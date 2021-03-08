Elevator Pitch

I retain a Neutral rating on Hong Kong-listed Chinese automobile company Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCPK:GNZUF) [2238:HK].

This represents an update of my initiation article on Guangzhou Automobile published on December 29, 2020, and the company's share price has decreased by -8% from HK$8.01 as of December 28, 2020 to HK$7.34 as of March 11, 2021. Guangzhou Automobile currently trades at 7.1 times consensus forward FY 2021 P/E, and it offers a consensus forward FY 2021 dividend yield of 4.5%.

Guangzhou Automobile reported February sales numbers in early-March, and its performance was good with sales volume up +65% YoY and +443% YoY in February 2021 and 2M 2021, respectively. But the YoY sales volume growth for the company's proprietary brand Trumpchi was only +31%, which suggests that Trumpchi remains the weak spot for Guangzhou Automobile.

Moving forward, the company's FY 2021 financial results will be dependent on the extent to which the strength of its Aion EV business can help to offset the weakness with its Trumpchi brand.

I maintain my Neutral rating for Guangzhou Automobile, given that I see the stock's current valuations as reasonable considering the factors mentioned above.

Guangzhou Automobile's shares are traded on both the OTC market and Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The average daily trading value for the company's Hong Kong-listed shares for the past three months was relatively high at around $50 million, while the three-month average daily trading value for its OTC shares was much lower at approximately $50,000. For readers keen on investing in Guangzhou Automobile's shares listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, they can consider using US stockbrokers with access to Asian markets like Fidelity or Interactive Brokers.

February 2021 Sales Volume

Guangzhou Automobile disclosed the company's sales volume for February 2021 on March 8, 2021. Its February 2021 sales volume of 105,128 units represented a +443% YoY growth as compared to 19,347 units sold in February 2020, but this was a -52% MoM (Month-on-Month) decline from 217,333 units sold in January 2021. A major factor for the surge in sales volume was the lower base in February 2020 as a result of the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

It might be more meaningful to assess Guangzhou Automobile's sales performance on a two-months basis for the January-February period. This is because a major public holiday in China (seven-day holiday period), the Chinese New Year, occurred in different months for 2020 (January) and 2021 (February).

Guangzhou Automobile's sales volume increased by +65% YoY from 195,618 units in the first two months of 2020 to 322,461 in 2M 2021.

The company's Japanese brands performed well in 2M 2021, with the Guangqi Honda Automobile Co., Ltd. and GAC Toyota Motor Co., Ltd. units witnessing YoY sales volume growth rates of +70% and +80%, respectively. The Honda and Toyota brands contributed approximately 37% and 41% of Guangzhou Automobile's sales volume in the first two months of FY 2021, respectively. The sales of Toyota-branded cars in China were boosted by the strong demand for the Toyota WILDLANDER Hybrid, while Honda's Vezel and Breeze series of cars were well-received by Chinese consumers.

In contrast, the performance of Guangzhou Automobile's GAC Motor Co., Ltd. unit, which produces and sells cars under its proprietary brand Trumpchi, was not as good in comparison with the Japanese brands. Sales volume for the GAC Motor Co., Ltd. unit only increased by +31% YoY to 48,111 units in 2M 2021, despite the launch of the new Trumpchi M8 model.

In my initiation article on Guangzhou Automobile published on December 29, 2020, I had highlighted that Guangzhou Automobile's loss-making proprietary brand business Trumpchi was the weak spot for the company, and the YoY gross profit margin decline for Guangzhou Automobile in 3Q 2020 was likely attributable to the company offering sales discounts for the Trumpchi brand.

On the positive side of things, Guangzhou Automobile's GAC AION New Energy Automobile Co., Ltd. unit, which makes and sells the company's electric vehicles sold under the brand Aion, delivered a decent performance in the first two months of this year. GAC AION New Energy Automobile Co., Ltd.'s sales volume increased by +134% YoY to 10,617 units in 2M 2021.

Strength In EV Brand Expected To Help Partially Offset Weakness With Trumpchi

In my initiation article for the company published in end-2020, I had noted that there was market speculation of a potential spin-off and IPO of Guangzhou Automobile's electric vehicle or EV business branded as Aion in time to come. This is a strong indication that Guangzhou Automobile has plans in place to grow the company's EV business, and it is possibly thinking of raising funds to finance the Aion brand's future growth. Notably, the sales performance of the company's EV business, the GAC AION New Energy Automobile Co., Ltd. unit, was relatively good in 2M 2021, as highlighted above.

Looking forward, the market's attention is focused on the planned launch of Aion Y, the fourth electric vehicle model to be introduced under the Aion brand, in April 2021. Sell-side analysts in general have high expectations of the Aion Y launch and the future sales of Aion-branded vehicles. For example, a Mirae Asset Daewoo sell-side research report issued on February 25, 2021 highlights that the broker expects "Aion sales to surge 69% YoY to 100,000 units", and the report also confirms earlier speculation that Guangzhou Automobile "is planning to pursue a STAR Market listing for subsidiary GAC Aion."

On the other hand, the turnaround of Guangzhou Automobile's other proprietary brand Trumpchi is less certain. As mentioned above, the sales performance of Trumpchi has been inferior to that of the company's other brands for the 2M 2021 period. Moving forward, Trumpchi has placed its bets on the launch (timing yet to be determined) of its new model referred to as EMPOW55, which is the brand's first sport sedan. If EMPOW55 is successful, it could help to change the brand image of Trumpchi, and boost the sales of other Trumpchi-branded cars as well. Trumpchi's sales have historically lagged that of Guangzhou Automobile's other brands, and the Trumpchi business was loss-making for Guangzhou Automobile in 3Q 2020 as highlighted in my initiation article on the company.

Valuation And Risk Factors

The market values Guangzhou Automobile at 7.1 times consensus forward FY 2021 P/E and 6.1 times consensus forward FY 2022 P/E, based on its share price of HK$7.34 as of March 11, 2021. As a comparison, its three-year and five-year average consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples were 7.2 times and 7.8 times, respectively.

The stock also boasts consensus forward dividend yields of 4.5% and 5.2% for this year and next year, respectively.

Guangzhou Automobile is expected to deliver ROEs of 9.8% and 12.0% for FY 2021 and FY 2022, respectively according to S&P Capital IQ consensus numbers.

Guangzhou Automobile's forward P/E valuations seem reasonable (in the middle of the pack), comparing the company's forward ROE with its peers, as per the peer valuation comparison table below.

Guangzhou Automobile's Peer Valuation Comparison

Stock Consensus Current Year P/E Multiple Consensus Forward One-Year P/E Multiple Consensus Current Year Dividend Yield Consensus Forward One-Year Dividend Yield Consensus Current Year ROE Consensus Forward One-Year ROE Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited (OTCPK:BCAUF) (OTCPK:BCAUY) [1114:HK] 3.5 4.1 2.8% 3.5% 20.2% 14.7% BAIC Motor Corporation Limited (OTC:BCCMY) [1958:HK] 4.7 4.2 6.9% 8.0% 7.5% 7.8% Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCPK:GWLLF) [2333:HK] 20.7 16.8 2.2% 2.7% 13.9% 15.3%

Guangzhou Automobile's key risk factors include a slower pace of sales growth in the remaining months of 2021, a poor response to the launch of the new Aion Y, and a failure to turn around the Trumpchi brand.