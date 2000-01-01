Written by Jason Appel

Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) in comparison with some of the other stock and derivative exchange stocks, has exhibited the strongest recovery in the past year. Following the 31.4% drop in the first quarter of 2020, ICE managed to complete 2020 up 24.6% on the year, with a 81.5% rally off the March low.

Looking into the company’s fundamentals and performance

From their most recent earnings report released on Feb. 4, 2021: ICE generated $2.1 billion in net income in 2020 on $6 billion in net revenue. Both net revenue and adjusted diluted EPS grew 16% year over year. ICE CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher said in the recent report: "We are pleased to report our 15th consecutive year of record revenues and another year of double-digit earnings per share growth. In this unprecedented year, we are grateful for our customers and their trust. As we begin 2021, we are focused on applying our expertise, technology and data services to solving problems for our customers and creating value for our shareholders.”

ICE identifies three sources of revenue in their earnings: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology accounting, for roughly 60%, 30%, and 10% of revenue, respectively.

Lyn Alden Schwartzer, in her "Deep Dive" analysis article from Feb. 28, indicated that ICE is well positioned to benefit from a Commodity Boom and they have a large free cash flow:

“If you look around the world, exchanges did exceptionally well during the 2000s decade and specifically the 2004-2007 commodity bull run. Their earnings and stock prices soared. I don’t expect a move as big as they had then, but if we do enter a long-term commodity bull market in the 2020s, exchanges should have a nice tailwind, with less volatility than the commodity producers themselves. Because ICE generates a lot of free cash flow, it has plenty of options for what to do with it. For starters, they pay a growing dividend. Secondly, in years without a major acquisition, they typically buy back shares. In years with a major acquisition, they typically issue some equity as part of the purchase, along with cash and debt.”

Additionally, Lyn provided the accompanying FAST graph demonstrating consistent growth in free cash flow and explains how various inflationary scenarios might benefit ICE:

“The valuation of P/E and P/FCF being in the low-to-mid-twenties is slightly higher than I’d prefer, but compared to a lot of alternatives out there, is more than acceptable. The dividend-adjusted PEG ratio is around 2x which is fair, given current and expected discount rates. If inflation remains low, then equity valuations can remain rather high, so ICE should do well in that environment. If inflation picks up and we enter a true commodity bull cycle, that could put downward pressure on valuations of growth stocks in general, but it should be great for ICE’s earnings like it was in the 2000s decade. So, it’s kind of a win/win stock unless certain tail risks occur, which makes it a nice diversifier with attractive risk-adjusted long-term compounding return potential.”

From a technical standpoint, ICE shows a strong price structure. The initial portion of the rally that started off of the March 2020 low into the early September high filled out a 5 wave structure known in Elliott Wave as in impulse, and rallied 68% in the process. This is labeled as wave (1) on the accompanying ICE chart. As the rally formed an impulsive wave pattern, it indicates likely continuation after some correction. ICE spent the next two months correcting the wave (1) rally but was only able to retrace a bit more than 23.6% of the rally, which is shallower than the standard 38.2%-61.8% retrace that’s frequently expected for a wave (2) correction. Overall, this shallow correction can be seen as exemplifying the strength of the resumed bullish trend.

On Oct. 29, 2020, ICE struck a low in its wave (2), rallied 28% into January 12th, and reached an all-time high. Again, this rally formed an impulse. We have labeled this as wave 1, meaning it’s the 1st wave (of 5 total) in wave (3). Since the Jan. 12 high, price has consolidated near the all-time high but has not yet given any indication that the correction has completed and that price will immediately resume its larger upward trend.

Current support for wave 2 of (3) is in the $101-$108 region, and so far, like the higher degree wave (2) correction, price has stubbornly avoided the more standard proportioned pullback. Should price enter the wave 2 support region, we’d see it as an excellent risk-to-reward opportunity to invest--with the expectation of much higher levels to come.

Should price maintain above the October low, $92.41, The next minor target for wave 3 of (3) is $155+ and that could potentially be seen in 2021 alone. Beyond this year, we see $189+ as an intermediate target and ultimately $231 before putting in a very much top.

Current levels ($115.58 close on March 11th) aren’t as ideal for an entry as the standard support zone but still offer favorable risk-to-reward.