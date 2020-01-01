Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) won't be lacking for catalysts over at least the next couple of years. Not only will this large merchant acquirer benefit from post-pandemic normalization of spending patterns (including more travel), but the banking IT side is poised to benefit from both increased bank IT spending and an increasingly willingness on the part of larger banks to outsource at least some of their IT needs.

Valuation is interesting. It looks as though there are lingering concerns that FIS will see a slowdown in Banking Solutions outsourcing and/or that smaller disruptors in fintech will kill the golden goose that is merchant acquiring and payment tech. I don't think either are likely, but it does make me a little nervous that most sell-siders seem to base their valuation arguments on the P/E of the S&P 500 (giving FIS a modest premium). I do see some upside here on my preferred valuation methodologies, though, and I do think there's room for FIS to outperform expectations.

Spending Recovering, And Should Accelerate In The Second Half

All things considered, I think FIS had a mixed-to-negative fourth quarter where its merchant acquiring business was concerned. Overall volume growth of 4% lagged the 4.5% growth reported by Visa (V) and Mastercard (MA) (good proxies for market growth), and U.S. growth lagged worse at 5% versus 8%. FIS also underperformed relative to Fiserv (FISV) and Global Payments (GPN).

The reason I say "mixed-to-negative" and not just negative is that I think why FIS underperformed matters. FIS's acquiring business is more skewed to higher-margin categories like travel and restaurants, and for the full year the company saw a split between volume growth in low-margin categories like e-commerce and volume shrinkage in high-margin categories (travel down almost 50%).

So far, spending continues to recover - Visa's recent update included 9% volume growth in February and 8% quarter-to-date growth in the U.S. I would expect FIS to still be lagging that number as travel, restaurants, and physical retail is still under pressure, but I believe the second half will see a recovery.

Clearly a lot of this is predicated on the ongoing rollout of vaccinations and post-pandemic normalization. I believe there is a "backlog" of spending and activity that will be unleashed starting late into 2021 and continuing into 2022, including physical retail, restaurants, and travel. My thesis is that people are tired of staying home - in a different article the other day I noted that while overall trauma cases are down, penetrating traumas (stabbings, etc.) are up; people are sick of staying home and looking at each other.

As spending on travel, restaurants, and other high-margin categories recovers, I expect FIS's volumes and margins will recover disproportionately well and make up for this recent underperformance.

Bank IT Decisions Going FIS's Way

Another significant driver for FIS, one that I believe has legs over many years, is the ongoing bank IT investment cycle. Banks are fully embracing digital banking as a means to reduce opex costs (including both physical branch costs and back-office costs), but also as a means to increase share-of-wallet with customers, as online/mobile banking customers tend to make more use of other bank services.

That's good for all of the bank IT providers, including Fiserv and Jack Henry (JKHY), but what's good for FIS is that large banks ($10B+ in assets) are showing an increasing willingness to outsource at least some of their core IT needs.

FIS exited 2020 with 8% backlog growth and added three more top-30 banks to its customer roster, bringing the total to 8, and FIS now includes banks like Mitsubishi UFJ (MUFG), First Republic (FRC), and Truist (TFC) among its clientele.

It's important to note that bank IT outsourcing isn't an all-or-nothing proposition for banks. Large banks can turn to FIS for core processing needs (a must-have, but not a revenue-generating opportunity) but still go their own way in areas like mobile/online banking, loan scoring systems, payments, and so on. Still, with FIS's core processing business working on a ratable basis, scoring major bank wins is very good for future revenue and margins.

On the whole, I also believe that FIS is less vulnerable to bank consolidation than some of its peers. It is my belief (and by no means am I the only person saying/thinking this) that the U.S. is "overbanked" and that we're going to see significant consolidation over the coming decades.

That consolidation will likely hit Jack Henry hardest, as they serve smaller banks and smaller banks outsource a much larger percentage of their overall IT needs. As small banks vanish and larger banks get larger, it should work in FIS's favor - FIS has around 80 customers with over $10B in assets versus around 25 for Fiserv and less than 10 at Jack Henry.

The Outlook

While FIS certainly has plenty of debt, management has made it clear that they're open for business where M&A and buybacks are concerned. There were rumors that FIS and Global Payments were talking about a merger back in December, and such a combination would make sense.

Assuming no meaningful attrition, it would make FIS the #1 merchant acquiring company in the U.S. (just above JPMorgan (JPM)) and stretch their lead over Fiserv and JPMorgan globally (with around mid-teens share). Moreover, there would also be meaningful scale benefits and some synergy opportunities in the payments business.

I'd also note that a lot of sell-siders went ga-ga for the 100M share repurchase authorization, but I would note that there's a big difference between may buy back and will buy back. I do believe that buybacks will be meaningful, but it's not like the share count will go down 100M by year end.

I'm expecting long-term revenue growth from FIS in the mid-to-high single-digits, fueled by growth in bank IT spending and ongoing growth in merchant acquiring and payments. Disruption from smaller fintechs is a threat, but one I believe FIS is prepared to handle. I'm also expecting meaningful margin improvement (around 500bp on FCF margin) over the next decade on increased scale as FIS better leverages the bought-and-paid-for infrastructure it has in place, driving high single-digit to low double-digit FCF growth.

The Bottom Line

Valuation is mixed. I wouldn't say that FIS looks cheap on discounted cash flow, but a prospective long-term annualized return in the mid-to-high single-digits isn't that bad on a relative basis right now. I'd also note that I get a higher target (high $160's) with my growth/margin-based EV/EBITDA approach.

With valuation looking "okay" to me and some pretty interesting and compelling drivers for the business, including higher-margin spending rebounds, ongoing bank IT spending growth, and potential M&A, I lean positive on balance.