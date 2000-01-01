Benchmarking an investment to the performance of an index is not typically done in practice. Rather benchmarks are used at the portfolio level when comparison is more apples-to-apples. Michael Mauboussin wrote about scouting the benchmark for portfolio comparisons in his book More than You Know (pg. 15-22).

However, what as part of the investment process, you wanted to include a passive benchmark such as the S&P 500 (SPY) in the scouting process? To do that you have to create a framework that allows for apples-to-apples comparison at the individual security level. The following is a discussion on how I setup an analysis of the S&P 500 so that we can do just that.

Underlying Model

It makes sense to try and analyze the S&P 500 using a discounted cash flow model so that we can uncover the fundamental assumptions. Aswath Damodaran makes his valuation model available. While I believe that a traditional DCF is valuable, we can do better to tease out more market expectations.

To do this we can frame the valuation process a bit different using the same two stage discounted cash flow model but allow for a variable competitive advantage period ("CAP"). This way we can attempt to understand what the market is currently forecasting including the level of optimism and use those expectations as the actual benchmark.

Establishing the Consensus View

The following inputs are the expectations I used to perform the expectations analysis for the S&P 500. But first, I want to reiterate that the first step is to get as close as possible to the consensus view. Any non-consensus view is done after a consensus view is established and part of creating an expected value analysis.

Figure 1: S&P 500 Inputs

Source: Author

Revenue for the S&P 500 was clearly impacted in 2020 so it has been normalized (upward) so that I can use a trend-line growth rate for 2021 and beyond. S&P 500 revenue has grown roughly 4% compounded since the early 1990s. It occasionally has been above trend as it was before the dotcom bubble (late 1990s) and the housing market bubble (mid 2000s). Currently it is right on the 4% trend line and that is the estimate I will use moving forward.

For the past 20 years, the average operating margin was 8.5% but most recently (pre-covid), the index reached 11.3%. For now, I am using 11% which is favorable but matches with estimates I’ve seen.

As for taxes, we know that the U.S. corporate tax rate is 21%. What we are more interested in are the cash taxes paid. Yardeni Research publishes a comprehensive report on corporate taxes and I’ve set the rate of 12.5% based on the effective corporate tax rates as of Q3 2020.

To get to a free cash flow number, I’m going to make the assumption that reported D&A equals capital expenditures needs. This is also necessary given the financial service firms in the index. A check from the most recent reporting of index constituents, the sum of depreciation exceeded capital expenditures by approximately $97 billion.

Lastly the discount rate is set to 6.5% which is the 10 year treasury yield of ~1.5% plus a 5% equity risk premium. There is assumed a 1% inflation based revenue increase during the second stage.

Any of these assumptions can be debated or changed but the key is that they are now explicitly being used to generate expectations.

Competitive Advantage Period

With the base inputs done, we back into the number of years of growth to equal current prices. Based on the above inputs, it would take roughly 23 years to meet the current expectations. This equates to a 3.8% expected return, assuming no dividend reinvesting. If this seems low, it’s driven by the level of the discount rate (and assuming the index is at fair value). If the 10-year treasury was 3% then the value of the index would drop but the future expected returns would increase.

This additional growth period represents ~30% of the current valuation. Historically the growth portion of the S&P 500 valuation have average ~37%. While this indicates the current valuation isn’t at an extreme, it benefits by having a historically low discount rate which creates a larger steady state value. As we have seen in recent weeks or back in the fall of 2018, a rise in the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield can have a significant negative impacted on valuations and especially on growth stocks.

The following graph highlights this relationship over the past several decades.

Figure 2: Estimated Growth Percentage Implied in S&P 500 Valuation

Source: S&P, Aswath Damodaran, Author

Comparing Against the Benchmark

We now have the inputs and the growth estimate for the benchmark. Here are two sample investment candidates that we can compare against the S&P 500.

Figure 3: Comparison of 2 Investment Candidates with the Benchmark

McDonalds (MCD) Cardinal Health (CAH) S&P 500 (SPY) Sales Growth 5.5% 3.0% 4.0% Operating Profit Margin 43.0% 1.2% 11.0% Cash Tax Rate 24.0% 22.0% 12.5% Growth Capex 40% of Incr. Revenue 5% of Incr. Revenue - Cost of Capital 6.0% 7.0% 6.5% Inflation 1.0% 0% 1.0% Estimated Years in Price 9 3 23 Expected Rate of Return (based on years in price) 4.5% 6.9% 3.8%

Source: Author

Based on the table the expected rate of return for McDonald’s is 4.5% (detailed analysis here) compared to 3.8% for the S&P 500. Without adding any non-consensus view or before an expected value analysis, it would seem that McDonald’s is slightly more attractive than the S&P 500 but not with any real margin of safety.

Cardinal Health, which was trading at $52 at time of my last analysis (2/16/21), on the other hand is an example of a company where consensus suggests a more attractive rate of return with much more conservative estimates compared to the S&P 500. Therefore, it looks like there is more value in doing diligence on Cardinal Health.

(A topic for another day, but what has been done here is to create a framework that allows investors to explicitly make and track a non-consensus investment case. Generating above market returns is based on taking non-consensus views that ultimately become consensus.)