the company and its capacity. While revenues, income, and FCF, remained promising, growth and liquidity seemed to have caused a problem for its actual capacity to sustain its operations and could be the reason for its acquisition by the Great American Outdoors Group.

What's in Store for the Investors?

Dividends Per Share

The company has never paid dividends since it went public and increased its share offering in 2014-2016. With its current situation, wherein growth and liquidity continued to slow down, matched with its increased borrowings despite maintaining its revenues and income, dividend payments may not be expected anytime soon. Although there may be changes for the long-term investors, given the recent acquisition, the continuous investigation regarding the share price that both companies agreed upon may be a big question.

Stock Price

Its overall trend since its IPO has been bullish. Although it was temporarily disrupted as the stock market crash due to the shocks brought upon by the pandemic, it shifted back to its uptrend that became visible from April to August. It continuously decreased again for the next few months before bouncing back, primarily driven by its 3Q results and the acquisition by Great American Outdoors Group. However, the speculations regarding the accurate or fair value per share price seemed to affect its stock performance. At $16-$17, the PE Ratio of 10.82 suggests undervaluation which is confirmed by the PB Ratio and the PEG Ratio. At $18 which was the agreed share price upon the acquisition, it still seemed to be undervalued to satisfy the investors. Since January, the stock price has been moving sideways and gearing more downwards although these past few days, it started to move upwards again. The primary concern now is not only about whether the investigations are reasonable or not but also if the downward trend will continue and if the company will go back to private since its current parent company is private.

Potential Growth Catalysts

The Reopening of the Economy

Despite the restrictions and fear caused by the pandemic, the operations of the company remained thriving as revenues increased and income remained stable although growth and liquidity continued to decrease. The primary reason for the sustained demand at the height of the pandemic was the fact that the kind of outdoor activities that it caters to do not require physical contacts such as sports and traveling. Fishing and hunting can be done alone or with ease even if these are done in pairs or even groups. The increased production of vaccines lessens the risk of transmission and speeds up the reopening of the economy. Hence, outdoor activities will be more accessible. Pent-up demand, especially of those who chose to stay home, is expected and may primarily drive revenue growth during the second half of this FY.

The Acquisition by Great American Outdoors Group

Since its IPO, its performance got better compared to 2008-2012, when it had to close stores to improve its financials. It had increased its capacity as store openings and expansion became more frequent, matched with increased share offerings, especially in 2015-2016. However, as revenue and FCF increased, its growth and liquidity continued to crash as shown by ROA, ROE, and the Current Ratio, and the sharp increase in depreciation. This may tell that the expansion seemed to have been too rapid compared to its actual capacity and revenue it generated. With that, growth continued to decrease, matched with the continuous increase in borrowings. Despite its potential for improvement as the demand remained high, it seemed that the company had a hard time coping with its fast-paced changes and expansion which could be the reason for becoming a part of Great American Outdoors Group. While this larger company may offer more potential, given its growth in its similar niche, this could pose problems due to speculations about the inaccuracies or unfairness, especially to the investors, which also resulted in a series of investigations.

Conclusion

The company rejuvenated its original vigor when it went public with its expansion. However, this voracious act did not help speed up its growth and liquidity despite increased capacity and higher revenues. It still has more growth opportunities though, given the high demand and its good performance at the height of the pandemic. The challenge that the company may face is how to cope with its fast-paced expansion, given its continuous store openings and acquisition of Field & Stream stores. Also, it has to watch out for its fixed assets, given the sharp changes in depreciation and amortization since these are vital to the operations, as well as a large number of inventories, compared to its cash and receivables that may cause problems with liquidity. The increased financial leverage, particularly borrowings and equity along with the continuous expansion, may continue to hamper growth and the possibility of dividend payments. As of now, it can't be denied that the company continues to show promise, but it has to be more prudent and efficient to improve its financials. Meanwhile, for the short-term investors, the stock price is quite tricky given its sideways pattern that slightly gears downwards. It is better to watch the stock price closely to further observe its movement, especially since the investigation regarding shares and prices continues.