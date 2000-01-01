With the economy strengthening and interest rates low, housing could be an in demand sector.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL), which is a leading luxury home builder, could be a good bet.

After falling considerably during the early part of the pandemic, shares of the company have more than quadrupled from their 2020 lows. In 2021, they're up 32% year to date. The rally might not be over.

Data by YCharts

Toll Brothers has several tailwinds that could help shares for the next few years.

Strong demand

One key tailwind is strong demand.

In the first quarter of fiscal 2021, management noted that demand for new Toll Brothers homes was 'incredibly strong' and the company enjoyed pricing power in almost all of its markets.

The company's backlog at the end of the first quarter, which provides some visibility into the future rose 38% in units and 37% in dollars versus the backlog in the first quarter of fiscal 2020. Due to the strong backlog and current market conditions, management believes the company could benefit from gross margin expansion into fiscal year 2022.

Other Tailwinds

Toll Brothers also benefits from other tailwinds.

The Federal Reserve has been accommodative with interest rates. Due to the low interest rates, mortgage rates are also low and that's made Toll luxury homes more affordable for many potential buyers.

In addition to stronger demand given more affordability, home supply is also pretty tight, which makes it easier to sell homes.

Management has also returned a lot of capital back to shareholders in the past and they are continuing to do so.

Since fiscal 2016, Toll Brothers bought back nearly a third of its outstanding shares. They repurchased around 3% of outstanding shares in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 alone as well. With the strong expected demand, I expect that the company will continue to repurchase shares well into the future.

Management has also increased the dividend. On March 9, Toll Brothers' board of directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share up 54% from the prior quarterly cash dividend. On an annualized basis that's a rate of $0.68 per share, which gives it a yield of over 1.1% based on the March 10 price.

American Exceptionalism

Perhaps the biggest reason to own Toll Brothers is that it benefits from the growth in the American economy. America has the brightest people in the world and great institutions that have helped the US economy grow for so many years. As a result of American exceptionalism, the US economy has increased from $10.25 trillion in 2000 to $21.43 trillion in 2019. By 2030, GDP is expected to grow to around $32 trillion. With the population expected to continue to increase in the future and economic growth continuing to increase, I expect housing demand to rise too.

Given Toll Brothers is a leading housing manufacture, I expect its business to continue to increase if Toll Brothers holds its market share and management continues to perform.

Risks

New homes cost a lot of money. If the economy weakens, many new potential home buyers will likely postpone their buying decisions. As Toll Brothers stock price shows, the home builder stock didn't do well in 2008 during the financial crisis. Its stock also fell considerably in the early part of the pandemic. If the economy weakens again, Toll Brothers stock could decline.

Data by YCharts

If interest rates rise too fast in a way that hurts housing demand or if the company loses market share or management doesn't control costs, the stock could underperform.

Fundamentals

Based on its current fundamentals, Toll Brothers' fundamentals are strong.

Due to strong demand, net income and EPS is increasing. Management has also said that they're controlling costs and expanding the company's affordable luxury offerings.

The company is reducing debt too. Management expects the net debt to capital ratio to be in the mid to high 20% range at the end of fiscal 2021. Less debt would give management more flexibility for capital allocation decisions.

Valuation

Toll Brothers traded at a P/E ratio of around 13 in February of 2020 when the pandemic didn't materially affect the stock. Now it's trading at a P/E ratio of around 15.14 due to its rally. While that might make the stock look more fully valued, analysts expect Toll Brothers earnings to grow a lot due to strong demand and tailwinds.

Data by YCharts

According to Seeking Alpha, analysts on average expect Toll Brothers to earn $5.39 per share for the fiscal period ending in October 2021. Assuming the same P/E ratio of 13 and the analysts are accurate, Toll Brothers would have a hypothetical price of $70 per share when the company reports its fiscal period results (which based on the past might be around December 2021). If earnings beat estimates or if the market assigns a higher P/E valuation, Toll Brothers stock could be higher.

If earnings miss or the market assigns a lower P/E valuation, however, Toll Brothers stock could be lower. In terms of the last five years, Toll Brothers also traded at a P/E ratio of 6.5 in December 2018. (I assumed that the pandemic P/E ratio is an exception) Assuming the same P/E ratio of 6.5 and the current consensus analyst earnings estimate comes true, Toll Brothers would have a hypothetical price of $35 per share when the company reports its fiscal period results.

Given how strong the economy is, the numerous tailwinds, and that management has beaten expectations in the recent past, I think the higher P/E ratio scenario is more likely.

High Quality Company

I think Toll Brothers has fundamental momentum given the strong demand, the Fed's accommodative interest rate policy, and the strengthening economy.

Long term, Toll Brothers is a high quality company that's riding the secular trend of American population and economic growth.

I think the stock has more upside. This is a long term bet rather than a short term one since anything can happen in the near term as the pandemic has shown.